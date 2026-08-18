POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Set for Lakeside, Lucas Oil, and Missouri State Fair Speedway

From POWRi
Belleville, IL. (8/17/26) – A three-day spectacle of speed takes center stage as the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League visits iconic venues across Kansas and Missouri. The marquee weekend opens with the Sunflower State Showdown at Lakeside Speedway on Friday, August 21, continues with the championship round of the Road to the Hockett at Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday, August 22, and reaches its historic conclusion at the legendary half-mile Missouri State Fair Speedway on Sunday, August 23.
Friday, August 21 | Lakeside Speedway
Divisions:
POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League
USRA B-Mod
Pure Stock
Details:
Pits Open: 4:00 PM
Grandstands Open: 6:00 PM
Driver Registration: 5:00–6:15 PM
Drivers Meeting: 6:30 PM
Engine Heat: 6:40 PM
Hot Laps: 7:00 PM
Racing to follow.
Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602475
Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1506030
Saturday, August 22 | Lucas Oil Speedway
Divisions:
POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League
POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League
POWRi 305 IMCA RaceSaver Sprints
Details:
Pits Open: 4:00 PM
Grandstands Open: 4:00 PM
Driver Registration: 4:15–5:30 PM
Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM
Engine Heat: 6:00 PM
Hot Laps: 6:30 PM
Racing to follow.
Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602430
Sunday, August 23 | Missouri State Fair Speedway
Divisions:
POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League
POWRi B-Mod
POWRi Super Stock
Details:
Pits Open: 12:00 PM
Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM
Driver Registration: 4:00–5:15 PM
Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM
Engine Heat: 5:40 PM
Hot Laps: 6:00 PM
Racing to follow.
Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602478
Details about Lakeside Speedway, including the complete schedule, season points, and driver information, can be found at www.lakesidespeedway.net or on leading social media platforms.
Lakeside Speedway | 5615 Wolcott Drive, Kansas City, KS 66109 | 913-299-9206
Details about Lucas Oil Speedway, including the complete schedule, season points, and driver information, can be found at www.lucasoilspeedway.com or on leading social media platforms.
Lucas Oil Speedway | 18842 Speedway Drive, Wheatland, MO 65779 | 417-282-5984
Additional information about Missouri State Fair Speedway, including fair times and admission prices, can be found at www.mostatefair.com or on leading social media platforms.
Missouri State Fair Speedway | 2503 West 16th Street, Sedalia, MO 65301 | 660-530-5600
All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League events will be streamed live on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress-Pass, visit www.s2ftv.com.
Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.powri.com, on X and Instagram at @POWRi_Racig, and on Facebook at POWRi.