Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule for Tuesday, August 11, 2026

All times CDT, schedule subject to change.
11:00 AM-9:00 PM: Nationals Block Party at A&P Pub featuring music from Neva Alden, John Bain & Jeremy Taft, and Steve McLain.
6:00 PM: Outlaw Dirt Kart Nationals at English Creek Speedway
5:30 PM: Knoxville Nationals Queen Contest in Dyer Hudson Hall
6:30 PM: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Kick-Off Party at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Lot A east of Dyer Hudson Hall featuring Jordan Beam
6:45 PM: Winged 360 and 305 Sprint Cars at Marshalltown Speedway in Marshalltown, Iowa.
7:00 PM: Outlaw Dirt Kart Nationals at English Creek Speedway
8:00 PM: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Kick-Off Party at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Lot A east of Dyer Hudson Hall featuring Alana Springstein
9:00 PM: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Kick-Off Party at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Lot A east of Dyer Hudson Hall featuring Breathe Carolina