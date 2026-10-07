NARC 410 Sprint Cars tackle Placerville Speedway this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…With the season winding down Placerville Speedway is locked and loaded to host the NARC King of the West 410 Sprint Car Series for the only time in 2026 this Saturday.

The October 10th Pay Dirt Showdown presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. also features the Hardware Tech Inc. Rudy Warrington Classic for the BCRA Lightning Sprints and championship night for the Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars.

Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring live music by Ed Wilson and discounted Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Beer at the Cold Zone. Magician Anthony Orciuoli will also entertain fans in the midway prior to the action.

The Pay Dirt Showdown marks the penultimate event of the season for both Placerville Speedway and the NARC King of the West 410 Sprint Cars.

Aromas driver Justin Sanders brings the NARC 410 point lead into Saturday night, as he continues his bid for a second series championship. Last season saw Sanders claim the High Limit Racing sanctioned Gold Rush Classic at Placerville Speedway.

The 31-time winner at the track is fresh off an $83,000 score at the Dennis Roth Classic in Stockton last month and will be in search of win number nine on the NARC season this weekend.

Two-time NARC champion Tim Kaeding ran second last weekend in Tulare and goes into the Pay Dirt Showdown holding down the runner up spot in points. TK has 12 career wins on the red clay, including nine in the 410.

Ranking third through fifth in the NARC King of the West 410 Sprint Car standings are Clovis’ Dominic Gorden, Yuba City’s Landon Brooks and Suisun City’s Chance Grasty. All three have won at Placerville Speedway this season.

The BCRA Lightning Sprints will be honoring long-time car owner Rudy Warrington on Saturday with extra money on the line. The event will hand out $1,818-to-win/ $118-to-start and Hard Charger dishes out $318.

NARC point leader Justin Sanders in fact, got his first career Placerville Sprint Car win while driving the familiar Rudy and Bev Warrington No. 18 mount.

Elk Grove’s Matt Land brings a slim six-point lead in the BCRA Lightning Sprint standings over Livermore’s Greg Dennett into Saturday’s program.

The Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association will also be holding its championship night for 2026. Local racer Shawn Whitney sits atop the Nor-Cal point lead going into the Pay Dirt Showdown presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during the Pay Dirt Showdown presented by Sierra Nevada will be General Admission this Saturday October 10th, apart from the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost $28, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $25. Kids 6-11 cost $10 and those five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-101026

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Cars hit the track at 5:15pm with hot laps, qualifying and racing to follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 20,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2026 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X by following us https://x.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday October 10: NARC 410 Sprint Car Series, Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Pay Dirt Showdown presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Friday November 13: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and Winged 360 Sprint Cars| Hangtown 100

Saturday November 14: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Hangtown 100