Joel Myers Jr. Wins the Ron Milton Race of Champions at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, IL (October 2, 2026) — Joel Myers Jr. won the Ron Milton Race of Champions feature event Friday night with the Midwest Open Wheel Association at Jacksonville Speedway. Myers took the lead from Zach Daum on lap 21 and drover away to a 2.437 second advantage at the finish.

Daum Karter Sarff, Gage Montgomery, and Riley Goono rounded out the top five.

Jake Neuman’s eighth place finish secured the 2026 Midwest Open Wheel Association point championship.

Dillan Baldwin won the 305 sprint car main event.

Ron Milton Race of Champions

Jacksonville Speedway

Jacksonville, Illinois

Friday, October 2, 2026

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 92-Zach Daum[4]

2. 83-Mitchell Davis[1]

3. 11-Colton Fisher[7]

4. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]

5. 01-Justin Standridge[2]

6. B8-John Barnard[3]

7. 45K-Kaden Daniels[6]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 21K-Karter Sarff[7]

2. 1JR-Steven Russell[2]

3. 99-Joey Moughan[1]

4. 34-Sterling Cling[3]

5. 9X-Tyler Duff[4]

6. 3B-Shelby Bosie[5]

7. 16-Kevin Newton[6]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 85J-Logan Julien[4]

2. 9-Paul Nienhiser[6]

3. 22-Riley Goodno[3]

4. 37-Bryce Norris[2]

5. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[1]

6. 17K-Seth Polus[5]

7. 29-Brayton Lynch[7]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 19-Joel Myers Jr[1]

2. 22X-Gage Montgomery[2]

3. 3N-Jake Neuman[3]

4. 5H-Mario Clouser[6]

5. 52F-Logan Faucon[4]

6. F1-JJ Hickle[5]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 9X-Tyler Duff[1]

2. 01-Justin Standridge[3]

3. 3B-Shelby Bosie[5]

4. B8-John Barnard[8]

5. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[4]

6. 52F-Logan Faucon[2]

7. 16-Kevin Newton[11]

8. 17K-Seth Polus[6]

9. F1-JJ Hickle[7]

10. 45K-Kaden Daniels[10]

DNS: 29-Brayton Lynch

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 19-Joel Myers Jr[4]

2. 92-Zach Daum[5]

3. 21K-Karter Sarff[1]

4. 22X-Gage Montgomery[6]

5. 22-Riley Goodno[11]

6. 5H-Mario Clouser[10]

7. 1JR-Steven Russell[7]

8. 3N-Jake Neuman[12]

9. 83-Mitchell Davis[9]

10. 3B-Shelby Bosie[19]

11. 01-Justin Standridge[18]

12. 9X-Tyler Duff[17]

13. B8-John Barnard[20]

14. 34-Sterling Cling[15]

15. 37-Bryce Norris[16]

16. 99-Joey Moughan[14]

17. 9-Paul Nienhiser[2]

18. 11-Colton Fisher[3]

19. 85J-Logan Julien[8]

20. 51B-Joe B Miller[13]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 22P-Joey Moughan[1]

2. 14T-Evan Turner[6]

3. 42-Kevin Battefeld[5]

4. 81-Braxton Flatt[7]

5. 36-Landon Miner[2]

6. 3W-Chase Williamson[3]

7. 8V-George Vaniter[4]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 55H-Hayden Harvey[1]

2. 67B-Dillan Baldwin[3]

3. 27-Cody Wehrle[4]

4. 17-Nate Parks[6]

5. 21-Aarik Andruskevitch[7]

6. 2C-Codey Smith[5]

7. 10-Brandon Logue[2]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 22K-Kelli Harter[2]

2. X-Joe Jiannoni[5]

3. 9-Kysen Ray[3]

4. 13C-Rebekah Cevela[4]

5. 37-Allen Motley[7]

6. 88-Riley Scott[1]

7. 83-Carson Dillion[6]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 67B-Dillan Baldwin[6]

2. 14T-Evan Turner[1]

3. 22P-Joey Moughan[4]

4. 83-Carson Dillion[18]

5. 81-Braxton Flatt[8]

6. 22K-Kelli Harter[3]

7. 17-Nate Parks[10]

8. X-Joe Jiannoni[2]

9. 36-Landon Miner[14]

10. 42-Kevin Battefeld[7]

11. 55H-Hayden Harvey[5]

12. 9-Kysen Ray[11]

13. 13C-Rebekah Cevela[13]

14. 37-Allen Motley[21]

15. 27-Cody Wehrle[9]

16. 21-Aarik Andruskevitch[12]

17. 8V-George Vaniter[19]

18. 3W-Chase Williamson[16]

19. 2C-Codey Smith[15]

DNS: 88-Riley Scott

DNS: 10-Brandon Logue