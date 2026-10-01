USCS Event at Pine Ridge Cancelled

(October 1, 2026) — The United Sprint Car Series announced the event scheduled for Saturday, October 3rd at Pine Ridge Speedway in Guntown, Mississippi has been cancelled due to an unfavorable forecast.

Persistent rain showers predicted for the area forced USCS and Pine Ridge officials to mutually cancel the USCS portion of the event. The Factory Stock Nationals and other support divisions scheduled for Pine Ridge that same night is still on as scheduled.

USCS returns to action next Friday and Saturday October 9th and 10th at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas for the Flip Flop 50.