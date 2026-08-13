Haudenschild Leads Knoxville Nationals Points After Wednesday Program

By T.J. Buffenbarger
KNOXVILLE, IA (August 12, 2026) – To cap off a narrow victory of just 0.006 seconds to open the 65th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s Sheldon Haudenschild also earned the top point position for the event after Wednesday’s BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night.
Haudenschild managed to be one of only two drivers that qualified in the top 10 to transfer through their heat race. Haudesnchild parlayed the 9th fastest qualifying lap into a second-place finish in his heat race before winning the feature event, scoring 481 points in the process.
That pass for the lead proved valuable as Haudenschild topped second place finisher James McFadden by only three points in the standings.
Kasey Kahne, the other driver who qualified in the top 10 and transferred through their heat race, finished eighth in the feature and third overall in the point standings.
Justin Henderson, Chase Dietz, David Gravel, Rico Abreu, Cole Macedo, Corey Day, and Jace Park rounded out the top 10.
65th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa
Wednesday, August 12, 2026
Points:
1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 481
2. 21T-James McFadden, 478
3. 4-Kasey Kahne, 477
4. 11-Justin Henderson, 463
5. 23D-Chase Dietz, 460
6. 2-David Gravel, 460
7. 14TSR-Rico Abreu, 460
8. 2C-Cole Macedo, 457
9. 14-Corey Day, 457
10. 28-Jace Park, 443
11. 42-Sye Lynch, 443
12. 27A-Emerson Axsom, 440
13. 25-Jy Corbet, 421
14. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 416
15. 13-Tanner Holmes, 416
16. 6T-Zach Hampton, 413
17. 48-Danny Dietrich, 412
18. 24D-Danny Sams III, 406
19. 10-Ryan Timms, 406
20. 26-Justin Peck, 403
21. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 402
22. 22-Riley Goodno, 400
23. 21H-Brady Bacon, 400
24. 53-Jack Dover, 395
25. 24T-Christopher Thram, 388
26. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 388
27. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss, 386
28. 45X-Rees Moran, 385
29. 11N-Darin Naida, 384
30. 15-Donny Schatz, 381
31. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 379
32. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 378
33. 7S-Chris Windom, 361
34. 2KS-Hank Davis, 356
35. 85J-Logan Julien, 354
36. 0-Lynton Jeffrey, 348
37. 4W-Jamie Ball, 333
38. 121-R.J. Johnson, 330
39. 95-Matt Covington, 327
40. 1-Sammy Swindell, 323
41. 1K-Kelby Watt, 317
42. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 317
43. 15J-Kade Higday, 309
44. 19H-Joel Myers Jr, 301
45. 7B-Ben Brown, 300
46. 11R-Rodney Huband, 294
47. 44x-Scotty Johnson, 274