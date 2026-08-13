Haudenschild Leads Knoxville Nationals Points After Wednesday Program

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 12, 2026) – To cap off a narrow victory of just 0.006 seconds to open the 65th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s Sheldon Haudenschild also earned the top point position for the event after Wednesday’s BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night.

Haudenschild managed to be one of only two drivers that qualified in the top 10 to transfer through their heat race. Haudesnchild parlayed the 9th fastest qualifying lap into a second-place finish in his heat race before winning the feature event, scoring 481 points in the process.

That pass for the lead proved valuable as Haudenschild topped second place finisher James McFadden by only three points in the standings.

Kasey Kahne, the other driver who qualified in the top 10 and transferred through their heat race, finished eighth in the feature and third overall in the point standings.

Justin Henderson, Chase Dietz, David Gravel, Rico Abreu, Cole Macedo, Corey Day, and Jace Park rounded out the top 10.

65th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Points:

1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 481

2. 21T-James McFadden, 478

3. 4-Kasey Kahne, 477

4. 11-Justin Henderson, 463

5. 23D-Chase Dietz, 460

6. 2-David Gravel, 460

7. 14TSR-Rico Abreu, 460

8. 2C-Cole Macedo, 457

9. 14-Corey Day, 457

10. 28-Jace Park, 443

11. 42-Sye Lynch, 443

12. 27A-Emerson Axsom, 440

13. 25-Jy Corbet, 421

14. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 416

15. 13-Tanner Holmes, 416

16. 6T-Zach Hampton, 413

17. 48-Danny Dietrich, 412

18. 24D-Danny Sams III, 406

19. 10-Ryan Timms, 406

20. 26-Justin Peck, 403

21. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 402

22. 22-Riley Goodno, 400

23. 21H-Brady Bacon, 400

24. 53-Jack Dover, 395

25. 24T-Christopher Thram, 388

26. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 388

27. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss, 386

28. 45X-Rees Moran, 385

29. 11N-Darin Naida, 384

30. 15-Donny Schatz, 381

31. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 379

32. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 378

33. 7S-Chris Windom, 361

34. 2KS-Hank Davis, 356

35. 85J-Logan Julien, 354

36. 0-Lynton Jeffrey, 348

37. 4W-Jamie Ball, 333

38. 121-R.J. Johnson, 330

39. 95-Matt Covington, 327

40. 1-Sammy Swindell, 323

41. 1K-Kelby Watt, 317

42. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 317

43. 15J-Kade Higday, 309

44. 19H-Joel Myers Jr, 301

45. 7B-Ben Brown, 300

46. 11R-Rodney Huband, 294

47. 44x-Scotty Johnson, 274