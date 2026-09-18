2026 Jackson Nationals a Complete Wash Out

JACKSON, MN (September 18, 2026) — With heavy rains showers on Friday and an unfavorable weather forecast slated for Saturday, Jackson Motorplex officials announced the cancellation of the Saturday finale of the Jackson Nationals featuring the Interstate Racing Association and the Midwest Sprint Touring Series.

The Friday portion of the event was cancelled earlier in the week.

The Interstate Racing Association final weekend of the 2026 season takes place Friday, September 25th at Outagamie Speedway in Seymour, Wisconsin before traveling to Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisconsin for the Wisconsin State Sprint Car Championship along with the Midwest Sprint Car Association, Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series, and IRA Lightning Sprints.