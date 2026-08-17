T.J.’s Notebook: Results of Seeding the Knoxville Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(August 17, 2026) — The 2026 NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s is complete, which means it is time to review my seeding of all 101 drivers that were pre-entered by Monday morning for the event.

With several teams opting out of Friday and Saturday’s program due to the weather and format change, the seeds from this year may not be useful in future planning as the results were a fiasco.

Below is the list by finishing position, where the driver was seeded, and how far off I was on their position.

1-10



Pos Driver Seed +/- 1 57-Kyle Larson 24 23 2 18-Sheldon Haudenschild 4 2 3 4-Kasey Kahne 62 59 4 21T-James McFadden 27 23 5 1S-Logan Schuchart 9 4 6 2-David Gravel 2 -4 7 83-Michael Kofoid 12 5 8 71-Parker Price Miller 19 11 9 19-Brent Marks 11 2 10 23D-Chase Dietz 22 12

I obviously did not think there would be a scenario that Kyle Larson would return for Saturday night’s program. I was certain Knoxville Raceway officials would do everything in their power to complete the program on Saturday night or early Sunday morning, but I never thought the delay would be long enough for Larson to fly back to Knoxville.

On a positive note, half of these seeds were accurate as I strive to be within five positions where a driver might finish. I barely missed out on that goal with Parker Price-Miller and Chase Dietz.

Kasey Kahne and James McFadden outperformed their seeds by a large margin. Kahne’s result in particular was a pleasant surprise with the quality of performance all week I expected when he returned to sprint cars following his retirement from NASCAR.

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