Feature Winners: Sunday, August 9, 2026

_Front Page News, Empire Super Sprints, Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Northern Outlaw Sprint Association, Oswego Speedway, Outlaw 350 SuperModifed Sprint Series, Red River Sprint Series, Stuart Raceway, Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Kyle Larson Mudclodbob Photo
Track City/ST Co. Track/Series Event Winner
Buffalo River Speedway Glyndon, MN USA Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Mark Dobmeier
Buffalo River Speedway Glyndon, MN USA Red River Sprint Series Matthew Taves
Cornwall Motor Speedway Cornwall, ONT CAN Empire Super Sprints Jordan Thomas
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Capitani Classic Kyle Larson
Nodak Speedway Minot, ND USA Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Ross Cummings
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY USA 350 Supermodifieds Talen Hawksby
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY USA ISMA/MSA Supermodifieds Jeffrey Battle
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY USA Small Block Supermodifieds Bryan Haynes
Stuart Race Track Stuart, NE USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Mitchell Dvorak
Toledo Speedway Toledo, OH USA Outlaw 350 Supermodified Sprint Series AJ Liesecki