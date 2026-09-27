T.J.’s Takeaways From the Wisconsin Sprint Car Championships

With four drivers having a mathematical shot at winning the championship going in a major shift in the point standings on Friday when Paul Nienhiser crashed, putting Travis Arenz into the lead going into Plymouth was crazy on its own, but the entire racing program at Plymouth adding some hills and valleys to that adventure.

With Will Armitage dominating the race up from and Paul Nienhiser charging through the field offset by Logan Jullien being involved in a couple of incidents and Arenz not being able to move up through the field had everyone wondering who would win the title until the final lap.

At one point during the feature event Arenz had dropped back to 13th position, leaving the door open for Nienhiser to pull off the title, but Arenz was able to rally and finish 9th to win the title by just 10 points.

While the season will be remembered for Arenz late season rally, it will also be remembered for the misfortunes Nienhiser crashing in some pivotal moments and Armitage fighting some engine issues mid-season that the major factors in them not winning the IRA championship.

With the IRA season completed Arenz, Nienhiser, Armitage, and Julien all deserve a standing ovation for one of the most entertaining championship battles for a regional title in recent memory.