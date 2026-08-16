Spithaler and Jordan take Wayne County feature wins

By Mike Swanger

Orrville,Ohio (August 15, 2026)- The OVSCA Sprint feature got off to a tough start as Tyler Street and Nash Gierke, who would both continue action, along with Danny Mumaw, Shawn Hubler and Trinity Ramseyer got tangled up in turn two on the start.

Chris Myers would bring the field back to green but on lap two would slide into the turn three wall, ending his race. Kory Crabtree would take the lead but caution flags on laps four and six would delay the action as an open red was thrown for the field after Jordan Ryan took a tumble in turn one.

With the race back to green, Crabtree was pressured by Brandon Spithaler with Tyler Street in pursuit. Coming out of turn four on lap 19, Crabtree bobbled and Spithaler and his Superior Truck and Trailer, Rustler Services and Kruz #22 edged past for the lead and his first win at WCS. Street would power past Crabtree for second with three circuits to go. Rayce Jacobs and Chris Verda completed the top five.

The scheduled Back to School night would start with the OVSCA/Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprints and this time Jordan Ryan in his repaired Ernst Tire Recycling, Joyride Transport and Premier Planning #25r setting the pace with Brandon Spithaler in his tire tracks.

This time Ryan would slip on lap 14 and Spithaler swiped the lead away. That lead for Spithaler would last for four circuits as lapped cars became an issue and coming out of turn four on lap 19, Spithaler swiped the front stretch wall as he was trying to lap a slower car and that sent him spinning into the infield ending his chance at the double win night.

Ryan inherited the top spot back and the Bellevue driver held off a fast charging Rayce Jacobs for the win, his first at Orrville’s Historic Oval this season. Jacobs scored a season best second with Crabtree getting by Nuckles for third and Verda getting his second fifth place finish of the night,

OVSCA/PINE TREE TOWING & RECOVERY SPRINT CARS

FEATURE 1. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 2. 7*-Tyler Street, 3. 11c-Kory Crabtree, 4. 81-Rayce Jacobs, 5. 3v-Chris Verda, 6. 31 Jac Nickles, 7. 1- Jamie Myers, 8. 1mc- Wayne McPeek, 9. 00k- Anthony Gaskins, 10. 8t- Tanner Tecco, 11. 7dk- Dylan Kingan, 12. 91x-Aaron Middaugh, 13. 25r- Jordan Ryan, 14, 70- Henry Malcuit, 15. 56n- Nash Gierke, 16. 38k-Chris Myers, 17. 9- Lance Heinberger, 18. 16- Danny Mumaw, 19. 11- Shawn Hubler, 20. 14- Trinity Ramseyer

OVSCA/ PINE TREE TOWING & RECOVERY SPRINTS

Bazell Race Fuels Heat 1 1. 22- Brandon Spithaler, 2. 25r- Jordan Ryan, 3. 1mc- Wayne McPeek, 4. 83x- Nate Reeser, 5. 31- Jac Nickles, 6. 11- Shawn Hubler, 7. 00k- Anthony Gaskins, 8.32- Charlie Russell

DMI Racing Products Bulldog Rear Ends Heat 2 1. 7*- Tyler Street, 2. 3v-Chris Verda, 3. 8t- Tanner Tecco, 4. 91x- Aaron Middaugh, 5. 3tn- Tyler Newhart, 6. 14 Trinity Ramseyer,

SCS Gears Heat 3 1. 81- Rayce Jacobs, 2. 59- Bryan Nuckles, 3. 1- Jamie Myers, 4. 7dk- Dylan Kingan, 5. 25- Cody Stillion, 6. 11c – Kory Crabtree 7. 56n- Nash Gierke

FEATURE 1. 25r- Ryan Jordan, 2. 81- Rayce Jacobs, 3. 11c- Kory Crabtree, 4. 59- Bryan Nuckles, 5. 3v- Chris Verda, 6. 8t- Tanner Tecco, 7. 1- Jamie Myers, 8. 1mc- Wayne McPeek, 9. 31- Jac Nickles, 10. 25- Cody Stillion, 11. 83x- Nate Reeser, 12. 3tn- Tyler Newhart, 13. 7dk- Dylan Kingan, 14. 11- Shawn Hubler, 15. 32- Charlie Russell, 16. 22- Brandon Spithaler, 17. 14- Trinity Ramseyer, 18. 9- Lance Heinberger, 19. 91x- Aaron Middaugh, 20. 7* Tyler Street