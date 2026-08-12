Photo Gallery: Sprint Cars at Marshalltown Speedway

Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery
Kurt Mueller (#83), Tony Shilling (#47), and Alex Vande Voort (#5A) racing for position Monday night at Marshalltown Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo)
Kurt Mueller (#83), Tony Shilling (#47), and Alex Vande Voort (#5A) racing for position Monday night at Marshalltown Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo)