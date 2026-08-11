Front Row Challenge Thrice as Nice for Larson

By T.J. Buffenbarger

OSKALOOSA, IA (August 10, 2026) – For the third consecutive year Kyle Larson was victorious during the McKay Group Front Row Challenge Monday night at Southern Iowa Speedway. Larson’s completion of the hat trick of triumphs at Oskaloosa was far from easy as the night included some adversity and controversy.

During his heat race event, Larson broke a rear end while leading in turn four. Somehow Larson did not get upside down and car owner Paul Silva with his crew and a few outside helpers were able to swap out the rear end in time for the feature event.

Larson made the most of that effort, charging from 11th starting position to close in on Ryan Timms in the closing stages of the race. With five laps to go, Larson tried to slide past Timms in turn four, the two cars made contact, and Larson’s back bumper smashed in Timms front wing.

From that point Larson pulled away for the $21,000 top prize, holding a 3.794 second advantage at the finish.

“He was getting nervous in one and two and started making mistakes and allowing me to build runs. It was just strung out, so you got to get going,” said Larson of the race for the lead. “I’m sure that wasn’t the cleanest move. I’m sure if anybody’s followed his career, we’ve seen him make a lot of mistakes as well.

After the feature Timms knew he was making mistakes in the closing stages of the event but was caught off guard by Larson’s move.

“I went into three there. I knew I was screwing up. I figured you know (Larson) might be gaining on me and just kept doing what I did every lap,” said Timms. “I seen him coming up. Initially, I was going to try and drive around it, and I realized he wasn’t letting me, giving me any room. I mean, I lifted, slammed on the brakes, tried to turn it, and he still just ran right over me. So, he’s a piece of shit, but it is what it is. I’ll remember it, and that’s that.”

Timms started on the front row alongside Carson Macedo and took the lead at the start of the event with Macedo staying within striking distance. Further back in the field Parker Price Miller and Corey Day dropped Danny Sams from third to fifth on lap three and set out after the leaders.

While Timms started overtaking slower traffic on lap nine, Larson was already up to fifth position

Macedo’s run ended as he was starting to close on Timms but went over the right rear wheel of a slower car that slid up the racetrack in turn two and went for a wild front over back tumble. Macedo was able to exit the car under his own power.

Following the restart Larson was able to move up from fourth to second position and set out after Timms for the lead. Just as the leaders were starting to overtake slower traffic on lap 15 the red flag appeared again for Cale Thomas, who went for a wild flip in turn three. Thomas was able to climb out of the car and walk back to the pit area.

This setup the race for the lead as Larson quickly closed in on Timms for the lead, quickly eliminating the 0.471 second advantage Timms had build up front. With five laps to go Larson went for the slide job and made contact with the front of Timms’ car, damaging his front wing as Larson drove to the lead.

Corey Day was able to take advantage of Timms misfortune to pass him on the final circuit to take away the second position. Timms, Austin McCarl, and James McFadden rounded out the top five.

In the IMCA RaceSaver 305 sprint car main event Trevor Serbus dominated the feature event, building up a 8.391 second advantage at the finish.

31st Annual McKay Group Front Row Challenge

Southern Iowa Speedway

Oskaloosa, Iowa

Monday, August 10, 2026

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Jet Performance Qualifying

1. 71-Parker Price Miller, 15.596[29]

2. 41-Carson Macedo, 15.613[15]

3. 10-Ryan Timms, 15.665[20]

4. 57-Kyle Larson, 15.667[27]

5. 21T-James McFadden, 15.683[13]

6. 88-Austin McCarl, 15.770[24]

7. 24D-Danny Sams III, 15.794[1]

8. 24T-Christopher Thram, 15.795[7]

9. 14-Corey Day, 15.812[28]

10. 45-Derek Hagar, 15.826[6]

11. 45X-Rees Moran, 15.836[4]

12. 4-Kasey Kahne, 15.845[37]

13. 17-Spencer Bayston, 15.874[32]

14. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 15.889[19]

15. 95-Matt Covington, 15.914[5]

16. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips, 15.930[36]

17. 2MD-Darin Naida, 15.937[23]

18. 1X-Scott Bogucki, 15.947[34]

19. 25-Jy Corbet, 15.949[26]

20. 22-Riley Goodno, 15.962[22]

21. 63-JJ Hickle, 15.981[21]

22. 74-Xavier Doney, 15.993[11]

23. 27-Carson McCarl, 16.004[25]

24. 26R-Levi Hillier, 16.028[17]

25. 4M-Cameron Martin, 16.053[30]

26. 31-Cale Thomas, 16.065[14]

27. 31B-Brady Bacon, 16.089[35]

28. 2A-Austin Wood, 16.093[31]

29. 4W-Jamie Ball, 16.111[2]

30. 3A-Ayrton Gennetten, 16.118[18]

31. 8-John Carney II, 16.136[16]

32. 15J-Kade Higday, 16.169[3]

33. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield, 16.183[10]

34. 7B-Ben Brown, 16.286[33]

35. 27B-Garrett Benson, 16.363[9]

36. 3-Cole Schroeder, 16.453[12]

DNS: G5-Gage Pulkrabek

Okaloosa True Value Hardware Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 63-JJ Hickle[1]

2. 17-Spencer Bayston[3]

3. 71-Parker Price Miller[6]

4. 14-Corey Day[4]

5. 2MD-Darin Naida[2]

6. 21T-James McFadden[5]

7. 4M-Cameron Martin[7]

8. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[9]

9. 4W-Jamie Ball[8]

DNS: G5-Gage Pulkrabek

Smith Ti Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 74-Xavier Doney[1]

2. 1X-Scott Bogucki[2]

3. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[3]

4. 88-Austin McCarl[5]

5. 45-Derek Hagar[4]

6. 41-Carson Macedo[6]

7. 31-Cale Thomas[7]

8. 3A-Ayrton Gennetten[8]

9. 7B-Ben Brown[9]

Tasos Steak House Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 25-Jy Corbet[2]

2. 27-Carson McCarl[1]

3. 45X-Rees Moran[4]

4. 24D-Danny Sams III[5]

5. 10-Ryan Timms[6]

6. 95-Matt Covington[3]

7. 31B-Brady Bacon[7]

8. 27B-Garrett Benson[9]

9. 8-John Carney II[8]

Kraig Ford Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[3]

2. 4-Kasey Kahne[4]

3. 24T-Christopher Thram[5]

4. 26R-Levi Hillier[1]

5. 22-Riley Goodno[2]

6. 2A-Austin Wood[7]

7. 15J-Kade Higday[8]

8. 57-Kyle Larson[6]

9. 3-Cole Schroeder[9]

KOH 1

1. 71-Parker Price Miller[1]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[2]

3. 21T-James McFadden[4]

4. 24T-Christopher Thram[3]

KOH 2

1. 24D-Danny Sams III[3]

2. 10-Ryan Timms[1]

3. 14-Corey Day[4]

4. 88-Austin McCarl[2]

KOH Final

1. 10-Ryan Timms[4]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[3]

3. 71-Parker Price Miller[1]

4. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]

HRP B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 4M-Cameron Martin[4]

2. 31-Cale Thomas[6]

3. 2MD-Darin Naida[1]

4. 22-Riley Goodno[2]

5. 31B-Brady Bacon[7]

6. 26R-Levi Hillier[3]

7. 3A-Ayrton Gennetten[9]

8. 2A-Austin Wood[5]

9. 27B-Garrett Benson[13]

10. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[11]

11. 7B-Ben Brown[14]

12. 3-Cole Schroeder[15]

13. 4W-Jamie Ball[10]

14. 15J-Kade Higday[8]

DNS: 8-John Carney II

DNS: 95-Matt Covington

DNS: G5-Gage Pulkrabek

McKay Group FRC A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[11]

2. 14-Corey Day[6]

3. 10-Ryan Timms[1]

4. 88-Austin McCarl[8]

5. 21T-James McFadden[5]

6. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[16]

7. 17-Spencer Bayston[12]

8. 4M-Cameron Martin[21]

9. 4-Kasey Kahne[9]

10. 24T-Christopher Thram[7]

11. 45-Derek Hagar[14]

12. 45X-Rees Moran[10]

13. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]

14. 25-Jy Corbet[15]

15. 63-JJ Hickle[17]

16. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[13]

17. 71-Parker Price Miller[3]

18. 31-Cale Thomas[22]

19. 74-Xavier Doney[19]

20. 2MD-Darin Naida[23]

21. 41-Carson Macedo[2]

22. 22-Riley Goodno[24]

23. 27-Carson McCarl[20]

24. 1X-Scott Bogucki[18]

IMCA RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars

Okaloosa True Value Hardware Heat Race #1 (6 Laps)

1. 35L-Gaige Weldon[4]

2. 41-Jeff Wilke[3]

3. 45-Monty Ferriera[7]

4. 9A-Hunter Hanson[2]

5. (DQ) 21-Curtis Evans[1]

6. (DQ) 14-Randy Martin[6]

7. (DQ) 12L-John Lambertz[5]

Ultra Shield Products Heat Race #2 (6 Laps)

1. 6-Logan Moore[1]

2. 10-Trevor Serbus[6]

3. 69-Mike Moore[2]

4. 43-Jake Greenwood[4]

5. 9-Laney Moore[3]

6. 91X-Adam Gullion[7]

7. 91-Andrew Sullivan[5]

A-Main (15 Laps)

1. 10-Trevor Serbus[2]

2. 35L-Gaige Weldon[1]

3. 43-Jake Greenwood[5]

4. 69-Mike Moore[4]

5. 12L-John Lambertz[14]

6. 91-Andrew Sullivan[11]

7. 9-Laney Moore[9]

8. 14-Randy Martin[13]

9. 41-Jeff Wilke[3]

10. 91X-Adam Gullion[10]

11. 45-Monty Ferriera[7]

12. 21-Curtis Evans[12]

13. 6-Logan Moore[6]

DNS: 9A-Hunter Hanson