DREVICKI DRIVES TO USAC EAST COAST VICTORY ﻿AT BRIDGEPORT

By Kurt Bettler

Swedesboro, New Jersey (August 16, 2026)………It’s been the story of the 2026 season so far.

Reading, Pennsylvania driver and reigning champion Steven Drevicki had gone winless through the opening stretch of the USAC East Coast Sprint Cars Presented by Baer Den Farms season.

That all changed on Saturday night at Swedesboro, New Jersey’s Bridgeport Motorsports Park.

Drevicki started his march to victory lane by winning the second heat race, putting the DeGre Racing No. 19 into the redraw.

When the green flag flew, Jonathan Swanson led the field to the initial green, but Drevicki wasted little time making his move to the front. Behind him, the battle was on.

Point leader Christian Bruno began creeping through the field from his eighth starting spot, but plenty of attention was focused on Briggs Danner aboard the 39.

As Drevicki reached lapped traffic around the midway point, the No. 23m of Kenny Miller III began closing the gap. Miller was hammering the very top of the track and disposing of traffic quickly as Drevicki worked to stay out front.

Swanson, the pole sitter, was battling inside the top five with Joe Kata and Bruno when contact with the fence sent his night in another direction. Then came the fireball.

Jakob Stitzel, who had charged forward after transferring from the semi-feature, found himself in the top 10 before his night came to a fiery end.

The incident set up a green-white-checkered finish with Drevicki leading Miller and Danner, while Bruno and Kata lurked behind. Drevicki got the jump on the restart and never looked back.

Danner and Miller battled hard for second, but when the dust settled, Drevicki had returned to victory lane for the first time in 2026.

Danner crossed the line second but was later repositioned to the tail for failing to go over the scales, moving Miller into second and Bruno into third.

Kata scored a career-best wingless finish in fourth, while local favorite Chris Allen Jr. rounded out the top five.

For the reigning champion, the drought is officially over. Steven Drevicki is back in victory lane.

USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE RESULTS: August 15, 2026 – Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Swedesboro, New Jersey

E. SCHNEIDER & SONS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, top 5 transfer to the feature) 1. Joe Kata (#10 Kata) (1), 2. Ronald Helmick (#22R Helmick) (8), 3. Jonathan Swanson (#17J Swanson) (#4), 4. Matthew Swift (#03 Swift) (3), 5. Stan Ploski III (#27 Ploski) (6), 6. Rick Lafferty (#02 Lafferty) (10), 7. Olivia Thayer (#39T Thayer) (5), 8. Greg Shepsis (#75 Shepsis) (2), 9. Heidi Hedin (#3H Hedin) (7), 10. Dirk Rimrott (#4 Rimrott) (9). NT

BDB GRAPHICS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, top 5 transfer to the feature) 1. Steven Drevicki (#19 Drevicki) (1), 2. Ed Aikin (#7 Aikin) (2), 3. Kenny Miller III (#23m Miller) (3), 4. Bruce Buckwalter Jr. (#83 Buckwalter) (4), 5. David Swanson (#117 Swanson) (5), 6. Jakob Stitzel (#2K Stitzel) (8), 7. Joey Crilly (#51 Kelly) (6), 8. Shane Braxton (#35 Braxton) (7), 9. Gary Huston (#44 Huston) (9). NT

MALLEY POOL WATER THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, top 5 transfer to the feature) 1. Christian Bruno (#3BC JMO) (2), 2. Briggs Danner (#39 Hogue) (8), 3. Chris Allen Jr. (#71 Allen) (3), 4. Blaine Emery (#12 Emery) (1), 5. J.R. Fulper (#67x Fulper) (5), 6. Steve Downs (#12D Downs) (4), 7. Jason Cherry (#67c Cherry) (6), 8. Andrew Hunt (#28 Hunt) (9), 9. Jared Kreider (#24 Kreider) (7). NT

CAN-AM SEMI: (10 laps, starting positions in parentheses, top 5 transfer to the feature) 1. Jakob Stitzel (2), 2. Rick Lafferty (1), 3. Olivia Thayer (4), 4. Steve Downs (3), 5. Joey Crilly (5), 6. Jared Kreider (12), 7. Shane Braxton (8), 8. Jason Cherry (6), 9. Greg Shepsis (7), 10. Gary Huston (11), 11. Heidi Hedin (10), 12. Dirk Rimrott (13). NT

AW SHUCKS ROASTED CORN FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Steven Drevicki (2), 2. Kenny Miller III (6), 3. Christian Bruno (8), 4. Joe Kata (4), 5. Chris Allen Jr. (7), 6. Ed Aikin (3), 7. Ronald Helmick (5), 8. Bruce Buckwalter Jr. (11), 9. Blaine Emery (12), 10. J.R. Fulper (15), 11. Rick Lafferty (17), 12. Stan Ploski III (13), 13. Steve Downs (19), 14. Joey Crilly (20), 15. Jakob Stitzel (16), 16. Olivia Thayer (18), 17. David Swanson (14), 18. Jonathan Swanson (1), 19. Matthew Swift (10), 20. Briggs Danner (9) (Danner repositioned to the tail after missing the scales after the feature). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-25 Steven Drevicki.

**Andrew Hunt flipped during the third heat.

USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS POINTS: 1-Christian Bruno-583, 2-Steven Drevicki-571, 3-Kenny Miller III-536, 4-Kyle Spence-468, 5-Joe Kata-418, 6-Olivia Thayer-391, 7-Ronald Helmick-376, 8-Ed Aikin-369, 9-Bruce Buckwalter Jr.-281, 10-Briggs Danner-222.

NEXT USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE: August 16, 2026 – Action Track USA – Kutztown, Pennsylvania – Dick Tobias Classic

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

RAD Race Design Hot Lap Hero: Briggs Danner

Bitner Automotive Fast Time of the Night: Steven Drevicki

Hoosier Tire Poker Chip: Bruce Buckwalter Jr. (8)

C & C Landscape Hard Charger: Rick Lafferty (17th to 11th)

JPA Hard Luck Award: Jakob Stitzel

J & W Home Improvement Highest Finishing Crate or 305: Stan Ploski III