Photo Gallery: 2026 Wisconsin Sprint Car Championships

_Front Page News, Interstate Racing Association, Media Gallery, Midwest Sprint Car Association (WI), Photo Gallery, Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars
Paul Nienhiser (#9) racing with Caleb Johnson (#22) Saturday night at the Plymouth Dirt Track. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo)
Paul Nienhiser (#9) racing with Caleb Johnson (#22) Saturday night at the Plymouth Dirt Track. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo)