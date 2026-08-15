Beaver Racing Wins Best Appearing Car at the 2026 Knoxville Nationals

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 15, 2026) – The Beaver Tracing Team throwback car driven by Landon Crawley was named best appearing car for the 2026 edition of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s.

The Beaver team rolled out at blue livery that is a nod to what their car appeared like back in 1989.

The KCP Racing entry with Sheldon Haudenschild with their NOS Energy Drink Grand Prix Guava entry finished second in voting while Indy Race Parts entry driven by Parker Price-Miller rounded out the voting.

Logan Schuchart’s Shark Racing team won best appearing crew with their special America 250 uniforms with Garet Williamson’s Fisher Motorsports team and Jason Johnson Racing with Carson Macedo driving rounding out the trio of award winners.

Haudenschild also won the best appearing helmet award with Danny Sams III finishing second in voting and Sye Lynch rounding out the finalist for that award.