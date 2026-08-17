Netflix Series “Tires” Will Present Williams Grove 44th Annual Jack Gunn Memorial

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg –The Netflix series “Tires,” starring Mechanicsburg’s own Shane Gillis, will present the 44th annual Jack Gunn Memorial for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars coming up Friday night, August 21 at 7:30 pm at Williams Grove Speedway.

Twin 20s for the winged and non-wing super sportsman are also part of the special program.

The sportsman will compete in features only with timed hot laps used to set the starting lineups.

Each 20 lap main for the sportsman will pay $1,000 to the winner

For the sprint cars, the race will be part of the 2026 Hoosier Diamond Series and the PA Posse 410 Sprint Series

The 410 sprints will be racing for an $8,000 top prize in the 30-lap Gunn Memorial, run annually to honor the late Hall of Fame promoter.

Time trials will set the heat starting grids with the fastest qualifier earning $300 for the Fast Tees Fast Time Award.

Danny Dietrich is the defending winner of the Gunn Memorial at Williams Grove.

The Gettysburg driver counts three checkered flags in the prestigious event to his credit overall.

Having debuted in 2024, the Netflix series Tires, is a workplace comedy television series that focuses on a family’s struggling auto repair business headquartered in West Chester under the banner Valley Forge Automotive Center.

Mechanicsburg comedian Shane Gillis co-created the series in which he also stars.

Tires made its third season debut August 13 on Netflix.

Adult general admission for August 21 is $30 with students ages 13-20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by visiting the oval on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.

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