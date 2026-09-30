World of Outlaws, PA Posse Rivalry Reaches Peak with 64th Williams Grove National Open

By Alex Nieten

MECHANICSBURG, PA (September 29, 2026) – The biggest week in Sprint Car racing’s fiercest rivalry is here.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is making the long haul from California to Pennsylvania, where the PA Posse are battening down the hatches.

The final battle of the year between the two sides shines the spotlight on Mechanicsburg, PA’s Williams Grove Speedway for the 64th running of the J&S Classics National Open. The action opens on Friday, Oct. 2, before Saturday’s finale serves up major bragging rights and $75,000 to the winner.

The World of Outlaws and PA Posse have been squaring off for decades in the fall at the iconic 1/2 mile. The more pages added to the history books, the more the intensity grows. The next chapter is about to be written. It’s time for the National Open.

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Let’s look at the top stories to watch this weekend at Williams Grove:

SCHATZ’S SIX PACK

When it comes to the National Open, Donny Schatz has been breaking Beerhill Gang hearts for years.

It began in 2000 when Schatz topped the event during only his fourth year on tour. He went on to add five more (2004, 2005, 2007, 2012, and 2020) and holds the record for the most wins in the famed event with six. That mark could be much higher considering he’s also finished second on four occasions and third three times.

The 10-time Series champion heads to Pennsylvania in search of a record-extending seventh National Open. This year will be his first try since joining forces with the PA-based CJB Motorsports. The combination is fresh off a Bakersfield victory in California. They’ve struggled a bit at Williams Grove this year with a best result of 10th through four tries.

OUTLAW THREE-PEAT

There are bragging rights to hold on to for the World of Outlaws, having walked away with the big check the last two years.

Rewind to 2024 when Carson Macedo collected his second National Open title with Jason Johnson Racing. This year offers Macedo the chance to become the seventh driver with a trio of triumphs in the crown jewel.

Sheldon Haudenschild took the glory in 2025 by making a late pass on Bill Balog to win the 63rd running. That was with Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing, and he’ll look to become the 14th different multi-time victor aboard the KCP Racing No. 18 this week.

Those two will have fellow former National Open champion for the World of Outlaws, David Gravel, joining them. He first claimed the crown jewel in 2014 with Roth Motorsports and returned to Victory Lane in 2017 with CJB Motorsports.

In addition to going for a three-peat, the World of Outlaws is also looking to lock up season-long bragging rights in the rivalry with the Posse. The 2026 scoreboard currently reads 4-2 with The Greatest Show on Dirt holding the advantage.

NEW NATTY O THREATS

Former winners may headline the World of Outlaws roster, but a few more members of the traveling talent can’t be overlooked as they search for their first National Open triumph.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid certainly stands out among those looking to add their name to the history books. The Penngrove, CA native boasts a pair of checkered flags at “The Grove,” including one earlier this year in July. His best National Open finish through three tries is fifth last year.

He may be from Hanover, PA, but Logan Schuchart is a certified World of Outlaws representative as he navigates his 13th consecutive year on tour. The history of his home region is important to him, and he’d love nothing more than to join the list of National Open champions. He’s been close with a trio of podiums, including a runner-up in 2021.

Bill Balog came so close to securing the Williams Grove crown jewel a year ago. The “North Pole Nightmare” led the most laps before Sheldon Haudenschild slipped by in the final circuits. He’ll be hungry for redemption following 2025’s runner-up.

LEADING THE POSSE

The PA Posse may present many capable competitors, but there’s no doubt that Chase Dietz leads the charge into the National Open.

It’s been nothing short of a dream season for the York, PA native and the Stehman Motorsports crew. They’ve won a nation-leading 22 410 Sprint Car races in 2026. One of those came against the World of Outlaws in July at BAPS. They also picked up a stout $50,019 payday at Lincoln’s Steve Smith Tribute Race. Outside of winning, Dietz traveled off the porch and qualified for both the Kings Royal and Knoxville Nationals, posting a top 10 in the latter.

A National Open would no doubt top Dietz’s extensive list of wins this year. His first World of Outlaws trophy came courtesy of opening night of the National Open last year. That’s one of eight career Williams Grove victories for Dietz, and three of those have come this season.

PA PRIDE

Expect plenty more potent Pennsylvanians to join Dietz in the quest to defend the porch and bank Saturday’s stout payday.

Anthony Macri is expected to return to action after a crash at Knoxville in August left him sidelined with injuries. It should come as no surprise if the “Concrete King” knocks off the rust fast and is a contender. The Dillsburg, PA native a 16-time Feature winner at Williams Grove.

Fayetteville, PA’s Lance Dewease is always among those to watch at the Mechanicsburg, PA 1/2 mile. His 118 wins there are by far and away the most of all-time. Five of those came at the National Open, so the chance to equal Donny Schatz for the most lies ahead aboard the Rich Eichelberger No. 8 this weekend for Dewease.

Danny Dietrich eyes a second National Open 10 years after earning his first. The Gettysburg, PA native owns 36 career Williams Grove victories (tied for 11th most), and two of those came this year in the Gary Kauffman Racing No. 48.

Owasso, OK’s Daryn Pittman may not officially be Posse, but there’s no doubt PA will claim him should he win this weekend considering his ride. The 2013 World of Outlaws champ is set to wheel the famed Kreitz Racing No. 69K. Pittman took the powder blue machine to a runner-up three years ago, his sixth second-place finish in the crown jewel.

These four will be joined by many more hoping to make Pennsylvania proud including Troy Wagaman Jr. (Hanover, PA), Freddie Rahmer (Salfordville, PA), Brock Zearfoss (Jonestown, PA), Cameron Smith (Spring Grove, PA), T.J. Stutts (Liverpool, PA), and Dylan Norris (Hanover, PA).

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 2-3 at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, PA

AROUND THE TURN

Thursday, Oct. 8 at Millstream Speedway in Findlay, OH (TICKETS)

Friday, Oct. 9 at Mansfield Speedway in Mansfield, OH (TICKETS)

Saturday, Oct. 10 at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, OH (TICKETS)

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (67/80 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (8504 PTS)

2. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-120 PTS)

3. Sheldon Haudenschild – KCP Racing No. 18 (-202 PTS)

4. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-234 PTS)

5. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-398 PTS)

6. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-598 PTS)

7. Donny Schatz – CJB Motorsports No. 15 (-664 PTS)

8. Cole Macedo – TwoC Racing No. 2C (-948 PTS)

9. Spencer Bayston – Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17 (-990 PTS)

10. Emerson Axsom – Klaasmeyer/Petry Motorsports No. 27 (-1004 PTS)

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (23 Drivers):

14 Wins – Michael Kofoid

10 Wins – David Gravel

9 Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

6 Wins – Carson Macedo

3 Wins – Anthony Macri, Logan Schuchart, Donny Schatz, Corey Day

1 Win – Spencer Bayston, Tyler Courtney, Brad Sweet, Kasey Kahne, Rico Abreu, Aaron Reutzel, Brent Marks, Bryce Lucius, Chase Dietz, Chris Windom, Kyle Larson, Garet Williamson, Emerson Axsom, James McFadden, Justin Sanders

FEATURE LAPS LED (33 Drivers):

423 Laps Led – Michael Kofoid

349 Laps Led – David Gravel

164 Laps Led – Logan Schuchart

151 Laps Led – Carson Macedo

128 Laps Led – Sheldon Haudenschild

124 Laps Led – Garet Williamson

69 Laps Led – Bill Balog, Corey Day

66 Laps Led – Emerson Axsom

59 Laps Led – Kyle Larson

56 Laps Led – Anthony Macri

53 Laps Led – Donny Schatz

40 Laps Led – Aaron Reutzel, Chris Windom

37 Laps Led – Tyler Courtney

33 Laps Led – Brady Bacon, Rico Abreu

30 Laps Led – Chase Dietz

28 Laps Led – Ryan Timms, Justin Sanders

26 Laps Led – Steven Snyder Jr.

25 Laps Led – Brad Sweet, Kasey Kahne

21 Laps Led – Kasey Jedrzejek

17 Laps Led – Spencer Bayston

16 Laps Led – Bryce Lucius

15 Laps Led – Christopher Thram

12 Laps Led – Cole Macedo

11 Laps Led – Giovanni Scelzi

7 Laps Led – Brian Brown

6 Laps Led – Brock Zearfoss, James McFadden

3 Laps Led – Brent Marks

PODIUM FINISHES (37 Drivers):

31 Podiums – Michael Kofoid

28 Podiums – David Gravel

25 Podiums – Sheldon Haudenschild

19 Podiums – Carson Macedo

10 Podiums – Logan Schuchart, Garet Williamson

7 Podiums – Donny Schatz

4 Podiums – Ryan Timms, Anthony Macri, Rico Abreu, Bill Balog, Emerson Axsom, Corey Day

3 Podiums – Spencer Bayston, Aaron Reutzel, Chris Windom

2 Podiums – Brady Bacon, Cole Macedo, Tyler Courtney, Giovanni Scelzi, Chase Dietz, Kasey Kahne, James McFadden

1 Podium – Ashton Torgerson, Scott Bogucki, Brad Sweet, Justin Whittall, Troy Wagaman Jr., Kasey Jedrzejek, Brent Marks, Bryce Lucius, Daryn Pittman, Logan Rumsey, Kelby Watt, Kyle Larson, Steven Snyder Jr., Justin Sanders

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS QUICKTIME AWARDS (23 Drivers):

23 Quick Times – David Gravel

6 Quick Times – Michael Kofoid

5 Quick Times – Sheldon Haudenschild, Bill Balog

3 Quick Times – Logan Schuchart, Brady Bacon

2 Quick Times – Kasey Jedrzejek, Corey Day

1 Quick Time – Ashton Torgerson, Will Armitage, J.J. Hickle, Brian Brown, Danny Dietrich, Rico Abreu, Aaron Reutzel, Justin Henderson, Chase Dietz, Carson Macedo, Daryn Pittman, Logan Rumsey, Kasey Kahne, Tanner Thorson, Emerson Axsom

HEAT RACE WINNERS (62 Drivers):

34 Heat Wins – David Gravel

24 Heat Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

19 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo

18 Heat Wins – Bill Balog

15 Heat Wins – Michael Kofoid

13 Heat Wins – Logan Schuchart

12 Heat Wins – Garet Williamson

10 Heat Wins – Emerson Axsom

7 Heat Wins – Spencer Bayston

6 Heat Wins – Donny Schatz

5 Heat Wins – Christopher Thram, Cole Macedo

4 Heat Wins – Rico Abreu, Brent Marks, Ryan Timms

3 Heat Wins – Ashton Torgerson, Kasey Jedrzejek, Aaron Reutzel, Giovanni Scelzi, Anthony Macri, Kerry Madsen, Chris Windom, Steven Snyder Jr., Corey Day

2 Heat Wins – Chase Dietz, Kasey Kahne, Austin McCarl, Jacob Hughes, Tyler Courtney, Justin Whittall, Daryn Pittman, Kelby Watt, Brock Zearfoss, Rees Moran, Bryce Lucius, James McFadden, Max Mittry, Justin Sanders

1 Heat Win – Justin Peck, Tanner Holmes, Scotty Thiel, Will Armitage, Brian Brown, Danny Dietrich, Chad Trout, Joel Myers Jr., Andy Pake, Sam Henderson, Dayne Kingshott, Daison Pursley, Terry McCarl, Kyle Larson, Brady Bacon, Brent Shearer, Logan Rumsey, Danny Sams III, Riley Goodno, Chris Martin, Ayrton Gennetten, Carson McCarl, Kaleb Johnson, Skylar Gee

TOYOTA DASH APPEARANCES (75 Drivers):

45 Dashes – David Gravel

42 Dashes – Sheldon Haudenschild

36 Dashes – Michael Kofoid

28 Dashes – Carson Macedo

25 Dashes – Bill Balog, Garet Williamson

19 Dashes – Logan Schuchart

17 Dashes – Emerson Axsom

11 Dashes – Cole Macedo, Donny Schatz, Spencer Bayston

8 Dashes – Chris Windom

7 Dashes – Ashton Torgerson, Kasey Jedrzejek, Ryan Timms

6 Dashes – Aaron Reutzel

5 Dashes – Rico Abreu, Brent Marks, Chase Dietz

4 Dashes – Anthony Macri, Brian Brown, Brady Bacon, Logan Rumsey, Kelby Watt, Christopher Thram, Skylar Gee, Steven Snyder Jr., Corey Day

3 Dashes – Kerry Madsen, Tanner Holmes, Justin Henderson, Daryn Pittman, Bryce Lucius

2 Dashes – Scotty Thiel, Kasey Kahne, Troy Wagaman Jr., Will Armitage, J.J. Hickle, Austin McCarl, Joe B. Miller, Brenham Crouch, Conner Morrell, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Larson, Justin Whittall, Cory Eliason, Gage Pulkrabek, Max Mittry, James McFadden, Justin Sanders

1 Dash – Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, Brock Zearfoss, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Rees Moran, Bryce Norris, Brad Sweet, Danny Dietrich, Logan Rumsey, Kody Hartlaub, Freddie Rahmer, Chad Trout, Giovanni Scelzi, Joel Myers Jr., Andy Pake, Tanner Thorson, D.J. Christie, Ricky Peterson, Lance Dewease, Brent Shearer, Dylan Norris, Sam Henderson, Sean Rayhall, Jett Yantis, Kaleb Montgomery, Dominic Gorden

MICRO-LITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (37 Drivers):

4 LCS Wins – Donny Schatz, Garet Williamson, Cole Macedo

3 LCS Wins – Spencer Bayston, Emerson Axsom, Chris Windom, Logan Schuchart

2 LCS Wins – Michael Kofoid, Giovanni Scelzi, Skylar Gee, Tyler Courtney

1 LCS Wins – Cameron Martin, Bill Balog, Blake Hahn, Landon Crawley, Bryce Norris, Doug Hammaker, Daryn Pittman, Kerry Madsen, Justin Henderson, Joel Myers Jr., Daison Pursley, Zane DeVault, Logan Julien, Jordan Poirier, Matt Farnham, Jordan Thomas, Dylan Norris, Justin Whittall, Brent Shearer, Danny Dietrich, Rico Abreu, Lynton Jeffrey, Kelby Watt, Jacob Peterson, Sam Henderson, Bryce Lucius, Tim Kaeding

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (26 Drivers):

9 Hard Chargers – Carson Macedo

8 Hard Chargers – Logan Schuchart

7 Hard Chargers – Michael Kofoid, Donny Schatz

4 Hard Chargers – Spencer Bayston, Ashton Torgerson

3 Hard Chargers – Chris Windom, Cole Macedo

2 Hard Chargers – Garet Williamson, Sheldon Haudenschild, Ryan Timms, Shane Golobic

1 Hard Charger – Giovanni Scelzi, Brady Bacon, Tyler Ross, Cameron Smith, David Gravel, Emerson Axsom, Logan Julien, Tyler Courtney, Kasey Jedrzejek, James McFadden, Danny Dietrich, Corey Day, J.J. Hickle, Tanner Holmes

ACME FASTEST LAP AWARDS (29 Drivers):

11 Fastest Laps – Michael Kofoid

7 Fastest Laps – David Gravel

6 Fastest Laps – Logan Schuchart

5 Fastest Laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

4 Fastest Laps – Bill Balog, Carson Macedo

2 Fastest Laps – Brady Bacon, Aaron Reutzel, Kasey Jedrzejek, Garet Williamson, Anthony Macri, Kyle Larson, Steven Snyder Jr.

1 Fastest Lap – Brock Zearfoss, Cole Macedo, Ryan Timms, Brad Sweet, Kelby Watt, Kasey Kahne, Giovanni Scelzi, Rico Abreu, Christopher Thram, Bryce Lucius, Corey Day, Chase Dietz, Jace Park, Donny Schatz, Emerson Axsom, Justin Sanders

RACE READY CLOTHING HOTTEST LAP OF THE NIGHT AWARDS (22 Drivers):

20 Hottest Laps – David Gravel

9 Hottest Laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

7 Hottest Laps – Michael Kofoid

5 Hottest Laps – Carson Macedo

3 Hottest Laps – Logan Schuchart, Garet Williamson

2 Hottest Laps – Ashton Torgerson, Daryn Pittman, Bill Balog, Emerson Axsom

1 Hottest Lap – Austin McCarl, Brent Marks, Cole Macedo, Tyler Courtney, Ryan Timms, Giovanni Scelzi, Bryce Lucius, Nate Dussel, Logan Rumsey, Chris Windom, Spencer Bayston, Steven Snyder Jr.