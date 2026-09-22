All Star Circuit of Champions Wrap Up 2026 Season At Michael’s Mercer Raceway Park

By Rachel Wynkoop

The NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline is set to wrap up the 2026

season at Michael’s Mercer Raceway Park on Saturday, October 3rd, after Stateline Speedway decided

to cancel its last event of the season.

“We’d hoped to end 2026 with one more night of racing together, but we’ve made the tough decision to

cancel the October 3rd All Star race at Stateline,” said Bill Catania, Stateline Speedway owner.

“Fall crowds have been lighter here and across the region, and this late date is challenging for the

support-division teams needed to put on a great show. After 12 rainouts, it’s time to close out 2026 and

focus on improvements for 2027,” he continued.

Michael’s Mercer Raceway Park has graciously moved their Frank & Marilyn Benic Memorial from Friday,

October 2nd to Saturday, October 3rd. The 2026 Championship Night and Frank & Marilyn Benic

Memorial will pay $10,000-to-win as originally stated earlier this season.

Going into Championship Night at Michael’s Mercer Raceway Park, Kalib Henry and the Running Boxer

Farms/Racers for Life 101 hold a 38-point lead over the Rudzik Racing 49X, while the Grove Racing 45 is

86 points behind the lead in third place.

For more information about the NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline,

visit www.allstarsprintcar.com.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions

Established in 1970, the All Star Circuit of Champions quickly became a defining force in regional winged

sprint car racing. Known for spotlighting both legendary names and emerging talent, the series built its

reputation through marquee events like Ohio Sprint Speedweek. More than five decades later, it

continues to blend tradition with innovation, keeping grassroots racing alive across the five-state midwest

region. For more information, visit www.allstarsprintcar.com.

About Napa Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts is a leading automotive parts retailer, supplying high-quality replacement parts,

accessories, and service items across North America. Established in 1925, NAPA has built a reputation

for reliability and expertise, serving both professional mechanics and everyday drivers. With a network of

over 6,000 stores, NAPA ensures that customers have access to the right parts, right when they need

them. For more information, visit www.napaonline.com.

About Valvoline

Valvoline is a global leader in automotive and industrial solutions, specializing in high-performance

lubricants, motor oils, and vehicle maintenance services. Established in 1866, Valvoline pioneered the

world’s first branded motor oil and continues to drive innovation in engine protection and performance.

With a presence in over 140 countries, Valvoline is committed to powering the future of mobility,

supporting electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles with cutting-edge solutions. For more

information, visit www.valvoline.com.