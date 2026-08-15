Knoxville Nationals Event List for Saturday, August 15, 2026

All times CDT, schedule subject to change.

7:30 AM-11:30AM: All you can eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits & gravy at the Marion County Park Historical Village at 402 Willetts Drive in Knoxville.

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory across the street from the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum at 1015 Lincoln St. in Knoxville.

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

9:00 AM-2:00 PM: “Wraps Before the Laps” all you can eat Burrito, Sides, Drinks at “The Well” at 404 W. Pleasant St in Knoxville

9:00 AM: Church Service in Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion

9:30 AM-11:00 AM: Breakfast at CFC South window near the ticket office

10:00 AM: Trade Show in Skate Pit Building Opens

10:00 AM: Vendors Open in Fan Zone

10:00 AM: Knoxville Nationals Trophies on Display at Main Grandstand Entrance

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

11:00 AM: Kline’s Quick Time Parade in downtown Knoxville.

12:00 PM: Food Vendors and Slide Job Bar opens

12:00 PM: Music at the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

2:00 PM: Pit Gate Opens

2:00 PM: 50/50 Sales Begin

2:50 PM: Drivers march down the fan walk

3:00 PM: Public A-Main drivers meeting in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

TBD: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with drivers Shane Carson, Jack Hewitt, Steve Kinser, Paul McMahan, Joey Saldana

3:00 PM-4:00 PM: Hasty Bake High Limit Room Live at the Knoxville Nationals featuring Brent Marks in the grassy lot next to Braylee’s Diner on

4:00 PM: Toby the Balloon Dude in the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

5:00 PM: Grandstands Open

5:00 PM: Knoxville Nationals Live pre-race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage with scheduled guests

5:00 PM: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

6:00 PM: DIRTvision pre-race show with Dave Rieff on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

6:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: Hot Laps

8:00 PM: Racing begins at Knoxville Raceway

Post Race: Driver’s press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

Post Race: Winners Toast to the Fans in the in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

Post Race – Live Music with “the Punching Pandas” on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

1:00 AM: NOS Energy Drink post-race party in the fan pavilion