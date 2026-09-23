Sprint Invaders Head for Big Two-Night Season Finale This Weekend!

by Bill Wright

September 23, 2026 – Extra money and extra stakes are on the line this weekend for the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Presented by Turnwater Bar & Grill! On Friday, September 25, it will be $3,000 to win on the quarter-mile Davenport Speedway oval, while Saturday brings the annual $5,000 to win “Fall Haul” at the 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa!

The championship point race will probably come down to a battle of brothers. Tasker Phillips leads Sawyer Phillips by just 17 points heading into the weekend. The Pleasantville, Iowa siblings have three wins between them with the series this season. Alex Vande Voort and Cody Wehrle also still have outside shots at the title, and are sitting in third and fourth. Dustin Clark, Riley Scott, Jaden Alexander, McCain Richards, Lincoln Martin and Josh Schneiderman round out the top ten.

The odds of a new winner at Davenport on Friday are very good. Kaley Gharst, Chase Randall, Scott Bogucki and Paul Nienhiser are the previous winners there. Nienhiser won the 2025 visit to Davenport over Terry McCarl, Tasker Phillips, Riley Goodno and Schneiderman. Friday’s event will pay $3,000 to the winner.

Hot laps are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $25, and $10 for Kids 5-10. Four and under are FREE. IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Midwest Jalopies are also on the card.

Saturday’s “Fall Haul” at 34 Raceway will see a $5,000 top prize, and as always will be filled with additional contingencies through the field. Ironically, there have been no repeat winners since the “Fall Haul’s” inception in 2018. Seth Bergman (2018), Dylan Westbrook (2020), Terry McCarl (2021), Chase Randall (2022), Zane DeVault (2023), Aaron Reutzel (2024) and JJ Hickle (2025) have all won the big check!

Saturday will be the 85th feature contested in the history of the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders presented by Turnwater Bar & Grill. Five drivers have five wins there, including Matt Rogerson, Jerrod Hull, Paul Nienhiser, Dustin Selvage and Josh Schneiderman. John Schulz has four wins, and Bobby Mincer, Kaley Gharst, Matt Sutton, Ryan Jamison, Jon Agan and Chris Martin have three. Joey Moughan, Terry McCarl, Mike Houseman Jr., Chase Randall and Tasker Phillips have two.

Hot laps Saturday are at 6:30 p.m. Adult General Admission is $25, $20 for Students and Seniors, and Kids 10 and under are FREE. The American Iron Racing Series (A.I.R.S.) will also be in action.

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2026 Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 11 – 34 Raceway (Rain)

Sunday, April 19 – Stuart International Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 1 – CJ Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Friday, May 8 – Eldon Raceway (Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 22 – Lee County Speedway (Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Sunday, May 24 – 34 Raceway (Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 14 – Quincy Raceways (Rain)

Friday, June 19 – Scotland County Speedway (Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)

Saturday, June 20 – 34 Raceway (Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO)

Sunday, July 5 – Benton County Speedway (Rain)

Thursday, July 9 – Cedar County Raceway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Friday, July 10 – Lee County Speedway (Rain)

Thursday, July 16 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Saturday, September 5 – West Liberty Raceway (Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)

Sunday, September 6 – Quincy Raceways (Colton Fisher, Danville, IA)

Saturday, September 19 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Rain)

Friday, September 26 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with ASCS-Midwest Series

2026 Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 2143 (1)

Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 2126 (2)

Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 2083

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 2063

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 2000

Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 1883

Jaden Alexander, Knoxville, IA, 1868

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1843

Lincoln Martin, Monmouth, IL, 1688

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 1685 (1)

Nate Parks, Burlington, IA, 1651

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1327 (1)

Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA, 1320

Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 1185

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1164

Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO, 1135 (1)

Joey Moughan, Springfield, IL, 1123

Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 1074

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1047 (4)

Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 1007

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Collision Center, West Burlington

Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Mac Daddy Motorsports

B Main Sponsor – Turnwater Bar & Grill

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion, Rookie of the Year and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Start Line – Shottenkirk Parts Express

Flag Sponsors – Keokuk Auto Credit, Connection Bank, Merit Auctions, B&B Propane, P6 Equipment and Supply, MBG Hauling

Driver’s Meeting – K-1 Racegear

Driver of the Year – MPI (Max Papas Innovations)