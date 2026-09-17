Friday Portion of the Jackson Nationals Rained Out; Saturday Still On

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, MN (September 17, 2026) — With heavy rain moving through the area overnight and storms projected throughout Friday, Jackson Motorplex officials have been forced to cancel the Tweeter Memorial presented by US Powertrain, which was scheduled to serve as the opening round of the 48th annual Bank Midwest Jackson Nationals.

Saturday’s Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial remains on as scheduled. The marquee race pays $15,000 to win and $1,000 to start for the Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series and Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series, and $1,500 to win for the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars and MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers. Track and series officials will reconvene on Friday afternoon to make a decision about Saturday’s program.

All advance ticket sales for Friday’s race will be refunded.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

Also of note, Community Appreciation Day is this Saturday at the Bank Midwest in Downtown Jackson from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be a pancake breakfast, race cars on display and games for children.