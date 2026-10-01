ENTRY LIST FOR SATURDAY’S ﻿TOLEDO USAC SILVER CROWN SEASON FINALE

By Richie Murray

Toledo, Ohio (September 30, 2026)………Eighteen USAC Silver Crown drivers and cars are set to roll for this Saturday’s October 3 Hemelgarn Racing / Super Fitness Rollie Beale Classic at Ohio’s Toledo Speedway.

The event is the finale for the 2026 series as the field hits the 1/2-mile paved oval for 100 laps at the event honoring the 1973 USAC National Sprint Car champion who hailed from Toledo, Ohio.

Justin Grant enters as the defending Rollie Beale Classic winner, scoring the victory in 2025. He also earned the pole position for the race back in 2018.

Returning for Saturday’s lineup is C.J. Leary, who has already clinched the 2026 USAC Silver Crown title for the first time in his career, and finished 2nd at the Rollie Beale Classic in both 2023 and 2024. Tyler Roahrig took runner-up honors in the event one year ago while Dakoda Armstrong rounded out the podium in the 2025 race.

Kyle Hamilton is also back in the Toledo lineup for the first time since 2019, where he finished 6th. He was also 6th at Toledo back in 2012. Nathan Byrd took 6th in 2021, as did Kaylee Bryson in 2023, and Mario Clouser in 2024.

Gregg Cory and Dave Berkheimer are also back at Toledo this Saturday. Cory was a 13th place finisher in 2024, while Berkheimer took 17th in 2025.

Hayden Reinbold and Chelby Hinton are separated by just six points in the battle for USAC Silver Crown Max Papis Innovations Rookie of the Year. Reinbold will make his first pavement start of any kind in his career in the Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports No. 19. The ride is a borrowed car from the Team AZ Racing / Petty-Rossi / Curb-Agajanian stable. Meanwhile, Hinton will hit the Toledo pavement for the first time in his career aboard the Breidinger Motorsports No. 80.

In fact, eight of the 18 drivers in the field will be making their Toledo USAC Silver Crown debuts along with Reinbold and Hinton. That list includes two-time 2026 series winner Briggs Danner as well as USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget winner Kale Drake, who’ll be making his pavement champ car debut.

Chase Cabre will make his first Toledo champ car run as will Robert Tyler. Additionally, two more drivers will be making their first USAC Silver Crown appearance of any kind this Saturday: Chase Locke and Jared Kreider.

RACE DETAILS

This Saturday’s October 3 Stars, Stripes & Speed Fest features the Hemelgarn Racing/Super Fitness Rollie Beale Classic for the USAC Silver Crown Championship, plus the 500 Sprint Car Tour, Outlaw Super Late Models and Factory Stocks.

Pits open at 9am Eastern with the drivers meeting set for 11am. Practice begins at noon for all divisions, followed by qualifying at 2:30pm for all divisions.

Opening ceremonies begin at 4pm, followed by racing action featuring Factory Stock heat races, the 500 Sprint Car Tour 40-lap feature, the Outlaw Super Late Model 50-lap feature, the Factory Stock 20-lap feature, and the 100-lap USAC Silver Crown feature.

Advance tickets are on sale now at http://www.toledospeedway.com/. General admission tickets are $30. Kids age 6-12 are $5. Ages 5 & under are free. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate on race day.

The entirety of the event can be watched live on https://flosports.link/usac2026.

TOLEDO USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRY LIST

5 DAKODA ARMSTRONG/New Castle, IN (C & A Motorsports)

6 KYLE HAMILTON/Danville, IN (Klatt Enterprises)

11 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Abacus Racing Powered by Droplight)

14 (R) CHASE LOCKE/Chester, NH (Hamilton-DB Racing)

19 (R) HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

20 MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Team AZ-Petty-Rossi)

21 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Team AZ-Petty-Rossi)

24 (R) JARED KREIDER/Stockton, NJ (John Haggenbottom)

26 (R) CHASE CABRE/Tampa, FL (Sam Pierce)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Dave Berkheimer Motorsports)

32 GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams-Cory Racing)

40 NATHAN BYRD/Goodyear, AZ (Meyer Auto Research-Byrd Racing-John Tosti)

41 TYLER ROAHRIG/Plymouth, IN (Newman Racing)

75 (R) ROBERT TYLER/Mount Pleasant, NC (Robert Tyler Racing)

77 BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (Doran-Mark Swanson Encore Team)

80 (R) CHELBY HINTON/Dubberly, LA (Breidinger Motorsports)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

92 (R) KALE DRAKE/Collinsville, OK (Kazmark Motorsports)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie

USAC SILVER CROWN RESULTS AT TOLEDO SPEEDWAY

2010 FEATURE: (150 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jerry Coons Jr. (1), 2. Kody Swanson (5), 3. Bobby East (6), 4. Bryan Clauson (10), 5. A.J. Fike (8), 6. Brian Tyler (11), 7. Levi Jones (4), 8. Bud Kaeding (3), 9. Justin Carver (15), 10. Zach Daum (14), 11. Dave Darland (19), 12. Russ Gamester (12), 13. Derek Hagar (18), 14. Zach Martini (20), 15. Tanner Swanson (9), 16. Tracy Hines (7), 17. Shane Hollingsworth (13), 18. Jeff Swindell (16), 19. Troy DeCaire (17), 20. Jacob Wilson (2). NT

2011 FEATURE: (150 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Bryan Clauson (6), 3. Bobby East (3), 4. Jerry Coons Jr. (2), 5. Darren Hagen (7), 6. Brian Tyler (10), 7. Levi Jones (11), 8. Kyle Hamilton (12), 9. Shane Hollingsworth (13), 10. Eric Gordon (4), 11. Tracy Hines (9), 12. David Byrne (14), 13. Kyle Larson (15), 14. Derek Hagar (16), 15. A.J. Fike (18), 16. Russ Gamester (8), 17. Jimmy Kite (19), 18. Tanner Swanson (5), 19. Doug Berryman (17). 45:54.90

2012 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jerry Coons Jr. (8), 2. Bobby East (1), 3. Bobby Santos (3), 4. Kody Swanson (2), 5. Tracy Hines (4), 6. Kyle Hamilton (5), 7. Tanner Swanson (6), 8. A.J. Fike (10), 9. Levi Jones (14), 10. Jacob Wilson (11), 11. Bud Kaeding (9), 12. Eric Gordon (13), 13. Brian Tyler (12), 14. Doug Berryman (15), 15. Taylor Ferns (7). 27:07.40

2015 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Jacob Wilson (3), 3. A.J. Fike (17), 4. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 5. Aaron Pierce (5), 6. David Byrne (16), 7. Austin Nemire (15), 8. Dave Baumgartner (11), 9. Tracy Hines (4), 10. Rex Norris III (10), 11. C.J. Leary (13), 12. Tim Barber (14), 13. Jarett Andretti (9), 14. Jimmy McCune (12), 15. Tanner Swanson (2), 16. Bobby Santos (8), 17. Kyle Hamilton (6), 18. Patrick Lawson (18). NT

2017 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Santos (2), 2. Kody Swanson (1), 3. Chris Windom (4), 4. Jerry Coons Jr. (6), 5. Joe Liguori (8), 6. Davey Hamilton (9), 7. Joe Axsom (11), 8. David Byrne (5), 9. Annie Breidinger (12), 10. Justin Grant (7), 11. Troy Thompson (14), 12. Aaron Pierce (3), 13. Joss Moffatt (15), 14. Damion Gardner (10), 15. Matt Goodnight (13). 28:48.17

2018 FEATURE: (100 laps) 1. Kody Swanson (9), 2. Bobby Santos (4), 3. David Byrne (7), 4. Eric Gordon (16), 5. Aaron Pierce (6), 6. Austin Nemire (8), 7. Cody Gerhardt (15), 8. Matt Goodnight (10), 9. Travis Welpott (11), 10. Justin Grant (1), 11. Kyle Robbins (12, 12. Toni Breidinger (14), 13. Jerry Coons Jr. (2), 14. Kyle Hamilton (3), 15. Chris Windom (5), 16. Dave Darland (13). NT

2019 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Bobby Santos (11), 3. Aaron Pierce (3), 4. Justin Grant (6), 5. Chris Windom (10), 6. Kyle Hamilton (2), 7. Austin Nemire (20), 8. Derek Bischak (12), 9. Joey Schmidt (13), 10. Brian Gerster (19), 11. Russ Gamester (16), 12. Mike Haggenbottom (22), 13. Cody Gerhardt (21), 14. Kyle Robbins (17), 15. Cody Gallogly (18), 16. Chris Dyson (14), 17. Matt Goodnight (15), 18. Eric Gordon (4), 19. David Byrne (7), 20. Jason Conn (9), 21. C.J. Leary (5), 22. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (8). NT

2021 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Bobby Santos (4), 3. Brian Tyler (7), 4. David Byrne (3), 5. Davey Hamilton Jr. (14), 6. Nathan Byrd (10), 7. Kyle O’Gara (6), 8. Austin Nemire (15), 9. Taylor Ferns (5), 10. Logan Seavey (12), 11. Mike Haggenbottom (19), 12. Jake Day (21), 13. Tyler Roahrig (8), 14. Annie Breidinger (20), 15. Russ Gamester (11), 16. Mike McVetta (17), 17. Justin Grant (2), 18. Jim Anderson (13), 19. Travis Welpott (18), 20. Aaron Pierce (16), 21. Kyle Robbins (9), 22. Dave Berkheimer (22). NT

2022 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Bobby Santos (4), 3. Justin Grant (3), 4. Logan Seavey (5), 5. Russ Gamester (7), 6. Derek Bischak (19), 7. Kyle Robbins (6), 8. Brian Tyler (10), 9. Mario Clouser (9), 10. Nick Hamilton (8), 11. C.J. Leary (20), 12. Mike McVetta (11), 13. Kaylee Bryson (15), 14. Kyle O’Gara (12), 15. Mike Haggenbottom (17), 16. Gregg Cory (16), 17. Taylor Ferns (2), 18. Travis Welpott (14), 19. Jake Day (21), 20. Austin Nemire (13), 21. Tom Paterson (18), 22. Dave Berkheimer (22). 1:05:57.617

2023 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. C.J. Leary (2), 3. Derek Bischak (5), 4. Justin Grant (3), 5. Logan Seavey (7), 6. Kaylee Bryson (10), 7. Mario Clouser (9), 8. Taylor Ferns (17), 9. Russ Gamester (8), 10. Dakoda Armstrong (6), 11. Bobby Santos (20), 12. Billy Wease (11), 13. Kyle Robbins (14), 14. Kyle O’Gara (12), 15. Matt Westfall (15), 16. Nathan Byrd (13), 17. Trey Burke (18), 18. Mike McVetta (19), 19. Travis Welpott (16), 20. Davey Hamilton Jr. (4), 21. Tom Paterson (22), 22. Dave Berkheimer (21). 28:35.61

2024 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. C.J. Leary (3), 3. Tyler Roahrig (2), 4. Justin Grant (5), 5. Bobby Santos (4), 6. Mario Clouser (9), 7. Logan Seavey (6), 8. Taylor Ferns (11), 9. Jerry Coons Jr. (14), 10. Davey Hamilton Jr. (10), 11. Kaylee Bryson (18), 12. Kyle Steffens (15), 13. Gregg Cory (12), 14. Jackson Macenko (7), 15. Travis Welpott (16), 16. Trey Burke (13), 17. Dakoda Armstrong (8), 18. Dave Berkheimer (17), 19. Nathan Moore (19). 28:00.63

2025 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (2), 2. Tyler Roahrig (5), 3. Dakoda Armstrong (7), 4. Kody Swanson (1), 5. C.J. Leary (6), 6. Bobby Santos (9), 7. Kyle O’Gara (13), 8. Mario Clouser (4), 9. Kaylee Bryson (3), 10. Taylor Ferns (14), 11. Jackson Macenko (12), 12. Matt Westfall (15), 13. Kyle Steffens (11), 14. Gregg Cory (16), 15. Colton Bettis (8), 16. Jake Trainor (10), 17. Dave Berkheimer (17). 26:38.254 (New Track Record)