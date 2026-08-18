Jackson Motorplex Showcasing World of Outlaws Sprint Cars This Saturday During FENDT Showdown

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 17, 2026) – Jackson Motorplex welcomes the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series this Saturday during the FENDT Showdown.

It marks the lone visit to the track this season for “The Greatest Show on Dirt,” which has competed in 34 main events at Jackson Motorplex dating back to 1987.

Carson Macedo has dominated World of Outlaws races at the track in recent years. He swept a pair of races last year and has captured four of the last five Series races at the oval since August 2023. Macedo has posted at least one triumph at Jackson Motorplex each of the last four seasons and during five of the last seven years. His six career victories are the most of any driver in World of Outlaws history at the track.

Donny Schatz, Logan Schuchart and Brad Sweet are tied for the second most with four wins apiece. Steve Kinser and Kerry Madsen have three triumphs. Jason Johnson, James McFadden and Daryn Pittman scored two victories. Single-race winners include inaugural winner Bobby Davis Jr., Ian Madsen, Joey Saldana and Sammy Swindell.

David Gravel currently leads the World of Outlaws championship standings by 180 points over Michael “Buddy” Kofoid. Both drivers finished in the top five in both Series races at the track last year.

Sheldon Haudenschild is 206 points behind Gravel. Macedo is 244 points out of the top spot with Schuchart in fifth – 294 points back. Schatz, Garet Williamson, Cole Macedo, Chris Windom and Spencer Bayston round out the top 10, respectively.

There has been one 410ci winged sprint car race at Jackson Motorplex this season with Ryan Timms earning the victory last month.

The main gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m., this Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

UP NEXT –

Saturday for the FENDT Showdown featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JacksonMotorplex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.