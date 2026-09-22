All Star Circuit of Champions Wrap Up 2026 Season At Michael’s Mercer Raceway Park

By Rachel Wynkoop
The NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline is set to wrap up the 2026
season at Michael’s Mercer Raceway Park on Saturday, October 3rd, after Stateline Speedway decided
to cancel its last event of the season.
“We’d hoped to end 2026 with one more night of racing together, but we’ve made the tough decision to
cancel the October 3rd All Star race at Stateline,” said Bill Catania, Stateline Speedway owner.
“Fall crowds have been lighter here and across the region, and this late date is challenging for the
support-division teams needed to put on a great show. After 12 rainouts, it’s time to close out 2026 and
focus on improvements for 2027,” he continued.
Michael’s Mercer Raceway Park has graciously moved their Frank & Marilyn Benic Memorial from Friday,
October 2nd to Saturday, October 3rd. The 2026 Championship Night and Frank & Marilyn Benic
Memorial will pay $10,000-to-win as originally stated earlier this season.
Going into Championship Night at Michael’s Mercer Raceway Park, Kalib Henry and the Running Boxer
Farms/Racers for Life 101 hold a 38-point lead over the Rudzik Racing 49X, while the Grove Racing 45 is
86 points behind the lead in third place.
For more information about the NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline,
visit www.allstarsprintcar.com.
About the All Star Circuit of Champions
Established in 1970, the All Star Circuit of Champions quickly became a defining force in regional winged
sprint car racing. Known for spotlighting both legendary names and emerging talent, the series built its
reputation through marquee events like Ohio Sprint Speedweek. More than five decades later, it
continues to blend tradition with innovation, keeping grassroots racing alive across the five-state midwest
region. For more information, visit www.allstarsprintcar.com.
About Napa Auto Parts
NAPA Auto Parts is a leading automotive parts retailer, supplying high-quality replacement parts,
accessories, and service items across North America. Established in 1925, NAPA has built a reputation
for reliability and expertise, serving both professional mechanics and everyday drivers. With a network of
over 6,000 stores, NAPA ensures that customers have access to the right parts, right when they need
them. For more information, visit www.napaonline.com.
About Valvoline
Valvoline is a global leader in automotive and industrial solutions, specializing in high-performance
lubricants, motor oils, and vehicle maintenance services. Established in 1866, Valvoline pioneered the
world’s first branded motor oil and continues to drive innovation in engine protection and performance.
With a presence in over 140 countries, Valvoline is committed to powering the future of mobility,
supporting electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles with cutting-edge solutions. For more
information, visit www.valvoline.com.