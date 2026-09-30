PERRIS HOSTS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS THIS SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 29, 2026… The chase for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car championship will return to Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday, October 3rd. Presented by Heimark Distributing and Anheuser Busch, the action packed night will also feature the PASSCAR Super Stocks, PASSCAR Street Stocks, and PASSCAR American Factory Stocks. Located at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds, the Spectator Gates at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will open at 5:00pm and racing is scheduled for 7:05pm. For more event information and advance tickets, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

When the front gates open at 5:00pm, early arriving fans can meet 5-Time USAC/CRA Champion Mike Spencer. Mike will talk to fans and sign free photos of him driving the legendary red Ron Chaffin Motorsports #50. After graduating from the California Lightning Sprint (CLS) ranks. Mike began his sprint car career in the Hal Engstrom #44 with the Sprint Car Racing Association (SCRA), where he earned the 2001 Non-Wing World Championship (NWWC) Tour Rookie of the Year honors. On June 10, 2006, the second generation driver earned his first of thirty-eight (38) career USAC/CRA wins at Perris Auto Speedway. Currently ranked second in USAC/CRA victories (38) and fast time awards (63), Spencer earned five consecutive championships for Ron Chaffin from 2008 to 2012. During his career, Mike has topped some of the most prestigious races on the West Coast, including the Budweiser Oval Nationals in 2012. Currently, he is the only driver with two 15-Second Non-Winged Laps at Perris, where he still holds the USAC National Sprint Car track record.

There will be a kid’s dance contest at intermission along with bicycle giveaways, t-shirt launches, and Heat Race Hero contests throughout the night. There is something for everyone during the night of family fun.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– TIRE RULE: The Hoosier 105/16 Medium or Medium 1 is the only approved right rear tire. Only SC12 left rear tires will be permitted and front tires must be Hoosier.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com.

– ROLLS SCAFFOLD 360 CHALLENGE: (Currently at $1,800) The top finishing 360 Sprint Car is eligible for an extra $360 per night if they finish in the top-six. If there are multiple 360s in the top-six, then the bonus will go to the highest finishing 360 in that main event. If the award is not claimed, then the pot will increase by an additional $360 at the next race until there is a winner. Once the bonus is earned, the process will start over until it is won again. If the award has not been won or whatever money is left over at season’s end will then be divided among the top three in points running a 360 engine.

Since March 6, 2004, Perris Auto Speedway has hosted 275 USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and forty-nine drivers have claimed “home track” victories. Ten-time champion, “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all drivers with fifty-one Perris wins as R.J. Johnson (twice), Connor Lundy (twice), Ricky Lewis, and Brody Roa have claimed season victories at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. Nic Faas set the 1-lap track record of 15.833 on February 25, 2012 and the complete Perris USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

Heading to the nineteenth point race, two-time and defending USAC/CRA champion R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona has a stout 289-point advantage over the competition. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #1P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport Sherman, Johnson won the $10,000 finale of Calistoga’s “Louie Vermeil Classic” on September 6th. At press time, the multi-time Arizona Champion has four feature wins, nine Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, six heat race victories, one qualifier win, eighteen top-10 finishes, and 68 feature laps led on the season. Currently ranked seventh with fifteenth career wins, Johnson will be looking to continue his championship bid with the Saturday night triumph at Perris.

Yorba Linda, California’s “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams ranks second in the USAC/CRA point chase. Racing the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil Triple X, Williams had mechanical issues that ended his night early at the Calistoga finale. To date, the former co-rookie of the year has posted five heat race victories, thirteen top-10 finishes, and 31 feature laps led in the campaign. Currently tied for ninth overall with Ryan Bernal and Matt Mitchell with eleven career wins, the veteran driver will have his sights on earning his first victory of the year at Perris Auto Speedway.

Connor Lundy of Peoria, Arizona sits third in the USAC/CRA point standings. Driving the Matt Lundy owned #97 Apache Transport / JUGO Superfoods Sherman, Lundy scored thirteenth in the Calistoga finale after flipping earlier in the night. At press time, the 2025 Rookie of the Year has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, two hard charger awards, ten top-10 finishes, and 63 feature laps led to his credit. Connor has won the last two Perris main events and will be looking to celebrate another victory this Saturday night.

Lomita, California’s Verne Sweeney is fourth in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Piloting the Rachel Guerrero owned #98 Doug’s Auto Body / Bill’s Jerky DRC, Sweeney ran fifteenth in the “Louie Vermeil Classic” finale on September 6th. To date, the veteran driver has recorded two heat race victories and eight top-10 finishes on the season. This Saturday, Verne will be looking to score his first USAC/CRA triumph at Perris Auto Speedway.

Brecken Guerrero of Westminster, California sits fifth in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Driving the Rachel Guerrero owned #98B Doug’s Auto Body / Bill’s Jerky DRC, Guerrero scored fourteenth at the Calistoga Fairgrounds finale. At press time, the 2024 PAS Young Guns Sprint Car Champion has one heat race victory and eight top-10 finishes in the campaign. Brecken will have his sights on his first career USAC/CRA win at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds.

“The Pineapple” Daylin Perreira of Hilo, Hawaii leads the chase for rookie of the year honors over Bryan Whitley, Wayne Siddle, Zate Legend, David Perry Jr., Cale Coons, Elijah Gile, Jim Vanzant, Joshua Shipley, Troy DeGaton, A.J. Hernandez, Koen Crawford, Broedy Graham, Drake Cardey, Eric Englert, B.J. Fernandez, Grant Schaadt, Bryan Drollinger, Kevin Mahoney, and Frankie Guerrini.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Dayton Shelton, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Cole Wakim, Connor Speir, A.J. Bender, “The Radio Flyer” Bruce St. James, Jeff Dyer, Blake Hendricks, Gary Marshall Jr., and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. General Admission Adult tickets are $30, Senior tickets (65 & over) are $25, Student tickets (13-17) are $15, Kids tickets (6-12) are $10, Active Military tickets (with ID) are $5, and Children (5 and under) are FREE. The Lake Perris Fairgrounds charges $20 for parking. Advance tickets are available at tix.com/ticket-sales/perris/7 and for more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

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AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson, 2025-R.J. Johnson.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 6-Ricky Lewis, 4-R.J. Johnson, 2-Connor Lundy, 2-Kaleb Montgomery, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr., 1-Brody Roa, 1-J.J. Yeley.

PERRIS AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Nic Faas – 15.833 (02/25/12)

PERRIS AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 51-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 10-Matt Mitchell, 9-Nic Faas, 9-Brody Roa, 8-David Cardey, 8-R.J. Johnson, 8-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Justin Grant, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Ricky Lewis, 6-Danny Sheridan, 6-Austin Williams, 5-Brady Bacon, 5-Robert Ballou, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 5-Tommy Malcolm, 4-Dave Darland, 4-Charles Davis Jr., 3-Garrett Hansen, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2-David Gasper, 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-C.J. Leary, 2-Connor Lundy, 2-Blake Miller, 2-Mitchel Moles 2-Jake Swanson, 2-Cody Williams, 2-Chris Windom, 1-A.J. Bender, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Josh Ford, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Jason York.