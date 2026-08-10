Feature Winners: Sunday, August 9, 2026

|Track
|City/ST
|Co.
|Track/Series
|Event
|Winner
|Buffalo River Speedway
|Glyndon, MN
|USA
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|
|Mark Dobmeier
|Buffalo River Speedway
|Glyndon, MN
|USA
|Red River Sprint Series
|
|Matthew Taves
|Cornwall Motor Speedway
|Cornwall, ONT
|CAN
|Empire Super Sprints
|
|Jordan Thomas
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Capitani Classic
|Kyle Larson
|Nodak Speedway
|Minot, ND
|USA
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|
|Ross Cummings
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|USA
|350 Supermodifieds
|
|Talen Hawksby
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|USA
|ISMA/MSA Supermodifieds
|
|Jeffrey Battle
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|USA
|Small Block Supermodifieds
|
|Bryan Haynes
|Stuart Race Track
|Stuart, NE
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Mitchell Dvorak
|Toledo Speedway
|Toledo, OH
|USA
|Outlaw 350 Supermodified Sprint Series
|
|AJ Liesecki