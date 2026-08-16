MONTGOMERY TAKES NST FINALE; WILLISON CLAIMS WEEKEND TITLE AT SARATOGA

From David Sink

August 15, 2026 – Black Creek, British Columbia, Canada – Jeff Montgomery scored a popular victory Saturday night at Saratoga Speedway to claim the final Northwest Sprint Tour (NST) feature event of the year before a packed grandstand. It was the first feature victory of the season for the Vancouver Island local.

Aaron Willison used a pair of weekend podium finishes to claim the title of 2026 Neal Montgomery Memorial champion. In addition, he was able to secure the 2026 Northwest Sprint Tour championship. His Neal Montgomery Memorial championship earned him a $10,000 weekend bonus.

Tommy Weston led the first 30 laps of the 50-lap feature event. Montgomery used a lap 30 double- file restart to nab the lead away from Weston on the restart.

Fast qualifier Willison (12.537) was forced to go to the tail of the field after being involved in an accident that included Troy Globe and Randy Price on lap 15 while running sixth. Willison would put up a valiant fight to rebound for a third place finish and lock up the Neal Montgomery Memorial title in the process.

Following Montgomery at the finish was Eric Humphries, Willison, Stewart Lee, and Natalie Waters rounding out the top five.

In victory lane Montgomery explained the victory was redemption for running out of fuel one night earlier while contending for the win.

“We had a really good long run car tonight” explained Montgomery. “I decided to be patient at the start and ride it out. There were a bunch of yellows, the same as last night. We made sure we had lots of fuel since we ran out last night” laughed Montgomery. “Unfortunately it took us out of the points deal but we were able to get a win tonight. I’m proud of the crew, they did a helluva good job. I knew Willison would be coming. I got lucky it went green the rest of the way. I had a really good car” finished Montgomery.

“We got tangled up midway through the feature” stated Willison in victory lane. “I had nowhere to go and couldn’t get out. I guess I made contact with Randy Price. He ended up going around. I went to the back because of it, such is life. We had to battle. I had to battle 22 cars out there. It’s tough to be able to rally ourself back to third. It was awesome. The Dutton Safer Systems #36 was ripping tonight.

“It’s been a dream come true. I’m at a loss for words what this year’s been, what it means to me, my family, and everybody else who supports me. It’s been fantastic. We can’t wait to get down to Colorado National Speedway this weekend in the Statham Construction #36” concluded Willison.

Feature (50 laps): 1. 33j-Jeff Montgomery; 2. 15-Eric Humphries; 3. 36-Aaron Willison; 4. 52-Stewart Lee; 5. 1-Natalie Waters; 6. 44b-Brad Aumen; 7. 51-Jarret Bonn; 8. 14-Brandon Carlson; 9. 19-Randy Price; 10. 88-Aiden Conn; 11. 92-Jayme Wright; 12. 33z-Darian Zienstra; 13. 36d-Devin Burdett; 14. 91-Darren Yates; 15. 32x-Tommy Weston; 16. 66-Daryle Redlin; 17. 36j-Jarrett Burdett; 18. 9s-Sawyer Lind; 19. 68-JJ Dutton; 20. 74-Brandon French; 21. 11-Troy Globe; 22. 41-Ryan Willison