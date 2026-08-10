Macri Out for Knoxville Nationals Following Crash at the Capitani Classic

(August 10, 2026) — Anthony Macri will not participate in the 65th edition of the Knoxville Nationals following a crash during Sunday’s Capitani Classic at Knoxville Raceway.

Macri released a post on social media on Monday that he did get checked out at the hospital following the accident. That visit confirmed Macri has a broken clavicle and a bruised lung.

Macri is the 2024 and 2025 Kings Royal winner at Eldora Speedway. After suffering a pair of back injuries at the end of the 2025 and start of the 2026 season, Macri finds himself sidelined again shortly after capturing his second Kings Royal crown.

As of this post, there was not information if the Macri Motorsports team would look into the services of another driver for the Knoxville Nationals.