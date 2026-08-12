Photo Gallery: Sprint Cars at Marshalltown Speedway Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Kurt Mueller (#83), Tony Shilling (#47), and Alex Vande Voort (#5A) racing for position Monday night at Marshalltown Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jackson Gray (#7G) racing with Tasker Phillips (#1TAZ) Monday at Marshalltown Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Garrett Benson. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Garrett Benson with his family and crew in victory lane Monday night at Marshalltown Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Garrett Benson in victory lane Monday night at Marshalltown Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Garrett Benson. (Mark Funderburk Photo) The parade lap at Marshalltown Speedway featuring Garrett Benson (#27B), Ryder Laplante (#88R), Tasker Phillips (#1TAX), and Brady Baker (#71B). (Mark Funderburk Photo) Brady Baker (#71B) and Tasker Phillips (#1TAZ) at Marshalltown Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Kurt Mueller (#83), Tony Shilling (#47), and Alex Vande Voort (#5A) racing for position Monday night at Marshalltown Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Nate Parks (#17) racing with Tony Shilling (#47) Monday at Marshalltown Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Rodney Huband (#11R) racing with Eric Wilke (#24) Monday at Marshalltown Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Ryder Laplante (# 88R) and Garrett Benson (#27R) racing for position Monday at Marshalltown Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Rodney Huband (#11R) and Ryder Laplante (#88R) racing for position Monday at Marshalltown Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Riley Goodno (#22), Cameron Martin (#4), and Cole Schroeder (#3) racing for position Monday night at Marshalltown Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Riley Goodno (#22) racing with Cameron Martin (#4) for position Monday night at Marshalltown Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Tony Shilling (#47) racing with Tasker Phillips (#1TAZ) Monday night at Marshalltown Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Trevor Serbus won the 305 sprint car feature Monday night at Marshalltown Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Marshalltown SpeedwayPhoto Gallery