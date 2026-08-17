T.J.’s Notebook: Results of Seeding the Knoxville Nationals

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The parade lap for the 65th Knoxville Nationals finale with Kyle Larson (#57), James McFadden (#21T), Kasey Kahne (#4), and Sheldon Haudenschild (#4). (Mark Funderburk Photo)
Kyle Larson. (Mark Funderburk Photo)
Did I feel Kyle Larson would make it back to Knoxville, Iowa on Saturday?  Nope! (Mark Funderburk Photo)

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(August 17, 2026) — The 2026 NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s is complete, which means it is time to review my seeding of all 101 drivers that were pre-entered by Monday morning for the event.

With several teams opting out of Friday and Saturday’s program due to the weather and format change, the seeds from this year may not be useful in future planning as the results were a fiasco.

Below is the list by finishing position, where the driver was seeded, and how far off I was on their position.

1-10

Pos Driver Seed +/-
1 57-Kyle Larson 24 23
2 18-Sheldon Haudenschild 4 2
3 4-Kasey Kahne 62 59
4 21T-James McFadden 27 23
5 1S-Logan Schuchart 9 4
6 2-David Gravel 2 -4
7 83-Michael Kofoid 12 5
8 71-Parker Price Miller 19 11
9 19-Brent Marks 11 2
10 23D-Chase Dietz 22 12
Brent Marks. (Mark Funderburk Photo)
Brent Marks was one of the accurate seeds in this group. (Mark Funderburk Photo)

I obviously did not think there would be a scenario that Kyle Larson would return for Saturday night’s program.  I was certain Knoxville Raceway officials would do everything in their power to complete the program on Saturday night or early Sunday morning, but I never thought the delay would be long enough for Larson to fly back to Knoxville.  

On a positive note, half of these seeds were accurate as I strive to be within five positions where a driver might finish.  I barely missed out on that goal with Parker Price-Miller and Chase Dietz. 

Kasey Kahne and James McFadden outperformed their seeds by a large margin.  Kahne’s result in particular was a pleasant surprise with the quality of performance all week I expected when he returned to sprint cars following his retirement from NASCAR.   

11-25

Pos Driver Seed +/-
11 13-Tanner Holmes 31 20
12 11-Justin Henderson 20 8
13 7BC-Tyler Courtney 10 -3
14 14-Corey Day 6 -8
15 23-Garet Williamson 14 -1
16 28-Jace Park 33 17
17 14TSR-Rico Abreu 3 -14
18 2C-Cole Macedo 30 12
19 88T-Tanner Thorson 51 32
20 42-Sye Lynch 63 43
21 41-Carson Macedo 7 -14
22 69K-Daryn Pittman 17 -5
23 21-Brian Brown 21 -2
24 88W-Austin McCarl 15 -9
25 87-Aaron Reutzel 5 -20
Cole Macedo (#2C) racing with Tanner Holmes (#13) Saturday during the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo)
Cole Macedo (#2C) racing with Tanner Holmes (#13) Saturday during the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo)

Only four of the next 25 drivers were within the margin of error of +/- five in this group.  Garet Williamson, Brian Brown, and Tyler Courtney were almost right on.  

Sye Lynch, Tanner Thorson, and Tanner Holmes far outperformed the seeds I gave them. Holmes was particularly impressive with his daring outside passes in the B and A-Mains while Lynch had his elbows up in the B-Main, driving as hard as I’ve ever seen him do so in person.  Thorson also drove to the level I felt he was capable of coming off the ownership change of his charter with High Limit Racing.   

On the other end of the spectrum Rico Abreu and Aaron Reutzel far underperformed the seeds I gave them, which was surprising considering the speed both showed leading into the Nationals. 

26-50

Pos Driver Seed +/-
26 17-Spencer Bayston 39 13
27 17B-Bill Balog 34 7
28 3P-Sawyer Phillips 68 40
29 1TZ-Tasker Phillips 29 0
30 1X-Scott Bogucki 53 23
31 10-Ryan Timms 1 -30
32 25-Jy Corbet 55 23
33 16C-Skylar Gee 46 13
34 15K-Creed Kemenah 91 57
35 74-Xavier Doney 71 36
36 6T-Zach Hampton 89 53
37 48-Danny Dietrich 50 13
38 55-Kerry Madsen 28 -10
39 19HM-Kaleb Johnson 66 27
40 44-Chris Martin 35 -5
41 24D-Danny Sams III 61 20
42 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr 36 -6
43 26-Justin Peck 23 -20
44 27A-Emerson Axsom 18 -26
45 9R-Chase Randal 38 -7
46 21H-Brady Bacon 26 -20
47 22-Riley Goodno 69 22
48 9P-Daison Pursley 32 -16
49 15-Donny Schatz 13 -36
50 53-Jack Dover 87 37
Creed Kemenah (#15K) racing with Ayrton Gennetten (#3) Thursday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo)
Creed Kemenah (#15K), racing with Ayrton Gennetten (#3), had at solid week at the Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo)

I would like to forget this group of seeds even happened.  Out of 25 drivers, only one was within the five-spot tolerance I was aiming for.   
 
Ryan Timms and Emerson Axsom were my biggest misses that finished significantly lower than their seeds.  Both were hurt by the change in Friday format and misfortunes during their preliminary night.   
 
On the other side of the inaccuracies, Creed Kemenah blew away his seeding, improving a whopping 57 positions from where I seeded him, which I should have seen coming with his recent uptick in performance.  I was not confident that would translate to Knoxville, but Kemenah was impressive in just missing out of the Knoxville Nationals rookie of the year honors.  

51-75

Pos Driver Seed +/-
51 51-Steven Snyder Jr 76 25
52 12X-Landon Crawley 47 -5
53 09-Matt Juhl 73 20
54 7S-Chris Windom 43 -11
55 33W-Cap Henry 40 -15
56 11N-Darin Naida 86 30
57 6-Kasey Jedrzejek 80 23
58 40-Clint Garner 78 20
59 2M-JJ Hickle 25 -34
60 45X-Rees Moran 49 -11
61 49-Josh Schneiderman 79 18
62 1K-Kelby Watt 59 -3
63 26R-Levi Hillier 52 -11
64 27-Carson McCarl 44 -20
65 0-Lynton Jeffrey 41 -24
66 17A-Jack Anderson 48 -18
67 45D-Derek Hagar 58 -9
68 4C-Cameron Martin 37 -31
69 G5-Gage Pulkrabek 95 26
70 23L-Jimmy Light 92 22
71 14T-Brooke Tatnell 70 -1
72 15JR-Cole Mincer 88 16
73 15J-Kade Higday 65 -8
74 121-RJ Johnson 100 26
75 28M-Conner Morrell 90 15

In this group I hit three drivers in the tolerance I was looking for, but most of these were double digit swings that can be explained in the next group.  

Darin Naida, Gage Pulkrabek, and R.J. Johnson significantly improved from where I seeded them.   

On the other side of the inaccuracies, J.J. Hickle and Cam Martin had terrible weeks during the Knoxville Nationals, which were reflected in the miss on their seedings.  

76-101

Pos Driver Seed +/-
76 44X-Scotty Johnson 72 -4
77 7B-Ben Brown 93 16
78 27B-Garrett Benson 94 16
79 6DC-Will Armitage 85 6
80 3-Ayrton Gennetten 75 -5
DNS 77 – Giovanni Scelzi 8
DNS 39m – Anthony Macri 16
DNS 2KS – Hank Davis 42
DNS 87x – Ashton Torgerson 45
DNS 1 – Sammy Swindell 54
DNS 31D-Cale Thomas 56
DNS 24 – Terry McCarl 57
DNS 17GP – Brock Zearfoss 60
DNS 5 – Brenham Crouch 64
DNS 24T – Christopher Thram 67
DNS 4W – Jamie Ball 74
DNS 19H – Joel Myers Jr. 77
DNS 85J – Logan Julien 81
DNS 95 – Matt Covington 82
DNS 1M – Sean McClelland 83
DNS 111 – Roger Crockett 84
DNS 8 – John Carney 96
DNS 11R – Rodney Huband 97
DNS 10V – Joe Beaver 98
DNS 16g – Austyn Gossel 99
DNS 56 – Joe Simbro 101

20 drivers that were entered as of Sunday night did not participate in the Knoxville Nationals finale.  Some like Anthony Macri were injured before and did not participate at all, Roger Crockett Terry McCarl, and Roger Crockett did not compete after entering, while the rest suffered from crashes, mechanical issues, or just opted not to participate in the finale.  

Out of the five drivers that did compete, Scott Johnson and Ayrton Gennetten were within my margin of error 

In conclusion… 

 This was the most frustrating year for the seeding, which went with the weather that turned this edition of the Knoxville Nationals into an all-night affair on Saturday, forcing Knoxville Raceway officials to make a lot of difficult decisions while still managing to produce the finale for everyone on Saturday into Sunday morning.  

Hopefully we go another 12 years before having to endure another spell of weather at the Knoxville Nationals like everyone had to endure this year.   

 