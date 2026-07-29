World Outlaws, PA Posse Face Off with BAPS, Williams Grove Battles

By Alex Nieten

YORK HAVEN, PA (July 28, 2026) – Make room on the porch, Pennsylvania. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is on the way.

The Greatest Show on Dirt is ready to punctuate the busiest stretch of the 2026 season by bringing the sport’s fiercest rivalry back to life. Three battles between the World of Outlaws and PA Posse take center stage this week as the two sides face off for bragging rights.

It begins with a Wednesday, July 29, visit to York Haven, PA’s BAPS Motor Speedway for the Bricker’s Bash. The tour returned to BAPS in 2023 after a more than three-decade absence, and it’s become a staple of the summer schedule since. This week will mark the sixth trip to BAPS in Series history.

Mechanicsburg, PA’s Williams Grove Speedway takes the spotlight over the weekend for the C&D Rigging Summer Nationals on Friday-Saturday, July 31-Aug. 1. The famed oval is the second most visited track in World of Outlaws history with 243 nights of racing. Friday’s opener will set the stage for a $20,000-to-win/$1,500-to-start finale on Saturday.

The traveling stars of the World of Outlaws are set to invade the “Keystone State.” The Posse is battening down the hatches and preparing to defend the porch. The stage is set for the sport’s most historic battle to resume.

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Let’s look at the week’s top storylines:

OUTLAW EXCELLENCE

The numbers clearly point to two drivers among the World of Outlaws roster as favorites this week, and it’s the two champions.

Donny Schatz has made a habit of sending Pennsylvania fans home disappointed from Williams Grove throughout his legendary career. The historic oval is home to 21 of his 317 career World of Outlaws triumphs, making it the winningest track on his résumé. The 10-time champion is enduring a dry spell there in recent years. His last win there came at the 2020 National Open. Pennsylvania is home turf for CJB Motorsports, and Schatz’s crew chief Barry Jackson calls Carlisle, PA home and owns an extensive notebook for the tracks in the area, so it’s tough to doubt the combination this week.

Like Schatz, David Gravel has won more at Williams Grove than anywhere else during his tenure with The Greatest Show on Dirt. In May this year, the Watertown, CT native became the sixth different driver with at least 10 World of Outlaws victories at Williams Grove when he snatched the Morgan Cup from the Posse. Gravel is also a former BAPS winner, claiming the 2023 Bricker’s Bash.

PREVAILING ON THE PORCH

Schatz and Gravel will be alongside several more World of Outlaws invaders that have conquered Williams Grove in the past.

Lemoore, CA’s Carson Macedo has beaten the Posse four times at the paperclip-shaped track. The first was a 2020 local race when he was driving for Kyle Larson Racing. The three since have been in World of Outlaws competition aboard the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41, including a pair of National Open titles.

Sheldon Haudenschild boasts a pair of Williams Grove trophies. He topped the Summer Nationals opener in 2021 before returning to Victory Lane at last fall’s National Open for $75,000. The Wooster, OH native heads to Pennsylvania with the momentum of 13 podiums in the last 18 races with the KCP Racing team, and they recently took the second spot in points.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid claimed his first Williams Grove checkered flag in 2024 with Roth Motorsports at the National Open prelim. The Penngrove, CA native is currently third in the standings.

It wasn’t a Winged Sprint Car, but Emerson Axsom topped a USAC National Sprint Car race at Williams Grove in 2023. Axsom leads the 2026 Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year presented by Five Star Bodies standings.

SHARK WEEK

The calendar lined up perfectly as Hanover, PA’s own Logan Schuchart will return home with the Shark Racing team during Shark Week.

The 33-year-old cut his teeth in Pennsylvania before jumping on the World of Outlaws tour and becoming a veteran that’s now navigating his 13th campaign. He’s been on the BAPS podium six times, but a victory has eluded him. Schuchart beat the All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC) in 2012 for the first of his four Williams Grove wins. The latest of those came in 2023 with the World of Outlaws.

Schuchart returns to familiar territory on his best run of the season. He’s reeled off 13 consecutive top 10s, including podiums in the last three. The Shark No. 1S is fourth in the standings, 70 markers behind Carson Macedo for fourth.

THE CONCRETE KING’S CASTLE

Heading to Pennsylvania means heading to the home state of the recently crowned and now two-time Kings Royal champion, Anthony Macri.

The Eldora crown jewel was Macri’s third World of Outlaws win this season and the fourth for the Macri Motorsports No. 39M. Kasey Kahne wheeled it to a popular first Series victory at Williams Grove in May to earn a de facto score for the Posse.

Macri headlines the Posse contingent as they aim to defend home turf, and it would come as no surprise if his win tally grew even more this week. The Dillsburg, PA native owns eight BAPS trophies. One of them came against the World of Outlaws last summer. He won both PA Speedweek shows at Williams Grove this year, and he bested the World of Outlaws at the 1/2 mile to give the 2025 Morgan Cup to the Posse.

POSSE POWER

Macri is far from the only “Keystone State” competitor capable of conquering the World of Outlaws invaders this week.

Nobody in the country has won more 410 Sprint Car races in 2026 than York, PA’s Chase Dietz with a whopping 17, which is five more than the second most. All of them have come within Pennsylvania’s borders aboard the Stehman Motorsports No. 23D, including four at BAPS and one at Williams Grove. Dietz bagged his first World of Outlaws win at “The Grove” last fall.

Lance Dewease must always be looked at any time the World of Outlaws invade Williams Grove. His 118 wins there are the most all-time and outrank the second highest by 28. Of those 118, 17 came against the World of Outlaws. That trails only Steve Kinser (38), Donny Schatz (21), and Mark Kinser (18). The 60-year-old legend from Fayetteville, PA has already been to Williams Grove Victory Lane twice this year in the Rich Eichelberger No. 8.

Troy Wagaman Jr. has won at both tracks on the agenda this week in 2026. The Hanover, PA native triumphed at BAPS on March 29. He’s captured a pair of Williams Grove victories this year, including one with ASCoC.

Additional Posse representatives expected to compete include Danny Dietrich (Gettysburg, PA), Freddie Rahmer (Salfordville, PA), Dylan Norris (Hanover, PA), and many more.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Wednesday, July 29 at BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, PA

Friday-Saturday, July 31-August 1 at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, PA

AROUND THE TURN

Friday-Saturday, August 7-8 at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park in Pevely, MO

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (43/81 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (5786 PTS)

2. Sheldon Haudenschild – KCP Racing No. 18 (-154 PTS)

3. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-166 PTS)

4. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-198 PTS)

5. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-268 PTS)

6. Donny Schatz – CJB Motorsports No. 15 (-378 PTS)

7. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-516 PTS)

8. Cole Macedo – TwoC Racing No. 2C (-708 PTS)

9. Chris Windom – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-726 PTS)

10. Bill Balog – B2 Motorsports No. 17B (-770 PTS)

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (16 Drivers):

9 Wins – Michael Kofoid, David Gravel

7 Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

4 Wins – Carson Macedo

3 Wins – Anthony Macri

1 Win – Spencer Bayston, Donny Schatz, Tyler Courtney, Brad Sweet, Kasey Kahne, Rico Abreu, Logan Schuchart, Aaron Reutzel, Brent Marks, Bryce Lucius, Corey Day

FEATURE LAPS LED (28 Drivers):

290 Laps Led – David Gravel

255 Laps Led – Michael Kofoid

113 Laps Led – Carson Macedo

87 Laps Led – Logan Schuchart

85 Laps Led – Garet Williamson

79 Laps Led – Sheldon Haudenschild

56 Laps Led – Anthony Macri

44 Laps Led – Bill Balog

40 Laps Led – Aaron Reutzel

37 Laps Led – Tyler Courtney

35 Laps Led – Donny Schatz

33 Laps Led – Brady Bacon, Rico Abreu

30 Laps Led – Corey Day

28 Laps Led – Ryan Timms

25 Laps Led – Brad Sweet, Kasey Kahne

21 Laps Led – Kasey Jedrzejek

17 Laps Led – Spencer Bayston

16 Laps Led – Bryce Lucius

15 Laps Led – Christopher Thram

12 Laps Led – Cole Macedo

11 Laps Led – Giovanni Scelzi, Emerson Axsom

9 Laps Led – Kyle Larson

7 Laps Led – Brian Brown

6 Laps Led – Brock Zearfoss

3 Laps Led – Brent Marks

PODIUM FINISHES (29 Drivers):

22 Podiums – David Gravel

18 Podiums – Michael Kofoid, Sheldon Haudenschild

12 Podiums – Carson Macedo

7 Podiums – Logan Schuchart

6 Podiums – Donny Schatz

5 Podiums – Garet Williamson

4 Podiums – Ryan Timms, Anthony Macri, Rico Abreu

3 Podiums – Spencer Bayston, Bill Balog, Aaron Reutzel

2 Podiums – Brady Bacon, Cole Macedo, Tyler Courtney, Giovanni Scelzi

1 Podium – Ashton Torgerson, Scott Bogucki, Emerson Axsom, Brad Sweet, Chase Dietz, Kasey Kahne, Justin Whittall, Troy Wagaman Jr., Kasey Jedrzejek, Brent Marks, Bryce Lucius, Corey Day

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS QUICKTIME AWARDS (16 Drivers):

17 Quick Times – David Gravel

5 Quick Times – Sheldon Haudenschild

3 Quick Times – Logan Schuchart, Michael Kofoid, Brady Bacon

2 Quick Times – Bill Balog

1 Quick Time – Ashton Torgerson, Kasey Jedrzejek, Will Armitage, J.J. Hickle, Brian Brown, Danny Dietrich, Rico Abreu, Aaron Reutzel, Justin Henderson, Chase Dietz

HEAT RACE WINNERS (46 Drivers):

25 Heat Wins – David Gravel

19 Heat Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

13 Heat Wins – Bill Balog

11 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo, Logan Schuchart

9 Heat Wins – Michael Kofoid

6 Heat Wins – Donny Schatz, Garet Williamson

5 Heat Wins – Emerson Axsom

4 Heat Wins – Cole Macedo, Rico Abreu, Spencer Bayston

3 Heat Wins – Ashton Torgerson, Kasey Jedrzejek, Aaron Reutzel, Giovanni Scelzi, Anthony Macri, Brent Marks, Kerry Madsen

2 Heat Wins – Chase Dietz, Kasey Kahne, Austin McCarl, Jacob Hughes, Ryan Timms, Tyler Courtney

1 Heat Win – Justin Peck, Tanner Holmes, Scotty Thiel, Will Armitage, Rees Moran, Tyler Courtney, Brian Brown, Danny Dietrich, Justin Whittall, Chad Trout, Joel Myers Jr., Andy Pake, Sam Henderson, Dayne Kingshott, Christopher Thram, Daison Pursley, Terry McCarl, Kelby Watt, Kyle Larson, Bryce Lucius, Brady Bacon, Chris Windom

TOYOTA DASH APPEARANCES (62 Drivers):

31 Dashes – Sheldon Haudenschild

30 Dashes – David Gravel

21 Dashes – Michael Kofoid

16 Dashes – Bill Balog, Carson Macedo

13 Dashes – Garet Williamson

12 Dashes – Logan Schuchart

9 Dashes – Donny Schatz

8 Dashes – Cole Macedo, Emerson Axsom

7 Dashes – Ashton Torgerson

6 Dashes – Kasey Jedrzejek, Spencer Bayston, Aaron Reutzel

5 Dashes – Rico Abreu, Ryan Timms, Chris Windom

4 Dashes – Anthony Macri, Brent Marks, Brian Brown, Brady Bacon

3 Dashes – Kerry Madsen, Chase Dietz, Tanner Holmes, Justin Henderson

2 Dashes – Scotty Thiel, Kasey Kahne, Troy Wagaman Jr., Will Armitage, J.J. Hickle, Austin McCarl, Joe B. Miller, Brenham Crouch, Kelby Watt, Conner Morrell, Bryce Lucius, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Larson

1 Dash – Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, Brock Zearfoss, Christopher Thram, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Rees Moran, Bryce Norris, Brad Sweet, Danny Dietrich, Logan Rumsey, Daryn Pittman, Kody Hartlaub, Freddie Rahmer, Justin Whittall, Chad Trout, Giovanni Scelzi, Joel Myers Jr., Andy Pake, Tanner Thorson, Corey Day, D.J. Christie, Skylar Gee, Cory Eliason, Ricky Peterson

MICRO-LITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (27 Drivers):

4 LCS Wins – Donny Schatz, Garet Williamson

3 LCS Wins – Spencer Bayston, Emerson Axsom

2 LCS Wins – Michael Kofoid, Chris Windom, Giovanni Scelzi, Cole Macedo

1 LCS Wins – Cameron Martin, Bill Balog, Blake Hahn, Landon Crawley, Bryce Norris, Logan Schuchart, Doug Hammaker, Daryn Pittman, Kerry Madsen, Skylar Gee, Justin Henderson, Joel Myers Jr., Tyler Courtney, Daison Pursley, Zane DeVault, Logan Julien, Jordan Poirier, Matt Farnham, Jordan Thomas

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (21 Drivers):

6 Hard Chargers – Carson Macedo

5 Hard Chargers – Donny Schatz

4 Hard Chargers – Logan Schuchart, Michael Kofoid

3 Hard Chargers – Spencer Bayston, Chris Windom

2 Hard Chargers – Garet Williamson, Cole Macedo, Ashton Torgerson

1 Hard Charger – Giovanni Scelzi, Ryan Timms, Brady Bacon, Sheldon Haudenschild, Tyler Ross, Cameron Smith, David Gravel, Emerson Axsom, Logan Julien, Tyler Courtney, Kasey Jedrzejek, James McFadden

ACME FASTEST LAP AWARDS (22 Drivers):

6 Fastest Laps – Michael Kofoid

5 Fastest Laps – David Gravel

3 Fastest Laps – Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson Macedo, Logan Schuchart

2 Fastest Laps – Bill Balog, Brady Bacon, Aaron Reutzel, Kasey Jedrzejek, Garet Williamson, Anthony Macri

1 Fastest Lap – Brock Zearfoss, Cole Macedo, Ryan Timms, Brad Sweet, Kelby Watt, Kasey Kahne, Giovanni Scelzi, Rico Abreu, Christopher Thram, Bryce Lucius, Corey Day

RACE READY CLOTHING HOTTEST LAP OF THE NIGHT AWARDS (15 Drivers):

13 Hottest Laps – David Gravel

7 Hottest Laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

4 Hottest Laps – Michael Kofoid

3 Hottest Laps – Logan Schuchart, Carson Macedo

2 Hottest Laps – Garet Williamson

1 Hottest Lap – Austin McCarl, Brent Marks, Cole Macedo, Emerson Axsom, Tyler Courtney, Ryan Timms, Daryn Pittman, Giovanni Scelzi, Bryce Lucius, Ashton Torgerson, Nate Dussel