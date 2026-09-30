SCCT season resumes at Thunderbowl Raceway this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour is set to make its annual October trip to the Central Valley for this Saturday’s KRC Safety Night at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare.

The showdown on October 3rd is the first SCCT event since wrapping up Speedweek in July and is the final chance for Sprint Car teams to get laps prior to the 32nd Trophy Cup on Halloween weekend.

KRC Safety Night at the Races also features the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and marks the lone combo show with both tours in 2026.

“We look forward to hosting KRC Safety Night on Saturday,” track GM Josh Miller said. “Having both SCCT and NARC should make for a great night of racing at the Thunderbowl. We hope everyone will come out on October 3rd and then return later this month for the Trophy Cup.”

With four events remaining in the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour season, it continues to be Justyn Cox leading the way.

Cox already wrapped up the Placerville Speedway title and looks to claim the SCCT championship for the second time in his career. The 32-year-old was victorious at the Johnny Key Classic in Watsonville over the summer and hopes to add a second tour triumph on Saturday.

Sitting behind Cox and rounding out the top five are Marysville’s Dawson Hammes, Cole Croft of Colfax, Marysville’s Carson Hammes and SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek champion Colby Copeland from Roseville.

Completing the top 10 with the season winding down include Jake Morgan, Seth Standley, Corbin Rueschenberg, Luke Hayes and Tony Gomes.

The SCCT stop at Thunderbowl Raceway last year was captured by San Jose’s Tim Kaeding over Redding’s Max Mittry and Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield.

Following the Tulare round this weekend the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour will then compete next at Petaluma Speedway’s Adobe Cup on October 17th.

𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

Adult Grandstand tickets at Thunderbowl Raceway this Saturday October 3rd cost $35, while Bleacher tickets are $30. Senior and child pricing is also available. Tickets can be purchased at the gate on race day.

The front grandstand gate will open at 4pm with the pit meeting held at 4:45pm and cars on track at 5:15pm.

The muffler rule will follow track protocols at Thunderbowl Raceway, which mirrors the NARC 410 Series rule. Flowmaster, SpinTech, Schoenfeld 14272735-78 or Extreme mufflers only.

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds.

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Sprint Car Challenge Tour event. The service also covers every championship point race at Placerville Speedway. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is managed by Russell Motorsports Inc., which also runs the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on X https://x.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360

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𝐔𝐩𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐥𝐤 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Saturday October 3: Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare (KRC Safety Night at the Races)

Saturday October 17: Petaluma Speedway (15th annual $5,000-to-win Adobe Cup)

Friday November 6th: Merced Speedway (Clash on the High Banks)

Saturday November 7: Stockton Dirt Track (43rd annual Tribute to Gary Patterson)