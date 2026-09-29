Abreu scores 4-Crown Nationals title for TSR

From TSR

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (September 28, 2026) – St. Helena, California’s Rico Abreu is on pace to conclude his 2026 campaign with a second consecutive High Limit Racing championship, and with only four starts remaining on the Series calendar, the initial statement is not far – literally – from the truth.

Abreu, the ace of Tony Stewart’s Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Carquest, Curb Records, Sugarbee Apples, Waste Connections, Arc Zone, Martin One Source, Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts, No. 24 sprint car, concluded his recent weekend of competition with three straight top-ten achievements, one of which a $15,000 victory in Eldora Speedway’s 4-Crown Nationals finale on Saturday, September 26. The triumph, the 33rd of Abreu’s High Limit Racing career, was secured from the pole position, using the victory to simultaneously propel his 4-Crown Nationals win count to six – now at three with High Limit and his first for Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing. Impressive enough, Abreu’s overall Eldora win count now stands at 15.

In addition, Abreu, who holds the High Limit Racing championship lead by more than 100 markers, finished seventh in the 4-Crown Nationals lid-lifter on Friday, September 25, as well as eighth in Kokomo Speedway’s Sunday Funday program on Sunday, September 27.

ON DECK:

Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing will continue their 2026 High Limit Racing campaign with Kansas City’s Lakeside Speedway on Friday and Saturday, October 9-10, followed by Fort Worth’s Texas Motor Speedway on Friday and Saturday, October 16-17.

ADDITIONAL MEDIA:

Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners: Carquest, Curb Records, Sugarbee Apples, Waste Connections, Arc Zone, Martin One Source, Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts

Broadcast Coverage:

Watch High Limit Racing online at www.floracing.com

Watch the World of Outlaws online at www.dirtvision.com

Tony Stewart Racing:

Web: www.tonystewartracing.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TonyStewartRacing

X: www.twitter.com/Tonystewart_rcg

Instagram: www.instagram.com/@TonyStewart_Rcg

Rico Abreu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RicoAbreuRacing/

X: https://x.com/rico_abreu

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rico_abreu

2026 Tony Stewart Racing Overall High Limit Statistics:

Wins: 8

Top-Fives: 25

Top-Tens: 41