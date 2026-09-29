Andy Forsberg Wins 200th Career 360ci Race at Fall Nationals Opener

Petersen Media

Andy Forsberg checked another milestone off on Friday night during the opening night of the Fall Nationals as he scored his 9th win of the season which also marked his 200th career 360ci feature event win.

“Friday night we were really good from start to finish,” Andy Forsberg said. “The track stayed heavy and had some character which was right up my alley.”

With 45 cars checked into the pit area to kick the final weekend of the year off in Chico, CA, Forsberg timed in sixth fastest in qualifying time trials.

Lining the Pacific Highway Rentals/Wilkie Masonry/Western Traffic Supply backed No. 92 up on the front row of his heat race, Forsberg powered into the lead when the green flag was displayed. Leading all eight laps, the Auburn, CA driver qualified for the redraw, where a two placed him on the front row of the 30-lap finale.

When the race finally came to life after some early issues, Forsberg settled into second as he chased after early leader, Koa Crane. With the track extremely fast on Friday night, the leaders found the rear of the field in just four laps which was advantageous to Forsberg as he was able to pounce and take the race lead on lap five.

Once out in front, Forsberg was able to keep the likes of Shane Golobic and Chance Grasty at bay as he raced his way to his ninth victory of the season, and 200th overall in 360 competition.

Back in action on Saturday night, Forsberg continued to show a ton of speed as he bested the field of 41 in time trials and earned quick time honors.

Heading into heat race action, Forsberg’s night changed drastically as he got on the binders in turns one and two on the opening lap and it resulted in him getting upside down.

With enough damage to keep him from restarting his heat, Forsberg’s team began to make repairs as they were slated to start on the front row of the night’s “B” main.

Help from numerous other teams saw the PHR entry make its way trackside for the ‘B’, where Forsberg went on to pick up the win and keep his night alive as he transferred into the 35-lap Fall Nationals feature event.

Rolling off the starting grid from 20th, passing was tricky at times though he was able to make up ground in the fast-paced feature.

Nearing the Top-10, Forsberg closed the Silver Dollar Speedway season out with a 13th place finish.

“Saturday night I was really happy with how the night started,” Forsberg said. “Unfortunately, I was in a bad spot in our heat race, and when I checked up for the front row, I got sucked into the cushion and flipped. Luckily my team, and a few members from other teams were able to make a lot of repairs and we won the “B” before finishing 13th in the feature event.”

Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing would like to thank Pacific Highway Rentals, Wilkie Masonry, Western Traffic Supply, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, MCK, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races- 40, Wins-9, Top 5’s-22, Top 10’s-27

ON TAP: The PHR team will be in action on Saturday night with NARC in Tulare, CA with Dylan Bloomfield handling the driving duties. Forsberg will return to the seat on October 17th at Petaluma Speedway.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Andy Forsberg by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/andyforsbergracing or by following him on Twitter at @AForsberg92.

You can also keep up with Andy and his popular post race VLOG, ‘Shark Tales with Andy’ at www.facebook.com/sharktaleswithandy.