POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Prepare for Pevely Debut

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (9/28/26) – New territory takes center stage as the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League makes its inaugural appearance at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park on Saturday, October 3, with $5,000 awaiting the feature winner.

Saturday, October 3 | I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

B-Modifieds

IMCA RaceSaver 305 Sprints

Details:

Pits Open: 3:30 PM

Grandstands Open: 4:30 PM

Driver Registration: 4:30-5:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:10 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602484

For more information on I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park, visit www.federatedautopartsraceway.com or follow the track on social media. I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park is located at 1550 Herky Horine Road, Pevely, Missouri, 63070. For additional information, call (636) 479-3219.

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League events will be streamed live on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

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