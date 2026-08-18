POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Set for Lakeside, Lucas Oil, and Missouri State Fair Speedway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (8/17/26) – A three-day spectacle of speed takes center stage as the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League visits iconic venues across Kansas and Missouri. The marquee weekend opens with the Sunflower State Showdown at Lakeside Speedway on Friday, August 21, continues with the championship round of the Road to the Hockett at Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday, August 22, and reaches its historic conclusion at the legendary half-mile Missouri State Fair Speedway on Sunday, August 23.

Friday, August 21 | Lakeside Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

USRA B-Mod

Pure Stock

Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 6:00 PM

Driver Registration: 5:00–6:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:30 PM

Engine Heat: 6:40 PM

Hot Laps: 7:00 PM

Racing to follow.

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602475

Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1506030

Saturday, August 22 | Lucas Oil Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League

POWRi 305 IMCA RaceSaver Sprints

Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 4:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:15–5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to follow.

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602430

Sunday, August 23 | Missouri State Fair Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

POWRi B-Mod

POWRi Super Stock

Details:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00–5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 5:40 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing to follow.

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602478

Details about Lakeside Speedway, including the complete schedule, season points, and driver information, can be found at www.lakesidespeedway.net or on leading social media platforms.

Lakeside Speedway | 5615 Wolcott Drive, Kansas City, KS 66109 | 913-299-9206

Details about Lucas Oil Speedway, including the complete schedule, season points, and driver information, can be found at www.lucasoilspeedway.com or on leading social media platforms.

Lucas Oil Speedway | 18842 Speedway Drive, Wheatland, MO 65779 | 417-282-5984

Additional information about Missouri State Fair Speedway, including fair times and admission prices, can be found at www.mostatefair.com or on leading social media platforms.

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Missouri State Fair Speedway | 2503 West 16th Street, Sedalia, MO 65301 | 660-530-5600

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League events will be streamed live on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress-Pass, visit www.s2ftv.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.powri.com, on X and Instagram at @POWRi_Racig, and on Facebook at POWRi.