Cole Croft races to 3rd win of Placerville season on Kings Meats Night

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Fourteen-year-old Cole Croft continued his fantastic rookie season by racing to his third Sprint Car victory of the Placerville Speedway campaign during Kings Meats Burger Night on Saturday.

Fellow winners at the event were Ray Trimble with the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models, Ryan Peter with the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks and Dakota Albright with the BCRA Lightning Sprints. All four victors took home a loaded box of meat thanks to Kings Meats.

The 30-lap Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Car feature saw Croft jump to the lead ahead of Jake Morgan and Dominic Gorden. The action was fast and furious in the main event and Croft led the way with Gorden soon challenging him following a lap eight restart.

Gorden carved his way to the lead on lap 10, only to have Croft come back at him on lap 11 to grab the point right back. The pair battled for the win two weeks ago and once again put on a show for the fans in the stands.

Gorden hounded the leader until suffering a flat tire that ended his shot at winning. After this Sacramento’s Austin Wood then became the opponent for Croft as he closed in towards the end of the race. Wood methodically worked his way forward and looked to pounce for an opportunity to take home the loaded box of Kings Meat.

Croft did what he needed to do, however, and fended off Wood to cross under the Ed Entz checkered flag. Chance Grasty, Justyn Cox and Shane Hopkins rounded out the top five. Filling out the top 10 were Landon Henry, Kenny Wanderstadt, Dawson Hammes, ADCO Driveline Fast Qualifier Andy Forsberg and Carson Hammes.

With his third career Winged 360 win at the track Croft ties Dominic Gorden, Dylan Bloomfield, Landon Brooks, Dan Belton, Don Hanson, Rick Hays, Darrell Arnold, Bobby McMahan, Brent Kaeding, Tim Kaeding, Chuck Gurney Jr., Kyle Larson, Cory Eliason and Alan Bradway on the all-time list.

Auburn’s Ray Trimble withstood the relentless challengers from Matt Davis to become the second driver to reach 30 career wins with the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models.

He is now just four wins shy of tying Ryan McDaniel for the most all-time in Placerville Speedway history. Tyler Lightfoott and Adam Starkey completed the podium.

The Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks put forth an entertaining main event once again on Saturday. Kenny Bernstein the way early until Ryan Peter was able to charge by the grab the top spot.

Oakley’s Nick Baldwin eventually worked his way into second and hounded Peter over the final 10 laps. The seven-time track champion gave the leader everything he could handle but Peter hung tough and brought home his seventh career Placerville win.

Wayne Trimble, Tyler Lightfoot and Bernstein finished third, fourth and fifth respectively.

With the BCRA Lightning Sprints it was championship drivers Greg Dennett and Dakota Albright who battled up front. Dennett led early but Albright took command on lap nine and led the remaining distance for the King of the Non-Wing victory.

Point leader Matt Land, Harlee Aguilera and Jason Schostag rounded out the top five.

Placerville Speedway returns to action this coming Saturday August 22nd with the High Limit Racing Gold Rush Classic.

Results

Placerville Speedway

Kings Meats Burger Night

August 15th, 2026

Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars:

1. 29-Cole Croft[2]; 2. 2A-Austin Wood[8]; 3. X1-Chance Grasty[6]; 4. 42X-Justyn Cox[9]; 5. 21-Shane Hopkins[3]; 6. 93-Landon Henry[7]; 7. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt[10]; 8. 55D-Dawson Hammes[12]; 9. 92-Andy Forsberg[5]; 10. 56C-Carson Hammes[14]; 11. 5L-Aiden Larimer[15]; 12. 321-Parker Mockridge[11]; 13. 45-Jake Morgan[1]; 14. 25-Cody Johnson[18]; 15. 10-Dominic Gorden[4]; 16. 15-Michael Sellers[13]; 17. 98-Chris Masters[16]; 18. 85-AJ Alderman[17]; 19. 28K-Kaden Ramos[19]; 20. 4-Jett Yantis[20]