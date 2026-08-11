Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule for Tuesday, August 11, 2026

All times CDT, schedule subject to change.

11:00 AM-9:00 PM: Nationals Block Party at A&P Pub featuring music from Neva Alden, John Bain & Jeremy Taft, and Steve McLain.

6:00 PM: Outlaw Dirt Kart Nationals at English Creek Speedway

5:30 PM: Knoxville Nationals Queen Contest in Dyer Hudson Hall

6:30 PM: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Kick-Off Party at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Lot A east of Dyer Hudson Hall featuring Jordan Beam

6:45 PM: Winged 360 and 305 Sprint Cars at Marshalltown Speedway in Marshalltown, Iowa.

7:00 PM: Outlaw Dirt Kart Nationals at English Creek Speedway

8:00 PM: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Kick-Off Party at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Lot A east of Dyer Hudson Hall featuring Alana Springstein

9:00 PM: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Kick-Off Party at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Lot A east of Dyer Hudson Hall featuring Breathe Carolina