POWRi WAR Prepares for Round Four of ‘Road to the Hockett’ at Lucas Oil Speedway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (8/17/26) – The ‘Road to the Hockett’ reaches Round Four on Saturday, August 22, as the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League once again converges on Lucas Oil Speedway for a critical late-season clash. With $2,000 awaiting the winner, the penultimate stop intensifies the championship picture, leaving little margin for error as teams finalize preparations for the upcoming Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial.

Saturday, August 22 | Lucas Oil Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League

POWRi 305 IMCA RaceSaver Sprints

Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 4:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:15 PM to 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602430

Additional event details, including full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found by visiting Lucas Oil Speedway online or following along on social media.

For more information on Start2Finish or to subscribe and catch all the action LIVE & ON-DEMAND, visit www.S2FTV.com.

Stay up to date with official POWRi news at www.POWRi.com and follow along on social media at @POWRi_Racing.