Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule for Wednesday, August 12th, 2026

All times CDT, schedule subject to change without notice. Updated at 9:48 am.

7:30 AM-11:30AM: All you can eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits & gravy at the Marion County Park Historical Village at 402 Willetts Drive in Knoxville.

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory across the street from the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum at 1015 Lincoln St. in Knoxville.

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

9:00 AM-1:00 PM: “Wraps Before the Laps” all you can eat Burrito, Sides, Drinks at “The Well” at 404 W. Pleasant St in Knoxville

9:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum General Membership Meeting (All Members Welcome) (Second Floor)

10:00 AM: Driven to Dirt – Knoxville Nationals (Film) in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater (encore at 10:45 a.m.)

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:00 AM: Trade Show in Skate Pit Building Opens

10:00 AM: Vendors Open in Fan Zone

11:00 AM: Slide Job Bar Opens

11:00 AM-12:00 PM: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with Tyler Courtney, Danny Lasoski, Cam Martin, Chris Martin, and Logan Schuchart

12:00 PM: Food Vendors Opens

12:00 PM: Music at the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

12:00 PM: “The High Limit Room” with Tony LaPorta and Guests in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater

1:00 PM-2:00 PM: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with drivers Spencer Bayston, Scott Bogucki, Brian Brown, and Sammy Swindell.

1:30 PM: “The Drivers Project Podcast” with Daryl Turford, Sam Hafertepe Jr., JJ Hickle, Dominic Scelzi and Guests on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

2:00 PM: Pit Gate Opens

2:00 PM: Knoxville Raceway Charitable Organization (KRCO) 50/50 Ticket Sales Begin

2:30 PM: World of Outlaws “Game Day” with Wes Irwin on the Iowa Lottery Stage

3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion Opens

3:00 PM: Casey’s Pizza Party in the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone

3:00 PM-4:00 PM: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with drivers Xavier Doney, Buddy Kofoid, Daison Pursley, Ashton Torgerson, and Garet Williamson

4:00 PM: “Knoxville Feud” on the Iowa Lottery Stage

4:00 PM-5:00 PM: Hasty Bake High Limit Room Live at the Knoxville Nationals featuring Kyle Larson in the grassy lot next to Braylee’s Diner on Floracing

4:30 PM: Ryan Timms Champion Pole Unveiling at the Fan Walk near the main ticket office

5:00 PM: Grandstands Open

5:00 PM: Knoxville Nationals Live presented by Midwest Sanitation Pre-Race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

5:00 PM: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

5:00 PM: Knoxville Nationals Live pre-race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage with scheduled guests.

6:00 PM: DIRTvision pre-race show with Dave Rieff on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

6:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

7:00 PM: Hot laps

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

8:00 PM: Opening Ceremonies with Ryan Timms raising the champion’s flag and racing begins at Knoxville Raceway

Post Race: Driver’s press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

Post Race: Weiner Wednesday Hot Dog Feed courtesy of the Marion County Fair Association near the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

Post Race: Live Music featuring “The Boys” on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage