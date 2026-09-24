3 NIGHTS AT THE BIG E! ﻿44TH 4-CROWN NATS GO TO ELDORA SEP 24-25-26

By Richie Murray

Rossburg, Ohio (September 23, 2026)………The best of all dirt open wheel racing worlds converge at one legendary venue on one major weekend!

Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway is set for the 44th running of the 4-Crown Nationals Presented By NKTELCO on Thursday-Friday-Saturday night, September 24-25-26.

The pits inside the 1/2-mile dirt oval will be filled to the brim with open wheel machinery from USAC’s stable of NOS Energy Drink National Midget, AMSOIL National Sprint Car, and Silver Crown divisions to the winged variety of the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Sprint Cars as well as the Great Lakes Super Sprints.

Each USAC division and High Limit will be racing for $15,000-to-win in their respective features during Saturday night’s program in what is undoubtedly the greatest racing smorgasbord of them all at The Big E.

Let’s dig into six storylines for each of the three USAC national divisions this weekend!

SEAVEY GOIN’ FOR ALL 4 CROWNS

At press time, Logan Seavey appears to be the only driver attempting to run all four divisions of this weekend’s 4-Crown Nationals between USAC and High Limit.

The five-time 4-Crown feature winner, and 2023 USAC sweeper, will drive a trio of 57s for Abacus Racing in USAC’s Silver Crown, Sprint Car, and Midget divisions. The Silver Crown ride shares billing between Abacus Racing and Droplight.

Furthermore, Seavey will drive the Logan Fenton Racing No. 24 in the High Limit Sprint Car portion of the program.

Only 13 drivers have attempted to compete in all four crowns in one night at the 4-Crown dating back to the inaugural running in 1981: Brady Bacon, Tom Bigelow, Tyler Courtney, Dave Darland, Tony Elliott, A.J. Fike, Jack Hewitt, Tracy Hines, Daison Pursley, Larry Rice, Logan Seavey, Tony Stewart, and Chris Windom.

Eight of those drivers have started all four 4-Crown features in one day: Jack Hewitt (1986, 87, 90, 91, 92, 96, 97 & 98), Dave Darland (1999, 2000, 02), Brady Bacon (2016 & 2018), Tracy Hines (2001 & 2002), Tyler Courtney (2016 & 2021), Logan Seavey (2022), Tony Stewart (1995), and Daison Pursley (2025).

PURSLEY COMES BACK STRONG

Daison Pursley made history last year as the fourth driver to sweep the USAC portion of the program at the 4-Crown Nationals, running away with commanding victories in the Sprint, Midget, and Silver Crown car.

In fact, Pursley has won five of the past six Eldora 4-Crown USAC main events over the past two seasons, also grabbing wins with the Sprint Car and Midget divisions in 2024.

This weekend, Pursley returns to the 4-Crown in a CB Industries Midget and the brand new Spire Motorsports with CB Industries USAC Silver Crown car. While he has no USAC Sprint Car ride for the event, he will be aboard the Kasey Kahne Racing ride with the High Limit Sprint Cars.

TRIPLE DUTY RACERS

Two more drivers are expected to pull triple duty across all three USAC national divisions this week at Eldora – Silver Crown, Sprint Car and Midget. That’s Justin Grant and Hayden Reinbold.

Grant owns two career 4-Crown wins, both in a USAC Sprint Car in 2016 and 2022. He’ll be back in his familiar rides, including the Hemelgarn Racing #91 champ car, the TOPP Motorsports #4 sprint car, and the CB Industries #87 midget.

Reinbold will be making his first 4-Crown USAC triple duty effort in three different cars from the Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports stable: the #19AZ midget, the #19 sprint car, and the #119 Silver Crown car.

To date, just four drivers have swept the USAC portion of the 4-Crown in a single night: Jack Hewitt (1998), Kyle Larson (2011), Logan Seavey (2023), and Daison Pursley (2025).

Hewitt remains the only driver to win all four divisions at the 4-Crown in a single night, doing so in 1998 with the USAC National Midgets, USAC National Sprint Cars, UMP Modifieds and USAC Silver Crown.

THE USAC MIDGET LOWDOWN

Midget racing is simply spectacular at Eldora Speedway and serves as the only 1/2-mile venue on the series schedule. A car count expected to be in the 20s is anticipated for the event, which will feature 25-lap main events on both Thursday and Saturday.

Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey, and Hayden Reinbold are among the three past Eldora USAC Midget winners in the field this weekend. Pursley has won three of the past four events at the track. Seavey won the 4-Crown in 2023. Reinbold captured his first career USAC National Midget win at The Big E in 2025.

Of note, CB Industries has won at least one USAC National Midget race at Eldora in each of the past five years, scoring seven of the past nine dating back to 2021. Only Seavey (Abacus Racing) and Reinbold (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports) have been able to stop CBI in that stretch.

Ohio native Jacob Denney owns a 71-point lead in the USAC National Midget standings after accumulating seven straight podium finishes as he seeks his first career USAC national title. Kevin Thomas Jr., Gavin Miller, Justin Grant, Kale Drake, and Jakeb Boxell occupy second through sixth in the standings with all seeking a first Eldora USAC Midget win.

HOME OF THE SPRINT, USAC STYLE

Eldora is USAC Sprint Car racing’s most prevalent track, having hosted 215 previous points-paying series events at the track dating back to 1962.

This week’s 4-Crown USAC Sprint Car field of 40-plus entries and consists of five past 4-Crown winners in the division: Robert Ballou (2007), Brady Bacon (2014), Justin Grant (2016 & 2022), C.J. Leary (2017), and Logan Seavey (2023), plus two more Eldora USAC Sprint Car winners seeking a first 4-Crown win – Kyle Cummins and Briggs Danner.

Kyle Cummins comes into the event with a hefty 201-point lead over Grant. Cummins finished 1st and 2nd in his two USAC National Sprint Car starts at Eldora this year. Danner, meanwhile, won the Thursday kickoff to 4-Crown in 2025.

Mitchel Moles, third in points, has already added USAC Midget and USAC Silver Crown triumphs at Eldora in his career. He would like to fill the void with a USAC Sprint Car score this week.

Add into the mix the likes of Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr., Chase Stockon, and Cale Coons, all of whom have posted USAC National Sprint Car wins this year and are also seeking a first career Eldora USAC victory. Hayden Reinbold, meanwhile, won his first career USAC National Midget race at Eldora a year ago, but now eyes a repeat this time as he shoots for his first career USAC National Sprint Car triumph.

PENULTIMATE RACE FOR THE CROWN

The penultimate race of the USAC Silver Crown season presents the final dirt round of the champ car calendar with 32 cars and drivers on the pre-entry list.

C.J. Leary holds an 81-point edge in the championship standings with two races remaining but could clinch his first career USAC Silver Crown title if he’s up by 77 points or more following the Eldora race.

Leary is among the five past 4-Crown Silver Crown winners in this week’s field, having won the event in spectacular fashion back in 2018. The list of Eldora champ car winners in the field also includes three-time winner Logan Seavey (2021-2022-2023), as well as one-time winners Brady Bacon (2019), Mitchel Moles (2024), and Daison Pursley (2025).

Six more drivers who have won either a USAC feature or a 4-Crown main event at Eldora are seeking their first USAC Silver Crown wins at the track. That group consists of defending champion Justin Grant, plus Briggs Danner, Kyle Cummins, Matt Westfall, and Hayden Reinbold, as well as Brian Ruhlman, a three-time Modified winner at the 4-Crown in 2002, 2004, and 2005.

RACE DETAILS

Advance tickets are on sale now at https://eldoraspeedway.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=561.

4-Crown Nationals weekend begins on Thursday, September 24, with full programs for both the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship. Pits open at 2pm Eastern. The grandstands open at 4pm. The drivers meeting will take place at 5pm with cars on track at 6pm, followed by qualifying and racing.

On Friday, September 25, the program consists of USAC Silver Crown Championship practice, qualifying and the semi-feature race only, plus full programs for both the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Sprint Cars and the Great Lake Super Sprints. Pits open at 2pm Eastern. The grandstands open at 4pm. The drivers meeting will take place at 5pm with cars on track at 6pm, followed by qualifying and racing.

On Saturday, September 26, the lineup card includes programs and feature events for the USAC Silver Crown Championship, USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Sprint Cars. Pits open at Noon Eastern. The grandstands open at 2pm. The driver autograph session will be held in the Fan Zone from 3-4pm. The drivers meeting will take place at 5pm with cars on track at 6pm, followed by racing.

All four divisions at the 4-Crown will be shown LIVE and uninterrupted on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac2026.

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EXPECTED USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRIES:

04 TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (Mark Moreland Racing)

4 MARK BITNER/Columbus, NJ (Henry Yeska)

6 JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Klatt Enterprises)

9 BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Chris Dyson)

10 BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (DMW Motorsports)

15 CHRIS FETTER/Troy, MO (Chris Fetter)

19 MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

20 MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Team AZ-Petty-Rossi-Curb-Agajanian Racing)

21 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Team AZ-Petty-Rossi-Curb-Agajanian Racing)

24 (R) BILLY PAUCH JR./Frenchtown, NJ (John Haggenbottom)

26 (R) DARIN NAIDA/Adrian, MI (AP Driver Development)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Dave Berkheimer Motorsports)

32 GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams-Cory Racing)

33 KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Team AZ-Petty-Rossi-Curb-Agajanian Racing)

38 (R) MITCHELL DAVIS/Auburn, IL (Shoestring Racing)

49 BRIAN RUHLMAN/Clarklake, MI (Ruhlman Racing)

51 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing)

52 CARMEN PERIGO/Stoystown, PA (Stehman Motorsports)

53 (R) ADAM TAYLOR/Wheatfield, IN (Adam Taylor Motorsports)

54 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Westfall Racing)

57 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing Powered by Droplight)

62 (R) CHELBY HINTON/Dubberly, LA (Klatt Enterprises)

64 (R) STEVE GENNETTEN/Gravois Mills, MO (GGR Motor Racing)

69 CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (Pink 69 Racing)

77 DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (Spire Motorsports with CB Industries)

78 (R) ROB CAHO JR./Rush City, MN (Whitman-Caho Racing)

88 SABAN BIBENT/Cincinnati, OH (Sammy & Mouren Fetter)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

92 (R) KALE DRAKE/Collinsville, OK (Kazmark Motorsports)

110 (R) CALE COONS/Greencastle, IN (DMW Motorsports)

119 (R) HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

255 (R) JASON YORK/Chico, CA (York Racing)

(R) = Series Rookie

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EXPECTED USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR ENTRIES:

2B CALEB SHIETZE/Kokomo, IN (2B Racing)

2DI DUSTIN INGLE/Lima, OH (Dustin Ingle Racing)

3p KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Petty Performance Racing)

3R STEVIE SUSSEX/Tempe, AZ (Rock Steady Racing)

4 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (TOPP Motorsports)

4J SHAWN WESTERFELD/Guilford, IN (Fischesser-Owen Racing)

G5 GUNNAR SETSER/Columbus, IN (Jason Setser)

5T JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Daming Swanson Motorsports)

5x MAX ADAMS/Loomis, CA (Scott Adams)

6T TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (Trey Osborne Racing)

6w CHAD WILSON/Toledo, OH (Chris Wityk)

9z ZACK PRETORIUS/Yorktown, IN (Jeff Pretorius)

12 ROBERT BALLOU/Rocklin, CA (Ballou Motorsports)

14 JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (Jadon Rogers)

14c NATE CARLE/West Harrison, IN (Carle Family)

15 KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (BBI Motorsports)

19 HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

20 BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Chris Dyson Racing)

21B RYAN BARR/Piqua, OH (Barr Family)

22 BRIAN HEITKAMP/North Star, OH (Brian Heitkamp)

23D BRYCE DUES/Russia, OH (Bryce Dues Racing)

24m HUNTER MADDOX/Bedford, IN (Hunter Maddox Racing)

28 BRANDON MATTOX/Terre Haute, IN (Brandon Mattox Racing)

30 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (C.J. Leary)

32m DEREK HASTINGS/Forest, OH (Ray Marshall Motorsports)

39 BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (Hogue Racing Enterprises)

41 RICKY LEWIS/Oxnard, CA (Ricky Lewis)

44 TODD HOBSON/Clyde, VIC (Jason Soudrette Racing)

45N (R) TROY CAREY/Tullamore, NSW (Troy Carey Motorsports)

49 BRIAN RUHLMAN/Clarklake, MI (Brian Ruhlman)

51T EDDIE TAFOYA JR./Chino Hills, CA (Eddie Tafoya)

54 (R) JAKEB BOXELL/Zanesville, IN (Matt Westfall)

57 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing)

63 (R) CALE COONS/Greencastle, IN (Dooling Autosports-Curb-Agajanian)

78 ROB CAHO JR./Rush City, MN (Rob & Darcie Caho)

83c CHANCE CRUM/Snohomish, WA (Crum Racing)

86 KEITH SHEFFER II/Jerome, MI (Sheffer Racing)

87 (R) JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, OH (CB Industries-Spire Motorsports)

87x PAUL DUES/Minster, OH (Dues Racing)

92 CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (Tom & Laurie Sertich)

98 SABAN BIBENT/Cincinnati, OH (Wedgewood Motorsports)

99 JACK JAMES/Harlan, IN (Jack James)

(R) = Series Rookie

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EXPECTED USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET ENTRIES:

3 JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (Dan Binks)

4 KALE DRAKE/Collinsville, OK (RMS Racing)

4B CHELBY HINTON/Dubberly, LA (Klatt Enterprises)

7T ®ADAM TAYLOR/Wheatfield, IN (Adam Taylor Motorsports)

7TX KYLE JONES/Kennedale, TX (Tim & Tammy Engler)

7w LUKE WACKERLIN/Burlington, IL (Tom Guithues)

14 KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (4 Kings Racing)

19AZ HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

20Q BRECKEN REESE/Canyon, TX (Jeff Reese)

21K CORD KISTHARDT/Hershey, PA (Cord Kisthardt)

23 DEVON DOBIE/Wapakoneta, OH (Dennis Dobie)

40L MACK LEOPARD/Beavercreek, OH (Chase McDermand Racing)

43 GUNNAR SETSER/Columbus, IN (Kevin Arnold)

45 ®BRADLEY COX/Black Forest, CO (Cappy Mason)

54 JAKEB BOXELL/Zanesville, IN (4 Kings Racing)

57 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing)

67 JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, OH (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

67K ®COLTON ROBINSON/Titusville, FL (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

86 DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (CB Industries)

87 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (CB Industries)

97 GAVIN MILLER/Allentown, PA (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

(R) = Series Rookie

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2026 USAC POINT STANDINGS

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-C.J. Leary-555, 2-Justin Grant-474, 3-Briggs Danner-432, 4-Mario Clouser-415, 5-Gregg Cory-332, 6-Dave Berkheimer-273, 7-Kyle Steffens-249, 8-Kaylee Bryson-242, 9-Jake Swanson-232, 10-Dakoda Armstrong-217.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-2869, 2-Justin Grant-2668, 3-Mitchel Moles-2634, 4-Jake Swanson-2369, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-2292, 6-Briggs Danner-2280, 7-Logan Seavey-2152, 8-Chase Stockon-2150, 9-Robert Ballou-2136, 10-C.J. Leary-2120.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Jacob Denney-996, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-925, 3-Gavin Miller-885, 4-Justin Grant-867, 5-Kale Drake-838, 6-Jakeb Boxell-831, 7-Cannon McIntosh-712, 8-Hayden Reinbold-670, 9-Brecken Reese-651, 10-Colton Robinson-609.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.-137, 2-Hayden Reinbold-130, 3-Justin Grant-126, 4-Robert Ballou-115, 5-Briggs Danner-108, 6-Cale Coons-106, 7-Jacob Denney-102, 8-Chase Stockon-98, 9-Jake Swanson-88, 10-Kyle Cummins-83.

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4-CROWN NATIONALS WINNERS BY YEAR

1981: Ken Schrader (USAC Midget), Steve Kinser (USAC Sprint), Steve Kinser (USAC Silver Crown), Joe Wallace (USAC Stock)

1982: Rich Vogler (USAC Midget), Steve Kinser (USAC Sprint), Ron Shuman (USAC Silver Crown), Dean Roper (USAC Stock)

1983: Johnny Parsons (USAC Midget), Jack Hewitt (USAC Sprint), Ken Schrader (USAC Silver Crown), Bobby Jacks (USAC Stock)

1984: Rained Out

1985: Rich Vogler (USAC Midget), Larry Rice (USAC Sprint), Larry Rice (USAC Silver Crown), C.J. Rayburn (USAC Late Model)

1986: Rich Vogler (USAC Midget), Rich Vogler (USAC Sprint), Jack Hewitt (USAC Silver Crown), Billy Moyer (USAC Late Model)

1987: Jack Hewitt (USAC Midget), Tony Elliott (USAC Sprint), Larry Rice (USAC Silver Crown), John Lawhorn (USAC Late Model)

1988: Rich Vogler (USAC Midget), Steve Butler (USAC Sprint), Jack Hewitt (USAC Silver Crown), Doug Ault (USAC Late Model)

1989: Robby Flock (USAC Midget), Steve Butler (USAC Sprint), Jack Hewitt (USAC Silver Crown), Randy Boggs (USAC Late Model)

1990: Stan Fox (USAC Midget), Jack Hewitt (USAC Sprint), Steve Butler (USAC Silver Crown), Donnie Moran (USAC Late Model)

1991: Jeff Gordon (USAC Midget), Jack Hewitt (USAC Sprint), Jack Hewitt (USAC Silver Crown), Billy Moyer (USAC Late Model)

1992: Johnny Parsons (USAC Midget), Danny Smith (USAC Sprint), Steve Butler (USAC Silver Crown), Donnie Moran (USAC Late Model)

1993: Jack Hewitt (USAC Midget), Tony Elliott (USAC Sprint), Ron Shuman (USAC Silver Crown), Freddy Smith (USAC Late Model)

1994: Steve Knepper (USAC Midget), Kevin Doty (USAC Sprint), Jack Hewitt (USAC Silver Crown), Freddy Smith (USAC Late Model)

1995: Tony Stewart (USAC Midget), Tony Stewart (USAC Sprint), Jack Hewitt (USAC Silver Crown), Jack Boggs (USAC Late Model)

1996: Tracy Hines (USAC Midget), Jimmy Sills (USAC Sprint), Jack Hewitt (USAC Silver Crown), Jack Hewitt (UMP Modified)

1997: Jay Drake (USAC Midget), Jack Hewitt (USAC Sprint), Kevin Huntley (USAC Silver Crown), Jack Hewitt (UMP Modified)

1998: Jack Hewitt (USAC Midget), Jack Hewitt (USAC Sprint), Jack Hewitt (USAC Silver Crown), Jack Hewitt (UMP Modified)

1999: Dave Darland (USAC Midget), Dave Darland (USAC Sprint), Jimmy Sills (USAC Silver Crown), Mike Brecht (UMP Modified)

2000: Kasey Kahne (USAC Midget), Tracy Hines (USAC Sprint), J.J. Yeley (USAC Silver Crown), Jim Shereck (UMP Modified)

2001: J.J. Yeley (USAC Midget), Bud Kaeding (USAC Sprint), J.J. Yeley (USAC Silver Crown), Joey Kramer (UMP Modified)

2002: Jay Drake (USAC Midget), Bud Kaeding (USAC Sprint), Brian Tyler (USAC Silver Crown), Brian Ruhlman (UMP Modified)

2003: No Race

2004: Dave Darland (USAC Midget), Dickie Gaines (USAC Sprint), Dave Darland (USAC Silver Crown), Brian Ruhlman (UMP Modified)

2005: Danny Stratton (USAC Midget), Levi Jones (USAC Sprint), Dave Darland (USAC Silver Crown), Brian Ruhlman (UMP Modified)

2006: Tracy Hines (USAC Midget), Tracy Hines (USAC Sprint), Mat Neely (USAC Silver Crown), Jerry Bowersock (UMP Modified)

2007: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (USAC Midget), Robert Ballou (USAC Sprint), Jerry Coons Jr. (USAC Silver Crown), Chad Ruhlman (UMP Modified)

2008: J.J. Yeley (USAC Midget), Brad Sweet (USAC Sprint), Dave Darland (USAC Silver Crown), Joey Saldana (World of Outlaws Sprint)

2009: Brad Sweet (USAC Midget), Jerry Coons Jr. (USAC Sprint), Dave Darland (USAC Silver Crown), Jason Sides (World of Outlaws Sprint)

2010: Jerry Coons Jr. (USAC Midget), Levi Jones (USAC Sprint), Bryan Clauson (USAC Silver Crown), Jac Haudenschild (World of Outlaws Sprint)

2011: Kyle Larson (USAC Midget), Kyle Larson (USAC Sprint), Kyle Larson (USAC Silver Crown), Joey Saldana (World of Outlaws Sprint)

2012: Kyle Larson (USAC Midget), Tracy Hines (USAC Sprint), Bryan Clauson (USAC Silver Crown), Rained Out (World of Outlaws Sprint)

2013: Rico Abreu (USAC Midget), Chris Windom (USAC Sprint), Chris Windom (USAC Silver Crown), Rained Out (World of Outlaws Sprint)

2014: Bryan Clauson (USAC Midget), Brady Bacon (USAC Sprint), Jerry Coons Jr. (USAC Silver Crown), Joey Saldana (World of Outlaws Sprint)

2015: Christopher Bell (USAC Midget), Thomas Meseraull (USAC Sprint), Christopher Bell (USAC Silver Crown), Greg Wilson (World of Outlaws Sprint)

2016: Rico Abreu (USAC Midget), Justin Grant (USAC Sprint), Chris Windom (USAC Silver Crown), Ian Madsen (All Star Sprint)

2017: Spencer Bayston (USAC Midget), C.J. Leary (USAC Sprint), Tyler Courtney (USAC Silver Crown), Brady Bacon (All Star Sprint)

2018: Tyler Courtney (USAC Midget), Tyler Courtney (USAC Sprint), C.J. Leary (USAC Silver Crown), Aaron Reutzel (All Star Sprint)

2019: Tyler Courtney (USAC Midget), Tyler Courtney (USAC Sprint), Brady Bacon (USAC Silver Crown), Aaron Reutzel (All Star Sprint)

2020: No Race

2021: Chris Windom (USAC Midget), Tyler Courtney (USAC Sprint), Logan Seavey (USAC Silver Crown), Rico Abreu (All Star Sprint)

2022: Chris Windom (USAC Midget), Justin Grant (USAC Sprint), Logan Seavey (USAC Silver Crown), Tyler Courtney (All Star Sprint)

2023: Logan Seavey (USAC Midget), Logan Seavey (USAC Sprint), Logan Seavey (USAC Silver Crown), Zeb Wise (All Star Sprint)

2024: Daison Pursley (USAC Midget), Daison Pursley (USAC Sprint), Mitchel Moles (USAC Silver Crown), Rico Abreu (High Limit Sprint)

2025: Daison Pursley (USAC Midget), Daison Pursley (USAC Sprint), Daison Pursley (USAC Silver Crown), Rico Abreu (High Limit Sprint)

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ALL-TIME 4-CROWN NATIONALS FEATURE WINS:

19-Jack Hewitt (8 Silver Crown, 5 Sprint, 3 Midget, 3 Modified)

7-Dave Darland (2 Midget, 1 Sprint, 4 Silver Crown)

7-Tyler Courtney (1 Silver Crown, 3 Sprint, 2 Midget, 1 All Star Sprint)

5-Chris Windom (2 Silver Crown, 1 Sprint & 2 Midget)

5-Logan Seavey (3 Silver Crown, 1 Sprint, 1 Midget)

5-Rich Vogler (4 Midget, 1 Sprint)

5-Tracy Hines (2 Midget, 3 Sprint)

5-Rico Abreu (2 Midget, 1 All Star Sprint, 2 High Limit Sprint)

5-Daison Pursley (1 Silver Crown, 2 Sprint, 2 Midget)

4-J.J. Yeley (2 Midget, 2 Silver Crown)

4-Jerry Coons Jr. (2 Silver Crown, 1 Midget, 1 Sprint)

4-Kyle Larson (2 Midget, 1 Sprint, 1 Silver Crown)

4-Steve Butler (2 Sprint, 2 Silver Crown)

3-Brady Bacon (1 Silver Crown, 1 Sprint, 1 All Star)

3-Brian Ruhlman (3 Modified)

3-Bryan Clauson (2 Silver Crown, 1 Midget)

3-Joey Saldana (3 WoO)

3-Larry Rice (2 Silver Crown, 1 Sprint)

3-Steve Kinser (2 Sprint, 1 Silver Crown)

2-Aaron Reutzel (2 All Star)

2-Billy Moyer (2 Late Model)

2-Brad Sweet (1 Sprint, 1 Midget)

2-Bud Kaeding (2 Sprint)

2-C.J. Leary (1 Silver Crown, 1 Sprint)

2-Christopher Bell (1 Silver Crown, 1 Midget)

2-Donnie Moran (2 Late Model)

2-Freddy Smith (2 Late Model)

2-Jay Drake (2 Midget)

2-Jimmy Sills (1 Silver Crown, 1 Sprint)

2-Johnny Parsons (2 Midget)

2-Justin Grant (2 Sprint)

2-Ken Schrader (1 Silver Crown, 1 Midget)

2-Levi Jones (2 Sprint)

2-Ron Shuman (2 Silver Crown)

2-Tony Elliott (2 Sprint)

2-Tony Stewart (1 Sprint, 1 Midget)

1-Bobby Jacks (1 Stock)

1-Brian Tyler (1 Silver Crown)

1-C.J. Rayburn (1 Late Model)

1-Chad Ruhlman (1 Modified)

1-Danny Smith (1 Sprint)

1-Danny Stratton (1 Midget)

1-Dean Roper (1 Stock)

1-Dickie Gaines (1 Sprint)

1-Doug Ault (1 Late Model)

1-Greg Wilson (1 WoO)

1-Ian Madsen (1 All Star)

1-Jac Haudenschild (1 WoO)

1-Jack Boggs (1 Late Model)

1-Jason Sides (1 WoO)

1-Jeff Gordon (1 Midget)

1-Jerry Bowersock (1 Modified)

1-Jim Shereck (1 Modified)

1-Joe Wallace (1 Stock)

1-Joey Kramer (1 Modified)

1-John Lawhorn (1 Late Model)

1-Kasey Kahne (1 Midget)

1-Kevin Doty (1 Sprint)

1-Kevin Huntley (1 Silver Crown)

1-Mat Neely (1 Silver Crown)

1-Mike Brecht (1 Modified)

1-Randy Boggs (1 Late Model)

1-Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (1 Midget)

1-Robby Flock (1 Midget)

1-Robert Ballou (1 Sprint)

1-Spencer Bayston (1 Midget)

1-Stan Fox (1 Midget)

1-Steve Knepper (1 Midget)

1-Thomas Meseraull (1 Sprint)

1-Mitchel Moles (1 Silver Crown)