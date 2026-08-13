Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule for Thursday, August 13th, 2026

All times CDT, schedule subject to change.

7:30 AM-11:30AM: All you can eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits & gravy at the Marion County Park Historical Village at 402 Willetts Drive in Knoxville.

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory across the street from the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum at 1015 Lincoln St. in Knoxville.

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

9:00 AM: Doug Clark Celebration of Life in the main grandstands at Knoxville Raceway.

9:00 AM-1:00 PM: “Wraps Before the Laps” all you can eat Burrito, Sides, Drinks at “The Well” at 404 W. Pleasant St in Knoxville

9:30 AM-11:00 AM: Breakfast at CFC South window near the ticket office

9:30 AM: Big Wheel Races for kids 10 years of age and under in the Credential Building north of the track

10:00 AM: Trade Show in Skate Pit building opens

10:00 AM: Vendors open in Fan Zone

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:30 AM: “A History of Knoxville Raceway Safety Team” with host Mike Roberts and Scott Aanes, Sheeri Church, Mike and Bob O’Brien, Doug Ripprger, Mark Vickroy, and Mark Worrall in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor

11:00 AM: “Members Only VIP Reception” with host Dave Argabright and Steve Kinser in the Dennis Albaugh Tower Second Floor at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

11:00 AM-12:00 PM: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with drivers Justin Henderson, Tanner Holmes, Danny Sams III, Jack Wagner, and Brock Zearfoss.

12:00 PM “World of Outlaws Racing” with John Gibson and guests in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor theater

12:00 PM: Food Vendors and Slide Job Bar opens

1:30 PM: “Discussing the State of Sprint Car Racing” with Larry Boos (Winchester Speedway/Mansfield Speedway) Blake Anderson, Kolten Gouse, Terry McCarl, Jason Reed, and Steve Sinclair on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

200 PM-3:00 PM: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with drivers Rico Abreu, Emerson Axsom, Chase Dietz, Tony Stewart, and Ryan Timms

2:00 PM: Pit Gate opens

2:00 PM: 50/50 Sales Begin

3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion opens

3:00 PM-4:00 PM: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with drivers Dayne Kingshott, Sye Lynch, Rees Moran, Jace Park, and Justin Peck

4:00 PM-5:00 PM: Hasty Bake High Limit Room Live at the Knoxville Nationals featuring Tanner Holmes in the grassy lot next to Braylee’s Diner on

4:00 PM-6:30 PM: Spaghetti Dinner at St. Anthony Catholic Church at 1201 Woodland Dr. in Knoxville.

5:00 PM: Knoxville Nationals Live pre-race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage with scheduled guests

5:00 PM: Jerzey Freeze Ice Cream Party at the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

5:00 PM: Grandstands Open

5:00 PM: Knoxville Nationals Live pre-race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage with scheduled guests.

5:00 PM: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

6:00 PM: Dirtvision pre-race show with Dave Rieff on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

6:30 PM: Dirtvision broadcast begins

7:00 PM: Hot laps

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

8:00 PM: Racing begins at Knoxville Raceway

Post Race: Driver’s press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

Post Race: 56th annual Rube’s Chicken Feed outside the Pit Shack sponsored by Bush’s Chicken and the Marion County Fair Association

Post Race: Live Music featuring the “GIMIKK” on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage