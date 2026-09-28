Photo Gallery: 2026 Wisconsin Sprint Car Championships _Front Page News, Interstate Racing Association, Media Gallery, Midwest Sprint Car Association (WI), Photo Gallery, Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars Paul Nienhiser (#9) racing with Caleb Johnson (#22) Saturday night at the Plymouth Dirt Track. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Will Armitage with his family in victory lane at the Plymouth Dirt Track. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Paul Nienhiser (#9) racing with Caleb Johnson (#22) Saturday night at the Plymouth Dirt Track. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Trinity Uttech. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Austin Hartmann (#87) and Paul Nienhiser (#9) racing for position Saturday at the Plymouth Dirt Track. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jordan Goldesberry gets upside down between turns one and two at the Plymouth Dirt Track. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jordan Goldesberry gets upside down between turns one and two at the Plymouth Dirt Track. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) The parade lap at the Plymouth Dirt Track featuring the IRA Sprint Cars on Saturday. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Colin Sivia with his family and crew after securing the 2026 Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series championship. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Trinity Uttech in victory lane after winning the Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series feature event at the Plymouth Dirt Track. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Josh Davidson (#7D), Allan Hafford (#38), and Eric Wilke (#24) racing for position Saturday night at the Plymouth Dirt Track. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Tim Cox (#14) inside of Allen Hafford (#38) Saturday at the Plymouth Dirt Track. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Preston Ruh. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Koby Werkmeister (#31W) and Dean Barnes (#17B) racing for position Saturday at the Plymouth Dirt Track. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Frank Perko. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Ben Schmidt. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Tom Becker. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Hayden Johnson goes for a wild ride during hot laps for the MSA Sprint Cars at the Plymouth Dirt Track. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Hayden Johnson goes for a wild ride during hot laps for the MSA Sprint Cars at the Plymouth Dirt Track. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Scotty Neitzel. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jake Neuman. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jordan Goldesberry. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Christopher Thram. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Paul Nienhiser. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Bryce Andrews. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Interstate Racing AssociationMidwest Sprint Car AssociationMSAPhoto Galleryplymouth dirt trackWisconsin Sprint Car ChampionshipWisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series