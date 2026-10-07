LEARY’S CROWN! 2026 USAC SILVER CROWN SEASON REVIEW

By Richie Murray

Through personal loss, love, pain and joy, C.J. Leary continued to race on over the past year and a half.

And after finishing the USAC Silver Crown Championship points 3rd, 4th, 4th, and 2nd over the past four seasons, a title was just within reach.

In 2026, after 12 years after making his series debut, the Greenfield, Indiana native finally made it to the top once again, this time as a USAC Silver Crown champion.

Leary’s Silver Crown title is his first with the series and the second of his USAC national career after also grabbing the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship back in 2019. This one required near perfection as he finished inside the top-five in all but one of the 10 rounds while also tallying three wins.

He picked up two wins on the pavement at WWT Raceway and Iowa Speedway, both of which Leary admitted were “bucket list” tracks for him to win at. A repeat victory on the dirt at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds and a ceremonial swim in the infield pond / lake followed in September, to go along with a series-leading 204 laps led, and no finish worse than eighth throughout the season. By September, he had achieved a brand new series record of 15 consecutive top five finishes dating back to mid-2025.

The 105-point margin of Leary’s was the series’ largest since the 2015 season, while completing every single one of the 911 laps contested during the 2026 campaign. His quest to the 2026 USAC Silver Crown driving championship has spanned for nearly half of his 30 years on this earth, and this was about as perfect of a year he could’ve possibly had on the racetrack as the team finished every single race without a single DNF.

“Over half the battle of Silver Crown racing is making sure that your car runs the full 100 laps and finishes the races,” Leary stated. If you can do that, you’re going to be top 10 for sure, top five maybe even. We’ve had no failures the last two years, which has been just unbelievable. I owe that all to those guys for spending the time in the shop and providing us with all the right parts and pieces. It makes my job easy to show up to track and give them 100 percent.”

For C.J., it’s a journey to the championship that debuted in 2014. After going full-time in 2015 in the family-owned No. 30, Leary first raced to victory in USAC national competition in 2016 at Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track, celebrating alongside his dad, 1997 Hoosier Hundred winner Chuck Leary, as they became the first father and son to win USAC Silver Crown races as drivers.

C.J.’s 2018 champ car score at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway is widely regarded as one of the best races in USAC Silver Crown history, one that C.J. cites put him “on the map” to where teams were calling him to drive their cars on a full-time basis.

After a run with the Klatt Enterprises team and Bob East in the forthcoming years, Leary notched another series win in 2022. But after vacating that seat in 2024, Leary joined the Team AZ Racing / Petty-Rossi / Curb-Agajanian team for 2025. Their goals were clear: win races and win championships. Despite a new pavement car, no notebook, and a new combo, they won twice and finished second in the standings for 2025. In 2026, they got even better, attaining their goals by year two in their Avanti Windows & Doors – Curb Records/DRC/Stanton Chevy No. 21.

At times, it takes a village to operate at an optimum level, and the 21 bunch sure has its share, becoming quite possibly the first four owner operation to earn a USAC championship, with a team that consists of Mike Burkhart, Craig Burkhart, Eric and Windy Wilkins, Justin Grau, Joe Devin of DRC, Eric Stanton of Stanton Racing Engines, Jerry Petty of Avanti Windows & Doors, Phil Rossi of Apache Transport, and Mike Curb, all of whom can now claim the 2026 Silver Crown title as their very own.

“It’s about the people really,” Leary tipped his cap. “I think it’s about the people you surround yourself with. And if you’re not enjoying what you’re doing, why are you doing it? There are a lot of other things out there that we could all be doing, but racing has brought us all together in the sport that we love.”

But amid the pursuit of accomplishing the task of capturing a USAC Silver Crown title, away from the track, Leary’s experiences were anything but perfect. An emotional roller coaster over the span of the past year and a half saw his dad pass away unexpectedly in March 2025 at the age of 59. Not only was he his dad, his mentor, and his crew chief, he was his best friend.

“Losing my dad was the hardest thing I’ve ever endured and I still struggle with it today. I don’t know if it’s something I’ll ever really truly get over,” C.J. said. “He was my best friend and my crew chief and he was sometimes even my worst enemy. We butted heads a lot, but I sure do wish he was here to have witnessed this season and get to celebrate this championship with us. I know that he was watching over me at all those races.”

In December 2025, C.J. married his longtime girlfriend, Kristy Bemmes. In 2026, C.J.’s trusty sidekick, Charlie the Black Lab, who traveled up and down the road to every one of C.J.’s USAC races going back more than a decade, passed away. Soon after, C.J. and Kristy announced that they would soon become the proud new parents of a baby boy in early 2027.

“I don’t know if it gets any cooler getting to win a USAC Silver Crown championship and to have a son all in the same year,” Leary beamed. “I’m really looking forward to becoming a dad. I think I’ve learned a lot from my dad and I just hope that I’m as good as he was. I think he’ll be the seventh generation of Charles Leary. That’s really cool for my family and really cool for Kristy. I think she’s going to be a great mom.”

Leary led the championship points for all but the first race, which was won in spectacular fashion in May at the Kansas State Fairgrounds by Hayden Reinbold. Restarting 17th after a first lap crash, then later going a lap down just 10 laps into the race, Reinbold took over the lead from a fuel-starved Justin Grant with two laps to go to become the first driver to win in his first career USAC Silver Crown start since Marv Carman in 1984.

Dakoda Armstrong charged from fourth to first in the first 10 laps to win the 69th running of the Hoosier Hundred at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in June. In that same race, Russ Gamester made the biggest charge of the season in what was his record-setting 31st career Hoosier Hundred start by driving from 18th to fourth. That same night, Brian Tyler and his son, Robert Tyler, became just the sixth father and son to compete in the same USAC Silver Crown race, joining David & Mike McCreary, Jim & James McElreath, Wayne Reutimann Jr. & Sr., Ken & Davey Hamilton, and Davey Hamilton Jr. & Sr.

Mitchel Moles led all but one lap of July’s Sumar Classic at Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track as he lost the lead to his teammate Hayden Reinbold with seven laps to go, then quickly grabbed it back on the very next lap to secure the win. Moles and Reinbold’s resulting one-two finish made Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports the first team to occupy the top two spots of a USAC Silver Crown race since Tony Stewart Racing’s Levi Jones and Bryan Clauson in 2010, also at Terre Haute.

Briggs Danner tied for the most victories during the 2026 season, going wire-to-wire for all 100 laps to score the Rich Vogler Classic in what his first ever visit to the daunting 37 degree high banks of Indiana’s Winchester Speedway. Danner’s second career series win on July 19 came exactly one year to the day after his first win. Danner then won his first dirt mile race at the Illinois State Fairgrounds’ Bettenhausen 100 in August, taking over the lead from Justin Grant, who suffered another heartbreak when his engine expired just 13 laps from the finish line while leading. Danner then capped the season with another victory on the pavement in his first ever visit to Ohio’s Toledo Speedway.

During September’s 4-Crown Nationals at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway, Spire Motorsports with CB Industries debuted their new USAC Silver Crown team with Daison Pursley at the wheel. The result was absolute perfection as they were fastest in practice, captured the pole position in qualifying, then led all 50 laps en route to Pursley’s second straight Eldora champ car win. Interestingly, the top four finishers of the feature were Pursley, Brady Bacon, Matt Westfall, and Logan Seavey. For all four of those drivers, it was their only feature start of the USAC Silver Crown season.

Furthermore, Chase Cabre made history at Iowa when he became the first driver to win the pole position in his USAC Silver Crown debut since Shane Hmiel in 2008. In his second qualifying run at Toledo, he captured the pole position again! He led 45 laps in both races, bowing out with a mechanical issue at Iowa before finishing third at Toledo.

Also at Iowa, the versatile Nathan Byrd became the first driver since J.J. Yeley in 2007 at Kansas Speedway to compete in both a USAC Silver Crown and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts race on the same day at the same track. Byrd finished fourth in the USAC race and 25th in the NASCAR event.

With his eighth place finish in the standings, Chelby Hinton was named the 2026 USAC Silver Crown Max Papis Innovations Rookie of the Year after finishing all six of his starts inside the top 10. In one of the closest Rookie races in series history, Louisiana’s Hinton edged Hayden Reinbold by a mere eight points.

Chase Cabre, Justin Grant, and C.J. Leary each led a three-way tie for the most pole positions in 2026 with two apiece.

Six drivers started all 10 feature events: C.J. Leary (1st in points), Briggs Danner (2nd in points), Justin Grant (3rd in points), Mario Clouser (4th in points), Gregg Cory (5th in points), and Dave Berkheimer (6th in points).

Seventy-two different drivers competed in a USAC Silver Crown event in 2026, the most in three years.

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2026 USAC SILVER CROWN STAT LEADERS:

Driver Champion: C.J. Leary

Entrant Champion: Team AZ/Petty-Rossi/Curb-Agajanian Racing #21

Most Wins: 3-Briggs Danner & C.J. Leary

Rookie of the Year: Chelby Hinton (8th)

Most Laps Led: 204-C.J. Leary

Most Top-Fives: 9-C.J. Leary

Most Top-Tens: 10-C.J. Leary

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 2-Chase Cabre, Justin Grant & C.J. Leary

Most Feature Starts: 10-Dave Berkheimer, Mario Clouser, Gregg Cory, Briggs Danner, Justin Grant & C.J. Leary

Best Finish By A Rookie: May 9: Kansas State Fairgrounds – Hayden Reinbold (1st)

Most Positions Advanced in a Race: (14) Jun 25: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Russ Gamester (18th to 4th)

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2026 USAC SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE & RESULTS

May 9: (D) Kansas State Fairgrounds – Hutchinson, Kansas

WINNER: Hayden Reinbold (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #119)

Jun 7: (P) World Wide Technology Raceway – Madison, Illinois

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Team AZ/Petty-Rossi/Curb-Agajanian #21)

Jun 25: (P) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, Indiana

WINNER: Dakoda Armstrong (C & A Motorsports #5)

Jul 5: (D) Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana

WINNER: Mitchel Moles (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19)

Jul 19: (P) Winchester Speedway – Winchester, Indiana

WINNER: Briggs Danner (Doran-Mark Swanson Encore Team #77)

Aug 8: (P) Iowa Speedway – Newton, Iowa

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Team AZ/Petty-Rossi/Curb-Agajanian #21)

Aug 22: (D) Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, Illinois

WINNER: Briggs Danner (DMW Motorsports #10)

Sep 5: (D) Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Du Quoin, Illinois

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Team AZ/Petty-Rossi/Curb-Agajanian #21)

Sep 26: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

WINNER: Daison Pursley (Spire Motorsports with CB Industries #77)

Oct 3: Toledo Speedway – Toledo, Ohio

WINNER: Briggs Danner (Doran-Mark Swanson Encore Team #77)

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2026 USAC Silver Crown Driver Points

Pos. Pts. Driver, Hometown

1 662 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Indiana

2 557 Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pennsylvania

3 557 Justin Grant, Ione, California

4 487 Mario Clouser, Auburn, Illinois

5 388 Gregg Cory, Shelbyville, Indiana

6 322 Dave Berkheimer, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

7 283 Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, Oklahoma

8 279 (R) Chelby Hinton, Dubberly, Louisiana

9 275 Dakoda Armstrong, New Castle, Indiana

10 271 (R) Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, Arizona

11 258 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, California

12 254 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Indiana

13 251 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, California

14 249 Kyle Steffens, Saint Charles, Missouri

15 227 (R) Steve Gennetten, Gravois Mills, Missouri

16 187 Nathan Byrd, Goodyear, Arizona

17 183 Tyler Roahrig, Plymouth, Indiana

18 165 Bobby Santos, Franklin, Massachusetts

19 148 Jackson Macenko, Cincinnati, Ohio

20 148 Carmen Perigo, Stoystown, Pennsylvania

21 148 (R) Robert Tyler, Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

22 140 Brian Tyler, Parma, Michigan

23 125 Davey Hamilton Jr., Boise, Idaho

24 121 (R) Kale Drake, Collinsville, Oklahoma

25 120 Saban Bibent, Cincinnati, Ohio

26 117 (R) Chase Cabre, Tampa, Florida

27 107 Russ Gamester, Peru, Indiana

28 106 Kyle Hamilton, Danville, Indiana

29 105 Jerry Coons Jr., Tucson, Arizona

30 90 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Indiana

31 83 Danny Jennings, Norman, Oklahoma

32 81 Trey Osborne, Columbus, Ohio

33 80 Chris Fetter, Troy, Missouri

34 79 Shane Cockrum, Benton, Illinois

35 77 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

36 76 (R) Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, Illinois

37 76 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Oklahoma

38 74 (R) Colton Bettis, Lutz, Florida

39 66 Mark Bitner, Columbus, New Jersey

40 64 Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, Ohio

41 61 Logan Seavey, Sutter, California

42 59 Ryan Newman, South Bend, Indiana

43 55 Bill Rose, Plainfield, Indiana

44 52 Michael Lewis, Noblesville, Indiana

45 47 Korey Weyant, Springfield, Illinois

46 46 Jimmy Light, West Springfield, Pennsylvania

47 45 (R) Mitchell Davis, Auburn, Illinois

48 43 Kip Hughes, North Enid, Oklahoma

49 41 Brian Ruhlman, Clarklake, Michigan

50 39 (R) Chase Locke, Chester, New Hampshire

51 37 (R) Jared Kreider, Stockton, New Jersey

52 35 Kyle O’Gara, Beech Grove, Indiana

53 35 Shane Cottle, Kansas, Illinois

54 35 (R) Darin Naida, Adrian, Michigan

55 35 (R) Rob Caho Jr., Rush City, Minnesota

56 33 (R) Brent Yarnal, Phoenix, Arizona

57 33 Chris Urish, Elkhart, Illinois

58 31 Jake Trainor, Medway, Massachusetts

59 31 Kenny Gentry, Henderson, Kentucky

60 29 Bryan Gossel, Fort Collins, Colorado

61 29 Robert Ballou, Rocklin, California

62 29 (R) Scott Hampton, Greenfield, Indiana

63 29 (R) Jason York, Chico, California

64 23 (R) Kevin Studley, Brownsburg, Indiana

65 22 Patrick Bruns, Champaign, Illinois

66 20 Dave Peperak, Clinton, Indiana

67 20 (R) Billy Pauch Jr., Frenchtown, New Jersey

68 19 Joey Moughan, Springfield, Illinois

69 18 (R) Cale Coons, Greencastle, Indiana

70 15 (R) Colten Cottle, Kansas, Illinois

71 10 (R) Aric Gentry, Robards, Kentucky

72 10 (R) Adam Taylor, Wheatfield, Indiana

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie

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2026 USAC Silver Crown Entrant Points

Pos. Pts. Entrant, Team Location

1 662 Team AZ/Petty-Rossi/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Phoenix, Arizona (#21)

2 557 Hemelgarn Racing, Toledo, Ohio (#91)

3 487 Team AZ/Petty-Rossi/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Phoenix, Arizona (#20)

4 409 Klatt Enterprises, Hastings, Nebraska (#6)

5 388 Williams-Cory Racing, Shelbyville, Indiana (#32)

6 322 Dave Berkheimer Motorsports, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (#31)

7 311 Doran-Mark Swanson Encore Team, Lebanon, Ohio (#77)

8 287 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Arizona (#19)

9 283 Abacus Racing Powered by Droplight, Indianapolis, Indiana (#11)

10 281 DMW Motorsports, Phoenix, Arizona (#10)

11 275 C & A Motorsports, New Castle, Indiana (#5)

12 254 Pink 69 Racing, Evansville, Indiana (#69)

13 249 Steffens Motorsports, Saint Charles, Missouri (#8)

14 242 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Arizona (#119)

15 227 GGR Motorsports, Gravois Mills, Missouri (#64)

16 226 Aaron Pierce, Fishers, Indiana (#26)

17 215 Kazmark Motorsports, Joliet, Illinois (#92)

18 187 Meyer Auto Research-Byrd Racing-John Tosti, Brownsburg, Indiana (#40)

19 183 Newman Racing, Snohomish, Washington (#41)

20 165 DJ Racing, Boca Raton, Florida (#98)

21 164 Hamilton-DB Racing, Avon, Indiana (#14)

22 162 John Haggenbottom, Bristol, Pennsylvania (#24)

23 148 Brad Hayes Racing, Pendleton, Indiana (#124)

24 148 Stehman Motorsports, Halifax, Pennsylvania (#52)

25 148 Robert Tyler Racing, Mount Pleasant, North Carolina (#75)

26 144 Klatt Enterprises, Hastings, Nebraska (#62)

27 140 BCR Group, South Vienna, Ohio (#81)

28 135 Breidinger Motorsports, Hillsborough, California (#80)

29 120 Sammy & Mouren Fetter, Bridgeton, Missouri (#88)

30 107 Gamester Racing, Peru, Indiana (#51)

31 95 Shawn Wood, Memphis, Tennessee (#27)

32 90 Team AZ/Petty-Rossi/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Phoenix, Arizona (#33)

33 83 David Grace Motorsports, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (#61)

34 80 Chris Fetter, Moscow Mills, Missouri (#15)

35 77 Chris Dyson Racing, Poughkeepsie, New York (#9)

36 76 SV Motorsports, Blackstone, Illinois (#65)

37 76 Kip Hughes, Enid, Oklahoma (#60)

38 76 Spire Motorsports with CB Industries, Mooresville, North Carolina (#77)

39 66 Henry Yeska, Columbus, New Jersey (#4)

40 64 Westfall Racing, Pleasant Hill, Ohio (#54)

41 61 Abacus Racing Powered by Droplight, Indianapolis, Indiana (#57)

42 56 Hans Lein, Edgerton, Wisconsin (#97)

43 55 Bill Rose Racing, Crawfordsville, Indiana (#66)

44 47 Weyant Motorsports, Rochester, Illinois (#99)

45 46 Mike Thomas, Indianapolis, Indiana (#118)

46 45 Shoestring Racing, Plainfield, Illinois (#38)

47 41 Ruhlman Racing, Clarklake, Michigan (#49)

48 35 Whitman-Caho Racing, Rush City, Minnesota (#78)

49 33 Brent Yarnal, Phoenix, Arizona (#29)

50 33 Urish Racing, Lincoln, Illinois (#177)

51 31 Aaron Pierce, Fishers, Indiana (#126)

52 31 Gentry Motorsports, Henderson, Kentucky (#18)

53 29 Bryan Gossel, Fort Collins, Colorado (#06)

54 29 Team AZ/Petty-Rossi/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Phoenix, Arizona (#211)

55 29 York Racing, Brownsburg, Indiana (#255)

56 23 Studley Motorsports, Brownsburg, Indiana (#57)

57 22 Full Throttle Racing, Champaign, Illinois (#95)

58 20 Dave Peperak Motorsports, Clinton, Indiana (#777)

59 19 Joey Moughan Racing, Springfield, Illinois (#129)

60 18 DMW Motorsports, Phoenix, Arizona (#110)

61 15 McQuinn Motorsports, Springfield, Illinois (#114)

62 15 Mark Moreland Racing, O’Fallon, Missouri (#04)

63 10 Tim & Linda Simmons, Cabot, Arkansas (#3)

64 10 Adam Taylor Motorsports, Wheatfield, Indiana (#53)

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2026 USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

Pos. Pts. Driver, Hometown

1 279 Chelby Hinton, Dubberly, Louisiana

2 271 Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, Arizona

3 227 Steve Gennetten, Gravois Mills, Missouri

4 148 Robert Tyler, Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

5 121 Kale Drake, Collinsville, Oklahoma

6 117 Chase Cabre, Tampa, Florida

7 76 Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, Illinois

8 74 Colton Bettis, Lutz, Florida

9 45 Mitchell Davis, Auburn, Illinois

10 39 Chase Locke, Chester, New Hampshire

11 37 Jared Kreider, Stockton, New Jersey

12 35 Darin Naida, Adrian, Michigan

13 35 Rob Caho Jr., Rush City, Minnesota

14 33 Brent Yarnal, Phoenix, Arizona

15 29 Scott Hampton, Greenfield, Indiana

16 29 Jason York, Chico, California

17 23 Kevin Studley, Brownsburg, Indiana

18 20 Billy Pauch Jr., Frenchtown, New Jersey

19 18 Cale Coons, Greencastle, Indiana

20 15 Colten Cottle, Kansas, Illinois

21 10 Aric Gentry, Robards, Kentucky

22 10 Adam Taylor, Wheatfield, Indiana

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RACE WINS:

3-Briggs Danner (Jul 19 at Winchester Speedway, Aug 22 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds & Oct 3 at Toledo Speedway)

3-C.J. Leary (Jun 7 at World Wide Technology Raceway, Aug 8 at Iowa Speedway & Sep 5 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds)

1-Dakoda Armstrong (Jun 25 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park)

1-Mitchel Moles (Jul 5 at the Terre Haute Action Track)

1-Hayden Reinbold (May 9 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds)

1-Daison Pursley (Sep 26 at Eldora Speedway)

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LAPS LED:

204-C.J. Leary

185-Justin Grant

164-Briggs Danner

99-Mitchel Moles

91-Dakoda Armstrong

90-Chase Cabre

50-Daison Pursley

19-Davey Hamilton Jr.

6-Bobby Santos

3-Hayden Reinbold

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TOP 5 FINISHES:

9-C.J. Leary

7-Justin Grant

4-Mario Clouser & Briggs Danner

3-Dakoda Armstrong & Jake Swanson

2-Hayden Reinbold, Tyler Roahrig & Kyle Steffens

1-Brady Bacon, Saban Bibent, Nathan Byrd, Chase Cabre, Jerry Coons Jr., Gregg Cory, Russ Gamester, Jackson Macenko, Mitchel Moles, Daison Pursley, Bobby Santos, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon & Matt Westfall

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TOP 10 FINISHES:

10-C.J. Leary

8-Briggs Danner & Justin Grant

7-Mario Clouser

6-Chelby Hinton

4-Dakoda Armstrong & Chase Stockon

3-Gregg Cory, Steve Gennetten, Mitchel Moles, Tyler Roahrig, Bobby Santos, Kyle Steffens & Jake Swanson

2-Kaylee Bryson, Nathan Byrd, Jackson Macenko, Carmen Perigo & Hayden Reinbold

1-Brady Bacon, Colton Bettis, Saban Bibent, Chase Cabre, Shane Cockrum, Jerry Coons Jr., Kyle Cummins, Kale Drake, Chris Fetter, Russ Gamester, Kyle Hamilton, Davey Hamilton Jr., Kip Hughes, Danny Jennings, Michael Lewis, Trey Osborne, Daison Pursley, Bill Rose, Logan Seavey, Brian Tyler, Robert Tyler & Matt Westfall

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FEATURE STARTS:

10-Dave Berkheimer, Mario Clouser, Gregg Cory, Briggs Danner, Justin Grant & C.J. Leary

7-Kaylee Bryson

6-Chelby Hinton & Hayden Reinbold

5-Dakoda Armstrong, Steve Gennetten, Mitchel Moles, Kyle Steffens, Chase Stockon & Jake Swanson

4-Nathan Byrd, Brian Tyler & Robert Tyler

3-Saban Bibent, Kale Drake, Russ Gamester, Kyle Hamilton, Davey Hamilton Jr., Jackson Macenko, Trey Osborne, Carmen Perigo, Tyler Roahrig, Bobby Santos & Bret Tripplett

2-Colton Bettis, Mark Bitner, Chase Cabre, Shane Cockrum, Jerry Coons Jr., Kyle Cummins, Chris Fetter, Danny Jennings, Jimmy Light & Ryan Newman

1-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Patrick Bruns, Rob Caho Jr., Cale Coons, Colten Cottle, Shane Cottle, Mitchell Davis, Kenny Gentry, Bryan Gossel, Scott Hampton, Kip Hughes, Jared Kreider, Michael Lewis, Chase Locke, Joey Moughan, Darin Naida, Kyle O’Gara, Dave Peperak, Daison Pursley, Bill Rose, Brian Ruhlman, Logan Seavey, Kevin Studley, Jake Trainor, Chris Urish, Matt Westfall, Korey Weyant, Brent Yarnal & Jason York

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FAST QUALIFIERS: (Presented by LearnLab)

May 9: Kansas State Fairgrounds – Justin Grant (20.789)

Jun 7: World Wide Technology Raceway – C.J. Leary (30.641)

Jun 25: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – C.J. Leary (20.962)

Jul 5: Terre Haute Action Track – Mitchel Moles (20.627)

Jul 19: Winchester Speedway – Briggs Danner (14.972)

Aug 8: Iowa Speedway – Chase Cabre (21.963)

Aug 22: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Justin Grant (31.504)

Sep 5: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Chase Stockon (30.125)

Sep 25: Eldora Speedway – Daison Pursley (16.428)

Oct 3: Toledo Speedway – Chase Cabre (15.159)

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FAST QUALIFYING TIMES: (Presented by LearnLab)

2-Chase Cabre, Justin Grant & C.J. Leary

1-Briggs Danner, Mitchel Moles, Daison Pursley & Chase Stockon

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QUALIFYING RACE WINNERS: (Presented by Five Star Bodies)

1-Carmen Perigo

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TOP ROOKIE FINISHER OF THE RACE:

May 9: Kansas State Fairgrounds – Hayden Reinbold (1st)

Jun 7: World Wide Technology Raceway – Brent Yarnal (15th)

Jun 25: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Chelby Hinton (9th)

Jul 5: Terre Haute Action Track – Hayden Reinbold (2nd)

Jul 19: Winchester Speedway – Robert Tyler (8th)

Aug 8: Iowa Speedway – Chelby Hinton (9th)

Aug 22: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Chelby Hinton (10th)

Sep 5: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Chelby Hinton (6th)

Sep 26: Eldora Speedway – Chelby Hinton (9th)

Oct 3: Toledo Speedway – Chase Cabre (3rd)

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HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE: (Presented by Rod End Supply)

May 9: Kansas State Fairgrounds – Hayden Reinbold (8th to 1st)

Jun 7: World Wide Technology Raceway – Jackson Macenko (16th to 3rd)

Jun 25: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Russ Gamester (18th to 4th)

Jul 5: Terre Haute Action Track – Bill Rose (18th to 6th)

Jul 19: Winchester Speedway – Brian Tyler (11th to 6th)

Aug 8: Iowa Speedway – Gregg Cory (15th to 5th)

Aug 22: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Steve Gennetten (22nd to 11th)

Sep 5: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Briggs Danner (16th to 3rd)

Sep 26: Eldora Speedway – Carmen Perigo (21st to 8th)

Oct 3: Toledo Speedway – Kale Drake (16th to 6th)

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MOST LAPS LED: (K & N Filters Clean Air Award)

May 9: Kansas State Fairgrounds – Justin Grant (98)

Jun 7: World Wide Technology Raceway – C.J. Leary (45)

Jun 25: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Dakoda Armstrong (91)

Jul 5: Terre Haute Action Track – Mitchel Moles (99)

Jul 19: Winchester Speedway – Briggs Danner (100)

Aug 8: Iowa Speedway – C.J. Leary (55)

Aug 22: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Justin Grant (87)

Sep 5: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – C.J. Leary (100)

Sep 26: Eldora Speedway – Daison Pursley (50)

Oct 3: Toledo Speedway – Briggs Danner (55)

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FASTEST PRACTICE DRIVER: (Presented by Dirt Draft)

May 9: Kansas State Fairgrounds – Justin Grant (21.019)

Jun 7: World Wide Technology Raceway – C.J. Leary (30.596)

Jun 25: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Kyle Hamilton (21.215)

Jul 5: Terre Haute Action Track – Justin Grant (20.462)

Jul 19: Winchester Speedway – Justin Grant (15.149)

Aug 8: Iowa Speedway – C.J. Leary (22.217)

Aug 22: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Justin Grant (30.976)

Sep 5: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Justin Grant (29.802)

Sep 25: Eldora Speedway – Daison Pursley (16.182)

Oct 3: Toledo Speedway – C.J. Leary (15.140)