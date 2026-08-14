Knoxville Nationals Event List for Friday, August 14, 2026

All times CDT, schedule subject to change.

7:30 AM-11:30AM: All you can eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits & gravy at the Marion County Park Historical Village at 402 Willetts Drive in Knoxville.

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory across the street from the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum at 1015 Lincoln St. in Knoxville.

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

8:00 AM: Registration for Golf Classic in memory of Kevin Gobrecht at the Bos Landen Golf Club in Pella, Iowa

9:00 AM-1:00 PM: “Wraps Before the Laps” all you can eat Burrito, Sides, Drinks at “The Well” at 404 W. Pleasant St in Knoxville

9:00 AM: Breakfast with Champions at Celebrate Church in honor of Doug Clark featuring Dave Argabright, Levi Jones, and Tony Stewart. Tickets can be purchased at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum. Proceeds go to the Knoxville Racing Charitable Organization and the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

9:00 AM: United Trailers Nationals Golf Tournament in Memory of Kevin Gobrecht at Bos Landen Golf Course in Pella, Iowa

10:00 AM: “Women in Racing” with Host Natalie Silva and Alexis Boyum, Jillian Gravel, Desire Burkle, Deanne Svaleson on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

9:30 AM-11:00 AM: Breakfast at CFC South window near the ticket office

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:00 AM: Steve King Foundation Cornhole Tournament in the Credentials Building north of track

10:00 AM: Trade Show in Skate Pit Building Opens

10:00 AM: Vendors Open in Fan Zone

11:00 AM-12:00 PM: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with drivers Jy Corbet, NEd Fry, Kade Higday, Kaleb Johnson, and Brent Marks.

11:00 AM-2:00 PM: “Art in the Graden” at Brooks Garden at 121 W. Main St. / Roche St. in Knoxville.

12:00 PM: “The Dirt Parlor Podcast” with Don Martin and Donny Schatz, Dave Argabright, Steve Kinser, Rico Abreu, David Gravel on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

12:00 PM: Food Vendors and Slide Job Bar opens

1:00 PM-2:00 PM: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with drivers Carson Macedo, Cole Macedo, Chase Randall, Landon Crawley, and Kelby Watt.

2:00 PM: Knoxville Nights podcast on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

2:00 PM: Pit Gate Opens

2:00 PM: 50/50 Sales Begin

2:00 PM: Busch Light Tent Opens Near the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

3:00 PM: Face Painting at the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

3:00 PM-4:00 PM: Hasty Bake High Limit Room Live at the Knoxville Nationals featuring Tyler Courtney in the grassy lot next to Braylee’s Diner on

3:00 PM-4:00 PM: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with drivers J.J. Hickle, Ian Madsen, Darin Naida, Gio Scelzi, and Alex Vande Voort.

4:00 PM: Driver Autograph Session in Dyer-Hudson Hall by Ticket Office (limited number of fans)

5:00 PM: Grandstands Open

5:00 PM: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

5:00 PM: Knoxville Nationals Live pre-race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage with scheduled guests

6:00 PM: DIRTvision pre-race show with Dave Rieff on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

6:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

7:00 PM: Hot laps begin at Knoxville Raceway

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

8:00 PM: Racing begins at Knoxville Raceway

Post Race: Driver’s press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

Post Race: Live Music featuring the “After Shock” on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage