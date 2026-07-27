CIRCLE CITY’S USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK RACE ﻿POSTPONED TO TUESDAY, JULY 28

From USAC

Indianapolis, Indiana (July 27, 2026)………Monday night’s USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by K & N Filters event at Indianapolis, Indiana’s Circle City Raceway has been postponed to Tuesday, July 28.

After reviewing the pending weather for Monday, and the possibility of heavy storms right at the start of the event, along with the much better forecast for tomorrow, USAC and Circle City Raceway officials have mutually decided to move tonight’s race to Tuesday.

Pits open at 3pm Eastern, with the front gates opening at 4pm and the drivers meeting at 6pm, with cars on track at 6:30pm.

Tickets will be sold at the gate on race day and can also be purchased in advance at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/3792/tickets/1524138.