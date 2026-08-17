Dominic Scelzi to Drive for CJB Motorsports on High Limit West Coast Tour

(August 17, 2026) – Dominic Scelzi has been named to fill in driving for CJB Motorsports on the upcoming west coast swing with the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Series.

Scelzi will be filling in for Brenham Couch after suffering a broken arm Saturday afternoon in a crash during the 65th Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway.

CJB Motorsports with crew chief Heath Moyle will have Scelzi in the car this weekend for the High Limit events in California at Santa Maria Speedway, Tulare Thunderbowl, and Placerville Speedway. Scelzi will also drive for CJB during the 72nd Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway through the remainder of the west coast at the Douglas County Dirt Track and Skagit Speedway.

Scelzi, from Fresno, California, has three feature victories during the 2026 season on the west coast including a feature win at Santa Maria and currently sits seventh in the NARC King of the West sprint car series. Scelzi’s last sprint car start took place on July 18th at Watsonville Speedway