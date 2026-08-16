Larson Flies to Fourth Knoxville Nationals Title

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 15, 2026) – In one of the most improbable stories in sprint car racing history Kyle Larson took advantage of a lengthy rain delay to fly back to Knoxville, Iowa from the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond International Speedway to win the 65th edition of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s.

Larson was originally not going to be able to run Saturday’s A-Main due to his commitments to NASCAR’s night race at Richmond. When a rain delay caused the start of the Saturday program at the Knoxville Nationals to be delayed, a plan was formulated for Larson to fly into Pella, Iowa and receive a police escort. Larson was able to arrive at Knoxville Raceway just after A-Main hot laps had taken place. Larson did not need the practice to drive the Paul Silva owned entry to his fourth Knoxville Nationals championship.

Larson and Haudenschild started on the front row for the 50 lap finale. Larson took the lead and promptly decimated the field during the first 25 laps of the feature event, building up a 4.513 second lead at the break through heavy slower traffic.

Behind Larson, Kasey Kahne used a great start to move into second and passed Haudenschild for the second position on lap two. Up front though Larson kept extending his lead over Kahne to 4.513 seconds when the halfway break for fuel was called.

After the break, Kahne was able to stay on Larson’s back bumper for two laps until the lead built back up 1.016 seconds. From there it continued to grow until Larson won by 1.528 seconds at the finish.

Haudenschild held on for second with Kahne, James McFadden, and Logan Schuchart rounding out the top five.

65th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 15, 2026

A-Main (50 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[1]

2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]

3. 4-Kasey Kahne[4]

4. 21T-James McFadden[3]

5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[12]

6. 2-David Gravel[10]

7. 83-Michael Kofoid[5]

8. 71-Parker Price Miller[7]

9. 19-Brent Marks[18]

10. 23D-Chase Dietz[9]

11. 13-Tanner Holmes[24]

12. 11-Justin Henderson[6]

13. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[21]

14. 14-Corey Day[15]

15. 23-Garet Williamson[13]

16. 28-Jace Park[20]

17. 14TSR-Rico Abreu[11]

18. 2C-Cole Macedo[14]

19. 88T-Tanner Thorson[19]

20. 42-Sye Lynch[23]

21. 41-Carson Macedo[22]

22. 69K-Daryn Pittman[8]

23. 21-Brian Brown[16]

24. 88W-Austin McCarl[17]