Arenz tames Wilmot for second 2026 win

PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS

August 12, 2026 – After claiming his first Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association triumph of the 2026 campaign in his most recent outing, Travis Arenz celebrated his second A-main victory in the span of 13 days in a non-sanctioned open 410 Sprint Car event at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wis. on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Arenz, who earned his first IRA win of the season at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wis. on Sunday, July 26, opened the night at Wilmot by topping the 14-car field with a fast lap of 12.594 seconds in qualifying.

After lining up on the pole of the first eight-lap heat race, the Sheboygan Falls, Wis. driver placed second to gain the pole in the four-lap dash, which set the front two rows of the main event.

Arenz placed second in the dash to earn the outside front row starting spot in the 20-lap main event. The two-time Midwest Sprint Car Association and Plymouth Dirt Track Racing 360 Sprint Car champion trailed race leader Clayton Rossmann in the early going before storming into the lead on lap 6.

Once out front, the current IRA point leader never looked back on the way to his second A-main victory of the 2026 season and sixth career 410 Sprint Car win in the caution-free race.

It also marked the 76th overall A-main victory of Arenz’s 19-season career spanning competition in the Outlaw Compact four-cylinder, Sport Mod, 360 Sprint Car and 410 Sprint Car divisions.

“Overall, I’m pleased with the outcome,” Arenz said. “With it not being a points night, I was able to try things that I normally wouldn’t. With the IRA being there in a couple of weeks, I wanted to see if the car worked with different setups than I have run in the past there and stay on top of my program. Typically, I have pretty decent results at Wilmot, but I always want to be better. We are now in the later point of the schedule, and with currently leading the point standings, it is crucial to have consistent finishes and be the best I can.”

After a weekend off, Arenz will resume Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association action at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wis. on Saturday, Aug. 22 for the annual Kenosha County Fair night race before returning to Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wis. on Sunday, Aug. 23 for the annual Corn Fest event.

All IRA events are streamed live on floracing.com.

The 2026 Travis Arenz Motorsports sponsorship partners include Service One Transportation Inc., Don and Lynn Kiel, Professional Plating Inc., Pfeffer Trucking, Oostburg Concrete, Wittkopf Family Funeral Homes, Carbliss, PalletWorks, Oostburg State Bank, Sonntag Plumbing, Jensen Sales and Service, Fastenal, Roth’s Auto Restoration, Lake Auto Glass, Arenz Auto Detailing, Hair Fellers Barbershop, and Duehring Tax Service.

Additional information about the Travis Arenz Motorsports team can be found on the team’s Facebook and X (Twitter) pages.

Travis Arenz Motorsports Sponsor Showcase – Lake Auto Glass and Service

Travis Arenz Motorsports is thankful to have Lake Auto Glass and Service on board as a sponsorship partner for the team’s 2026 campaign.

Located at 718 South Wisconsin Drive in Howards Grove, Wis., Lake Auto Glass and Service offers a full line of comprehensive auto glass repair and replacement services, including windshields, side windows, vent windows, back windows, side mirrors, rearview mirrors and chip repair, along with vehicle lockout services and window regulator repair.

In addition, the highly qualified and experienced Lake Auto Glass and Service team offers same-day service, 24/7 emergency service, free mobile service, free online quotes, and full lifetime warranties, with all insurance work accepted.

To contact Lake Auto Glass and Service, call 920-277-9153, email [email protected], or visit http://wiautoglass.com/.

Pedal Down Promotions is a full-service public relations and media services company devoted to helping its clients effectively communicate with targeted audiences through press releases, newsletters, profile and feature articles, website and social media content development, printed media, editing and layout, graphic design, and book publishing services.

For more information on Pedal Down Promotions, email [email protected], visit www.pedaldownpromo.com, or call 920-323-7970.

Travis Arenz Motorsports

2026 Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, August 22 – Wilmot Raceway, Wilmot, Wis. (IRA)

Sunday, August 23 – Angell Park Speedway, Sun Prairie, Wis. (IRA)

Friday, August 28 – Jacksonville Speedway, Jacksonville, Ill. (IRA)

Travis Arenz Motorsports

2026 Statistics

Total Events – 18

IRA Events – 14

World of Outlaws Events – 1

Midwest Open Wheel Association Events – 1

Butler Motor Speedway Events – 1

Wilmot Raceway Events – 1

A-Main Victories – 2

Podium Finishes – 5

Top Five A-Main Finishes – 8

Top 10 A-Main Finishes – 13

Top 15 A-Main Finishes – 15

Top 20 A-Main Finishes – 16

Heat Race Victories – 3

B-Main Victories – 0

Dash Appearances – 13

Dash Victories – 3

Fast Qualifier Awards – 1