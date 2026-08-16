BUD KAEDING RACES TO 1ST WATSONVILLE WIN OF SEASON

From Gary Thomas

Watsonville, CA…Campbell’s Bud Kaeding scored his first Gold Star GMC Sprint Car triumph of the season, while Camron Diatte topped a 38-car SSSP Dwarf Car field to grab the Mark Biscardi Memorial at Watsonville Speedway on Friday.

Also claiming wins at the event were Lilly Mead with the R&J Landscaping Hobby Stocks and Diego Nava with the Heat Wave Visual Four Bangers.

Bud Kaeding jumped into the lead at the waving of the Keith Trusso green flag in the 25-lap Gold Star GMC Sprint Car feature. Bakersfield’s Jett Yantis carved his way into second and hounded Kaeding for a majority of the race.

On one occasion Kaeding dove low working lapped cars and Yantis blasted around to take the lead, only to have a caution negate the pass. After that Yantis tried his best, but Kaeding was mistake free up front on way to his first win of the year.

Taco Bravo Hard Charger Yantis, Cole Croft, Caleb Debem and Keith Day Company Fast Qualifier Landon Henry rounded out the top five. Henry brings the point lead into next week looking to wrap up the Gold Star Sprint Car title at Watsonville Speedway.

The Security Shoring and Steel Plates South Bay Dwarf Cars saw an amazing 38 car turnout to race in memory of the late Mark Biscardi. Several gracious individuals raised extra money for the purse and special awards during the night.

Santa Rosa’s Joey Lingron thundered into the lead when the main event got underway. He looked strong up front early on until biking in turn four on lap six, which dropped him several spots in the order.

Salinas veteran Camron Diatte then found himself up front and he would keep the field at bay over the course of the 26-lap feature. The well-prepared surface allowed for some fantastic Dwarf Car racing behind him though.

With things remaining entertaining behind him Diatte had to withstand a final one lap shootout to the finish. Marty Weisler and Chris Durden attempted to steal it on the last circuit, but Diatte hung tough and snagged the checkered flag ahead of both drivers.

Danny Wagner, Toby Brown, Terre Rothweiler, Dan Geil, David Hays, Corey Eaton and Eric Weisler ran fourth through 10th respectively.

The R&J Landscaping Hobby Stocks showcased a close battle up front between Adriane Frost and point leader Lilly Mead during the initial seven laps. The pair raced side by side while giving the fans on hand a tremendous display of Hobby Stock competition.

Frost then suffered a flat tire that took away her shot at victory on this night. Mead led the remainder to scoop up her fourth win of the Watsonville Speedway campaign. Mark Cooper, Xavier Baez, Steve Remde and Jim DiGiovanni filled out the top five.

With the Heat Wave Visual Four Bangers it was Ryan McClelland jumping into the lead. He would hold command until Diego Nava took control on lap 11 and led the final four circuits to pick up another win at the track. McClelland and David Dupius comprised the podium.

Watsonville Speedway is back at it this coming Friday August 21st for Fan Appreciation Night. It is the championship finale for both the Gold Star GMC Sprint Cars and Giuliani Construction IMCA Stock Cars. Adult tickets cost just $10, with beers and hot dogs only $4 all night long.

Results

Watsonville Speedway

Mark Biscardi Memorial

August 14, 2026

Gold Star GMC 360 Sprint Cars:

1. 29-Bud Kaeding[2]; 2. 4-Jett Yantis[6]; 3. 29C-Cole Croft[5]; 4. 3D-Caleb Debem[7]; 5. 93-Landon Henry[1]; 6. 7H-Jake Haulot[4]; 7. 34B-Glenn Bryan[8]; 8. (DNF) 321-Parker Mockridge[3]; 9. (DNF) 28K-Bryant Bell[9]; 10. (DNS) 9-Adrianna DeMartini