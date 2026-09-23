Macedo Scores Home State Victory at Hanford

From Alex Nieten

HANFORD, CA (September 22, 2026) — Nobody was happier than Carson Macedo when Hanford, CA’s Kings Speedway was added to the 2026 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series schedule.

Macedo grew up just 10 miles down the road in Lemoore, CA. It’s where his family is. It’s where his friends are. It’s where he grew up racing. It’s where he always makes sure to bring out the best of his abilities behind the wheel of a Sprint Car.

And that’s exactly what he did on Tuesday night as the revived Kings Speedway welcomed back The Greatest Show on Dirt. Macedo wheeled the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 on the edge of disaster with his right rear planted on a treacherous cushion. He started in row three, worked his way up to second, and stared at fellow Central Valley gasser, Clovis, CA’s Corey Day, ahead. Macedo then chased down the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series star and cleared him with a slide job on Lap 21.

But the job was far from done. Getting passed made Day get up on the wheel of the Jason Meyers Racing No. 14. He stayed right with Macedo as the laps clicked away and even pulled alongside him down the back straightaway late. But a slight stumble in Turn 2 with only a few laps remaining gave Macedo the breathing room he needed to secure a popular hometown victory.

“What a race there,” Macedo said. “My car was absolutely incredible. Philip Dietz just did a great job, and I think I’m super familiar with the place, turned a lot of laps here coming up to get to this point in my career. It’s just cool to win. Corey Day is one of the best, so to be able to drive by him for the lead is not easy to do. I’m just super thankful. It’s so awesome to be back at Hanford.”

Macedo is up to 64 career World of Outlaws wins, just two away from tying both Bobby Davis Jr. and Craig Dollansky for 14th all-time. A trio of his triumphs have come courtesy of Kings Speedway, equaling him with Stevie Smith and Danny Lasoski for the third most checkered flags at the 3/8 mile. Adding this win on to his 2024 score when the tour last visited, Macedo is now the third driver to top back-to-back Kings races with Steve Kinser and Sammy Swindell.

Corey Day fell only a spot shy of another victory at the track that’s home to his first career 410 Sprint Car win.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid ripped the Roth Motorsports No. 83 from 11th to third to round out the podium.

David Gravel and Sheldon Haudenschild completed the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Kings Speedway

Hanford, California

Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 27-Emerson Axsom, 12.777[24]

2. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.797[13]

3. 23-Garet Williamson, 12.878[21]

4. 14-Corey Day, 12.901[31]

5. 2-David Gravel, 12.902[15]

6. 2C-Cole Macedo, 12.922[32]

7. 2X-Justin Sanders, 12.932[29]

8. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 12.985[25]

9. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.012[27]

10. 7S-Chris Windom, 13.035[28]

11. 83-Michael Kofoid, 13.057[9]

12. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte, 13.099[30]

13. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.143[20]

14. 16C-Skylar Gee, 13.145[22]

15. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.176[14]

16. 31-Jett Yantis, 13.204[23]

17. 0-Tim Kaeding, 13.233[12]

18. 5K-Gauge Garcia, 13.238[26]

19. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.315[2]

20. 73-Ryan Bernal, 13.358[19]

21. 2XM-Max Mittry, 13.359[17]

22. 6-Bryce Lucius, 13.361[8]

23. 10-Dominic Gorden, 13.381[18]

24. 88N-DJ Netto, 13.434[4]

25. 21-Dominic Scelzi, 13.450[5]

26. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 13.479[10]

27. 2A-Austin Wood, 13.499[7]

28. 7-Seth Standley, 13.550[11]

29. 17-Spencer Bayston, 13.563[6]

30. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.616[3]

31. 121-Caeden Steele, 13.648[16]

32. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 13.791[1]

NOS Energy Drink Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[2]

2. 27-Emerson Axsom[1]

3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]

4. 15-Donny Schatz[4]

5. 2XM-Max Mittry[6]

6. 0-Tim Kaeding[5]

7. 21-Dominic Scelzi[7]

8. 17-Spencer Bayston[8]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

2. 16C-Skylar Gee[4]

3. 7S-Chris Windom[3]

4. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[7]

5. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]

6. 5K-Gauge Garcia[5]

7. 6-Bryce Lucius[6]

8. 2C-Cole Macedo[2]

WIX Filters Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 2X-Justin Sanders[2]

2. 23-Garet Williamson[1]

3. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]

5. 2A-Austin Wood[7]

6. 10-Dominic Gorden[6]

7. 121-Caeden Steele[8]

8. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

Golf Cart Services Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Corey Day[1]

2. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[2]

3. 88N-DJ Netto[6]

4. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[3]

5. 83T-Tanner Carrick[8]

6. 7-Seth Standley[7]

7. 73-Ryan Bernal[5]

DNS: 31-Jett Yantis

Toyota Dash (6 Laps)

1. 14-Corey Day[1]

2. 2-David Gravel[2]

3. 2X-Justin Sanders[6]

4. 27-Emerson Axsom[4]

5. 41-Carson Macedo[7]

6. 23-Garet Williamson[3]

7. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[5]

8. 16C-Skylar Gee[8]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]

2. 0-Tim Kaeding[3]

3. 21-Dominic Scelzi[7]

4. 31-Jett Yantis[12]

5. 10-Dominic Gorden[5]

6. 6-Bryce Lucius[8]

7. 17-Spencer Bayston[11]

8. 121-Caeden Steele[9]

9. 7-Seth Standley[6]

10. 5K-Gauge Garcia[4]

DNS: 17B-Bill Balog

DNS: 73-Ryan Bernal

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[5]

2. 14-Corey Day[1]

3. 83-Michael Kofoid[11]

4. 2-David Gravel[2]

5. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[9]

6. 2C-Cole Macedo[21]

7. 2X-Justin Sanders[3]

8. 23-Garet Williamson[6]

9. 27-Emerson Axsom[4]

10. 2A-Austin Wood[19]

11. 7S-Chris Windom[10]

12. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[14]

13. 31-Jett Yantis[24]

14. 21-Dominic Scelzi[23]

15. 16C-Skylar Gee[8]

16. 83T-Tanner Carrick[20]

17. 1S-Logan Schuchart[15]

18. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[7]

19. 2XM-Max Mittry[17]

20. 15-Donny Schatz[13]

21. 0-Tim Kaeding[22]

22. 28M-Conner Morrell[18]

23. 88N-DJ Netto[12]

24. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[16]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars