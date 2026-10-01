FINAL DAY TO PURCHASE DISCOUNTED TICKETS

From High Limit Racing

Don’t miss the opportunity to get discounted two-day tickets to the 2026 All-In Championship Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway on October 16 & 17.

Two-day ticket packages move to full-price starting on Thursday, October 1.

Single-day suite, reserved, adult and children general admission tickets, as well as pit passes, are also available for pre-purchase online. As a reminder, only fans who pre-purchase tickets are eligible for the Durst Dice Roll each night.

All children 12 and under are free in general admission seating each night. Stop by the midway starting at 4pm on Saturday for trick-or-treat!

If you can’t join Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing at the track, watch Friday live on FloRacing, Amazon Prime, Fubo or The Roku Channel. Saturday’s finale will be live on FloRacing.