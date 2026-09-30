NIGHT 2 OF THE “APPLE FESTIVAL NATIONALS” RESCHEDULED TO MAY 15, 2027 AT SHARON

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…Sharon Speedway has announced that the September 12 rained out night two of the “Apple Festival Nationals” has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 15, 2027 as scheduling conflicts every weekend through at least mid-October will not allow the show to be rescheduled in 2026.

The show will be run as it was scheduled featuring the $3,100 to-win/$500 to-start “Weller Family Memorial” for the BRP Mod Tour along with complete shows for the UMP Mods ($1,000 to-win) and the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds ($1,000 to-win). In addition, the features for the Penn-Ohio Pro Stock Series ($2,000 to-win), Econo Mods ($1,500 to-win), “305” Sprint Cars ($1,000 to-win), Crown Vics ($1,000 to-win) and Mini Stocks ($600 to-win) will be run.

The next scheduled event at Sharon Speedway will be the final race of the 97th anniversary season on Saturday, October 10 featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars for $18,000 in “Sheldon’s Buckeye Brawl” along with the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply UMP Mods presented by A&MP Electric for $1,500 to-win. Reserved seats and advance general admission are available through the following link: https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgid=52711&pid=9637143. Camping permits are available through the following link: https://www.simpletix.com/e/rv-trailer-tent-camping-tickets-252429

Sharon Speedway is owned by the Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney, and Will Thomas III and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @sharonspdwy.