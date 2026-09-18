$2500 ON THE LINE FOR CRSA AT LAND OF LEGENDS FRIDAY NIGHT

By Marty Czekala

The witching hour is here for the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints as a month remains in the 2026.

Two more full points shows and a show-up points event remains and it starts Friday night at Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua for night one of the Gerald Haers Memorial.

From this point on, the stakes are raised.

Each full points race will now pay $2500-to-win, $260-to-start, as we hit the home stretch.

Two races remain in the DisBatch Brewing Company-Stirling Lubricants Challenge as Tyler Graves holds a slim seven point lead over Darryl Ruggles for the popular miniseries.

It is the third time CRSA has run at Land of Legends this season. Earlier this year, Zach Sobotka and Lance Dusett scored victories in series action.

Here’s a look at what’s on tap for Friday night.

Last Time Out: CRSA headed to the Keystone State once last time this season to Penn Can Speedway.

It was all Mikey Smith as he recorded a perfect night from hot laps, his heat race and led all 25 laps en route to an eight second victory for his fourth win of the season.

Smith was crowned King Mikey the XXVI in King of the Can. Entered with his trademark Burger King crown, left with a metal crown.

“I can’t believe it happened,” said Smith. “The way the car felt has me feeling like a king. That thing was just a pure beauty to drive. Put it anywhere, was wheeling it on the cushion and it went right around the track how I needed to.”

Dillon Paddock finish second while Bailey Boyd scored a third.

Point Standings: With two full points races left to go, even losing four points in his lead, Dalton Herrick remains at a steady lead at 48 on Tyler Graves. If Herrick gains 12 points in the lead and wins Friday night, the advantage could be clinched.

Whoever gets the major championship advantage will just have to show up either Friday or Saturday at Outlaw to clinch the championship, as the two-day Hoag Memorial is a 75-point show-up event.

Timmy Lotz remains in third, 201 points behind Herrick.

Jerry Sehn Jr. remains fourth in points, 346 back.

Maverick Coffey cracked the top five in points for the first time this season, 419 points behind.

Like Coffey, Dustin Sehn gained a spot to sixth, 35 points behind Coffey.

The rest of the top 12 look like this: Johnny Scarborough seventh (-554), Nick Webb eighth (-579), Paul Colagiovanni Sr. ninth (-638), Bailey Boyd 10th (-831), Kirsten Dombroski 11th (-932) and Zach Sobotka 12th (-1003).

DisBatch-Stirling Standings: It’s a tight battle up front as Tyler Graves, looking for his first miniseries championship, holds an eight point lead on Darryl Ruggles, who hasn’t won a miniseries since 2018 in the Land of Legends Challenge. Nick Webb though isn’t far behind, back 37.

Mathematically, the top 12 drivers from Graves back to Alysha Bay are eligible to win the miniseries title.

Due Up: With Land of Legends as the only weekly track for 305 Sprints, this brings a fun challenge between the series regulars and the track regulars.

This year’s track champion, Bobby Parrow, hasn’t picked up a series win but has recorded four top fives and eight top 10s, the latter stat more than anyone else at Land of Legends this year.

Last season, Parrow picked up a pair of CRSA victories, including one at Land of Legends July 5, 2025.

A Career Season: From the day Spencer Burley made his CRSA debut in 2024 to today, the progress has been remarkable.

In his third year, Burley has recorded three wins in 2026, including one at a notable track to his father Todd at Ransomville.

When Burley has run at Land of Legends, the No. 15B has been one to watch out for.

In weekly competiton, he’s recorded two victories and six top fives, the latter more than any other.

Top 2 at Land of Legends: Both drivers have had positive shares at Land of Legends. One recently, one a few years back.

Herrick has one series win at Land of Legends that came back in Aug. 2023. Since then, the No. 29 has finished in the top five once which came last July, a third place finish.

Graves, who runs at Land of Legends when his schedule allows, recorded a career-high second at Canandaigua last July. In four starts this season (Weekly and CRSA combined), the No. 25G has a top five and four top 10s.

By the Numbers: At Land of Legends, there have been 14 different CRSA winners since 2018. Darryl Ruggles leads with five, including three in 2018. Jeff Trombley has four and Alysha Bay has three. Eight drivers have recorded their first career win. Dan Craun remains the only driver to qualify for every CRSA A-Main in Canandaigua.

Tune In: Racing will be streamed for free on Land of Legends TV and simulcast on DIRTVision with Marty Czekala and Steven Ovens on the call. Additionally, enhance your race nights at the track or online via the MyRacePass app or www.myracepass.com for $5.99/month, featuring live timing, entry lists, fantasy, and results.

From the Frontman: “As we start to close the 2026 season, I can’t think of a better opportunity for the rest of the shows than to pay at least $2500-to-win. Excited to see how the races go down at Land of Legends Friday night and we hope you join us!” ~ Mike Emhof

Next Up: CRSA will determine a DisBatch Brewing Company-Stirling Lubricants Miniseries Champion with a trip to The Dirt Track at Genesee Sept. 26. Action can be seen live on The Cushion for those that can’t make it.

Standings

29 Dalton Herrick, 2394 pts

25G Tyler Graves -48

18 Timmy Lotz -201

410 Jerry Sehn Jr. -346

31C Maverick Coffey -419

D9 Dustin Sehn -454

61 Johnny Scarborough -554

27W Nick Webb -579

10SR Paul Colagiovanni Sr. -638

3 Bailey Boyd -831

30 Kirsten Dombroski -932

38 Zach Sobotka -1003