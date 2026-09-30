ESS Points Finale This Friday at Fulton Speedway

By Curtis Berleue

(Fulton, NY) | A champion is set to be decided this weekend for the Empire Super Sprints at the Fulton Speedway. A long season culminates with the points finale this Friday as part of the Outlaw 200 weekend, with the winner of the event receiving $2,000.

Zach Sobotka heads into the event with the point lead over Jordan Poirier. The margin between Sobotka and the defending champion is 82 points. While the two are identical in top five finishes, Sobotka’s margin comes from three wins versus Poirier’s winless season thus far, and 19 top tens versus Poirier’s 17 top ten finishes.

Behind the lead duo, Davie Franek sits third in points just 31 markers back, with already-crowned 2026 Transport Benoit Lafleur Canada Tour champion Jordan Thomas in fourth. Matt Tanner rounds out the top five.

In the only stop at the Fulton Speedway so far this season it was Larry Wight in victory lane. With two rain outs this season at the Oswego County oval, it is unusual for the tour to have only made one appearance at the track by the season ending event.

Fulton has been the host of 94 Empire Super Sprints events, dating back to August of 1983. In those 94 events, there have been 35 different drivers to earn an A-Main win. Of the top three in points, just Davie Franek (2022, 2024) and Jordan Poirier (2018) have won at the highbanks.

Admission prices and gate times for Friday’s event, along with a nightly schedule of events can be found on both the Fulton Speedway website and social media pages, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages. In the event of weather on Friday, Saturday is a listed rain date for the season points finale.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Shock Technology, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, Swagger Factory, PJC Sprayfoam, Donath Motor Worx, Transport Benoit Lafleur, All Star Performance, Stirling Lubricants, Trenca & Co. Realty, Speedway Press, Primal Tee, and Glenn Styres Racing.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, October 2 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win Outlaw 200 Weekend)

Friday, October 16 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,000 to Win Hoag Memorial)