Jackson Motorplex Opening Border Battle Weekend This Friday With $10,000-to-Win Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial Presented by PaPosse.TV

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (July 27, 2026) – Jackson Motorplex is showcasing the kickoff event to a marquee weekend of winged sprint car racing in the Midwest this Friday.

The $10,000-to-win Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial presented by PaPosse.TV opens the three-day Border Battle weekend at three different tracks with each night paying five figures to the winner.

The Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars will fill the Jackson Motorplex program with it being a Huset’s Speedway points night for the 410s. It will follow the same format as the Huset’s Speedway weekly shows and all of the contingencies from Huset’s Speedway will carry over to Friday’s race at Jackson Motorplex.

Friday’s show marks the second 410 sprint car race of the season at Jackson Motorplex with Ryan Timms topping the first event. Nick Barger, Lee Goos Jr., Matt Johnson and Gunnar Pike each have a Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars triumph at the track this season.

The additional Border Battle events include a $10,033-to-win program on Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, followed by the $10,057-to-win Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Kwik Star and Folkens Brothers Trucking on Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D.

There is a $20,000 bonus presented by Getting Down on the Farm Music Fest, which is Sept. 11-12 in Pella, Iowa, if any driver wins all three main events this weekend.

Tickets for the races at Jackson Motorplex and Huset’s Speedway can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

For Jackson Motorplex, adult tickets are $25. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 or $8 if purchased online in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

For Huset’s Speedway, adult tickets are $23 at the gate or $20 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 or $8 if purchased in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

The main gates at Jackson Motorplex open at 4:30 p.m. with hot laps at 7 p.m. Lucas Beebe will be playing in the Beer Garden from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

UP NEXT –

Friday for the Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial presented by PaPosse.TV featuring the Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JacksonMotorplex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.